By: Devvy Kidd

No American in this country can deny the prostitute media has been relentlessly attacking President Trump since the day he announced his run for the presidency. Regardless of political affiliation, it’s been there for all to see.

Trump has literally shredded the misnamed ‘mainstream media’. Mainstream disappeared decades ago. I have no doubt and I’m not alone – Trump relishes his daily jabs at the whole rotten bunch of them from Chris Cuomo, Joe Scarborough, Jim Acosta, Don Lemon to Rachel Mad-Cow.

Oh, wait! Is it possible CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, had an epiphany or is he having hallucinations while fighting his bout of COVID-19?Cuomo had a melt-down a couple days ago and let loose: “I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided …I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship. I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore.”

Aww. That’s noble of him. The delusional or ‘woke’ anchor went on to say, “I don’t think it’s worth my time.” If that wasn’t enough to irritate the hemorrhoids of his bosses at the Communist News Network, he doubled down:

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he went on. “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions…but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

No worries. Cuomo makes $6 million a year under his contract with CNN. (I doubt his pay is being docked while being confined to home.) He can always move on without financial worries. I’m sure George Soros has work for him as well.

Or, he can live life on his own terms in the Amazon jungle if he likes. He’s done his part in propagating propaganda his entire career. Brainwashing his audience with fake news – out right lies in most cases.

But it’s not just political, it’s sloppy reporting or “investigating” events like 9/11 and COVID-19. Look at this headline from the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the big newspaper located in Midland, Texas, 40 miles from my city(Emphasis mine):

ECISD to require clear or mesh backpacks, limit bag sizes – “When the 2020-21 school year begins in August, all Ector County ISD secondary schools will allow only clear or mesh backpacks on campus. This additional safety measure was reviewed and is supported by the District’s Safety and Security Committee. In addition, purses and other bags will be limited to those that measure 5 X 8 X 1. No other bags will be allowed to be carried in the school.”

Words have meanings. ‘Require’. ‘Will allow only’. I was curious so I called the Ector County Independent School District and inquired about that story. The nice lady on the phone told me the district was reviewing it and had discussed it but that’s as far as it’s gone.

There you go. ‘Require’ and ‘will allow only’ got blown out of the water. But the average person reading it will believe it’s now mandatory when it’s still in the discussion stage.

Here is an example of confusing Americans: State Department leaked cables renew theories on origin of coronavirus

“Despite evidence that points to dangerous practices inside the Wuhan labs, top U.S. military brass, as well as other senior officials, have told Fox News that the origins of COVID-19 did not come from a laboratory nor was it the result of a bioweapon.”

Hmm. A flag officer chimed in: “And if I could just be clear, there is nothing to that,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs told Fox News last week.”

So, what’s Gen. Friedrichs saying? That those alleged top U.S. military brass as well as other senior officials, told FOX a couple of whoppers? Or did the reporter make it all up?

Notice Gen. Friedrichs blows it off, “Someone asked me if I was worried. That is not something that I’m worried about. I think, you know, right now what we’re concerned about is how do we treat people who are sick, how do we prevent people from getting sick. But no, I am not worried about this as a bioweapon.”Sure.

That article references cables 2-3 years old. Not exactly what you’d call fresh intel but anything for the media to use in their daily attacks on Trump. And in case anyone hasn’t noticed, FOX has some Trump haters on its roster, i.e., Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum.

So, the reporter using un-named sources saying one thing and a flag officer saying there’s nothing to it.

Gen. Friedrichs is playing hide the truth. Cliff Kincaid touched on this in his recent column:

“At the Monday briefing, crazed liberal reporters confronted Trump, with one asking what he was doing about China, if indeed China had covered-up the nature of the virus when it emerged last year. Everybody knows that China lies and cheats, and that it did so in this case, using the U.N.’s World Health Organization as a front.

“Trump replied that he didn’t have to tell her, and that she would be the last to know anyway. The reply was an indication that things are happening behind-the-scenes that many of us don’t know about. For obvious reasons, Trump will not discuss publicly at this time what has to be done about the China threat.”

In my last column, I urged everyone to watch a new documentary and get it out there on social media. That ‘wet market’ was not the origin of this coronavirus. No bats were even sold there. No, scientists at that Wuhan lab weren’t accidentally sprayed with blood. But, this virus without a doubt was created at that Level 4 bio lab in Wuhan.

Joseph Pulitzer said, “An able, disinterested, public-spirited press, with trained intelligence to know the right and courage to do it, can preserve that public virtue without which popular government is a sham and a mockery.”

It is we, the independent media that has been educating Americans since the home computer became as common as a coffee maker. Rags like the NY Times (All the news that’s fit to fake), LA Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and all the other leftist propaganda sites continue to see a decline in their readership/viewers.

They still don’t get it but the American people are and don’t like being played. The Russia dossier hoax was one of their biggest mis-steps. I hope they continue. As the old saying goes, give someone enough rope and they’ll hang themselves.

The independent media is the future. We continue to grow but it takes money. Just as money is mother’s milk in politics, so too is it for media as they must be run as a business.

It takes support from our fellow Americans who benefit from the columns on NWVs. Hard-hitting investigating, commentaries and not afraid to tell the truth. The truth isn’t about a favorite politician or the left vs the right. Truth is the bed rock of integrity and honesty.

