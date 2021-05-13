By Frosty Wooldridge

Have you, as an American citizen, looked at or even guessed about the future of America? Do you see a few problems like our $28 trillion national debt? What about anarchists burning down our cities with impunity? What about the onslaught at the border at over 172,000 refugees in April according to the U.S. Border Patrol? What about our racial unrest? What about our overloaded, traffic jammed and air polluted cities?

If you are worried about the future of your kids, this latest development will really cook your emotions, your sense of right and wrong, and ultimately, this 90 second video will show you the most distressing, if not incomprehensible future for our country.

At this minute, Joe Biden has introduced the “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021” to Congress. In that bill, he has given full amnesty not to 11 million illegal aliens along with their children, but in fact, according to the Yale Report of 2018, somewhere between 23 to 25 million illegal aliens will gain instant citizenship.

But that’s not even close to the nightmare of the rest of the bill! That bill will increase the number of legal refugees into America by a factor of “FOUR”! If you look at this video, Biden’s bill will add 37 million immigrants to this country within the next 10 years. Just take a look for 90 seconds:

U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country:

Notice the last bar! That’s 37 million refugees from around the world landing on our shores—in a blink of 10 years. But it doesn’t end there! If this bill passes, not only will we absorb 37 million refugees, they in turn, in that ten-year period will birth at least 10 million more children among those 37 million—at the minimum. That gives us 47 million foreigners stomping around our country. But it doesn’t end there!

According to Dr. Steven Comarota, www.cis.org, we absorb 500,000 illegal aliens annually. With 10 more years, we are talking at least 5.0 million more bodies added to our country. Now, we’re up to 52 million added refugees. Mostly uneducated, unskilled and unprepared to contribute to a first world country. If you don’t think we face a “Sociological Nightmare”, just look at Israel versus Palestine, or France versus its Middle Eastern refugees or the UK with its accelerating nightmare…or Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy and more.

But it doesn’t end there! In the next 10 years, because of our own “population momentum”, even with 2.03 children per American woman, our country remains on course to add another 1.0 million annually of our own babies, net gain, to jump another 10 million people, ourselves. So now you’re looking at 62 million AT THE VERY LEAST…added to our country by 2031.

Do I have your attention? Joe Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 boils down to the highest, most dangerous population gain into one country in the history of the world.

Why is it dangerous? Let’s just look at the “Water Footprint”, which is the amount of water that one American uses in one day on average. If that refugee arrives from Somalia, they used no more than 5.0 gallons daily. Once they arrive in the USA, their water usage jumps to 80 and as high as 100 gallons daily. If you take 62,000,000 added people to our country, that’s 6.2 billion gallons of water used daily. That’s just for starters. Those 62 million people must be fed. It will take billions and trillions of gallons of irrigation waters to feed those 62 million people.

If you look at our entire 330 million people, and you multiply 100 gallons of water per person, dear reader, we are headed over a demographic and resource cliff. Just multiply 330 million people X’s 100 gallons each person each day. We don’t possess that MUCH water!

Guess what? We already have seven states with severe water shortages and severe water issues. Florida, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and, grandfather nightmare of them all, California.

What about the “Ecological Footprint”? That equates to the amount of land that must be destroyed out of the wilderness to support that human being. In Africa, it’s .4 or 4/10’s of an acre. Once they reach America, it jumps to 25.4 acres of land to build roads, fields for crops, housing, cities, etc. Since we’re projected to grow our population by well over 100 million by 2050, that’s 2.54 billion acres of land that must be cut out of the wilderness turned into pavement, concrete, housing, malls, farms and more. (Source: www.allspecies.org)

This short essay touches only the top 1 percent of what’s coming. If this bill passes, it will prove the utter and complete destruction of our country, if not our entire civilization. In a few words, another 62 million people added to our country within 10 years cannot be sustained. Will those 62 million additions make everything better? You know the answer!

You need to start screaming, yelling, imploring, beseeching, begging, ordering and making your voice heard to your two senators and House Member. Because if you don’t, the following videos will show you your children’s future. It ain’t going to be pretty.

Dear reader, are you asking these questions? Are you fearful for your children? What do you think will happen with another 62,000,000 people added in a short 10 years? Have you got any solutions? How do you think this scenario will end up in 2050 with that added 100 million people add, net gain, to our country?

