By Karen Schoen

April 3, 2022

Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Will the Freedom America offered ever be offered again? Prayers go out to the citizens of Ukraine and the other eastern European nations.

I am borrowing a few words from Franklin Graham. Franklin Graham was speaking at the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida in January, 2015, when he said America will not come back.

He wrote:

“The American dream ended on November 6th, 2012 in Ohio. The second term of Barack Obama has been the final nail in the coffin for the legacy of the white Christian males who discovered, explored, pioneered, settled and developed the greatest republic in the history of mankind.” The goal of feminists were to emasculate the males.

Memorize: Everything is connected; nothing is random; there are no coincidences; everything has a plan and all plans are based on lies.

Did you hear Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs say that Russians spread propaganda. Then she blamed you for things they have done. This is a globalist trick and the D’s have been doing it to the R’s for years often making the R’s cower. It is a technique called Projection. If you project enough, the issue will be accepted as truth and your opponent will catch most of the blame.

The Globalists (Communists/Fascists/Democrats/RINO’S/Islamists) are allowing Ukraine’s war to continue because DEPOPULATION is a GOAL of Sustainability. War helps depopulate. Now you have to say, what else are they doing. Check out the $1.5 Trill earmark, gun restricting bill Globalist Democrats and RINO’S passed in the middle of the night. America will be destroyed from within.

As RACE becomes the dividing factor, there is nothing for whites to be ashamed of in America. Americans did more to help humanity than any other people in history. Contrary to popular belief, civilization didn’t always have cell phones and computers. For the majority of our short time on earth manual labor was all there was. It doesn’t matter what country, what region, or what cause, there is always a conqueror and always the conquered. The conquered regardless of color always lose all possessions and freedom. They became slaves. They are often tortured and murdered. It is the way it was and will be.

History has become so distorted the sad part is that the blacks who built America along with the European whites – have had the American Black history replaced with victimhood and hatred. I asked my friend why blacks didn’t see any advancement in America from slavery until today. His answer was, “Because our leaders know that racism sells and they make lots of money selling.”

Will we let a small coalition of blacks, Latinos, feminists, gays, government workers, union members, environmental extremists, the media, Hollywood, uninformed young people, the “forever needy,” the chronically-unemployed, illegal aliens, and miscellaneous fellow-travelers…End the Constitutional Republic of America? There are more of us than them. Why are we giving them the power? We must fight back. Stop being intimidated. All they have is empty words. Remember “sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never ham me.” Don’t buy into their meaningless name calling.

I listen to the Democrat lies as they reveal themselves. They are so smug. But it appears as though Americans have had enough. Wait until everyone understands the new banking system under the Great Reset. Due to the new scoring method risk scoring which used to be based on your ability to pay back, is now designed to keep you in line with the government message, America is racist. It’s your white fault, if you disagree you are a domestic terrorist. We will have Social Credits for humans and ESG, (Environmental, Social [Justice], Governance) for business. Try to get a loan for your not-woke business. Try to get a mortgage if you are MAGA. This NWO crowd is tightening the noose. You will own nothing and be happy is their message.

Watch and listen to candidates. Check their actions. Are they CRT? Do they believe in Diversity, Inclusion, Equity (DIE)? Did they spew MORE HATRED, aimed to make victims of every minority group imaginable…except for whites, of course. I can not imagine why any white person would vote for a candidate who LIES, calls them names, vote for bills they haven’t read, pushes the White Guilt Complex; and demands MORE MONEY to fix things. Of course they never discuss that their policies created the mess in the first place. I am embarrassed that I once was a Democrat.

To the lefties of America: You do NOT have a RIGHT to tangible objects or material things. GOD gave you the ability to succeed. No one but you is standing in the way of your success. It has nothing to do with the color of your skin. Success has to do with your ability. BUT it is not up to ME to pay for YOUR STUFF. That is YOUR job. How come I don’t hear anyone saying that?

In America, God grants our Rights. (Our Founders recognized this!) The Constitution protects those Rights. If you think life will be better somewhere else, please leave! Rights are not different for different people under the Constitution. Time to elect new people and go after the criminals.

“We The People.” does not say WE the White people, Black people, Christian people or Jewish people! There are NO divisions in America’s Constitution. The only division comes from those who wish to destroy American headed by America hating globalists like Obama and a regime of globalists, seeking to force on us – their New World Order. Obama TOLD US: “We will fundamentally transform American.” In order to transform, you must first DESTROY. Michelle said: ‘we’ll change History.” And so they have. The JoeBama regime is just a continuation of the Obama regime set out to DESTROY America.

That destruction is well under way. Obama was not the initiator. All our Presidents starting with Bush 41 were Globalists. As far back as Eisenhower, the dream was a world organization headed by the global elite with a merging of Russian/American culture.

The following link is from Roscoe Drummond, Herald Tribune, on an article regarding the U.S., Governors’ visit to the Soviet Union after Pres. Eisenhower signed the initial agreement with Soviet Union (Khrushchev) in 1958: The Eisenhower-Khrushchev agreement covered planned U.S.-USSR activities in ALL areas. President Reagan followed up in 1985, with the USA-USSR cultural exchange agreement which also contained agreement to merge U.S. and Soviet education systems, currently implemented today under EDUCATION RESTRUCTURING aka NCLB, Common Core, ESEA School to work, Workforce training. Massive documentation regarding the Reagan-Gorbachev agreement can be found here and at the Deliberate Dumbing Down of America (FREE) download.

All the programs are the same they just have new names. Money Power Control is all Globalists care about. These people are the enemy of freedom. It is important that you know, understand and can name the enemy. Don’t view Democrats, RINOS as Americans, they are not. Globalists want to rule the world under a New World Order headed by the United Nations. Don’t try to make sense of anything they do or say. They are only trying to confuse you. Look to see what they are doing like passing bills late at night to take away our rights. Globalists think they are elite. They want to destroy the middle class and America. They hate Americans. They hate the US Constitution. Leveling the playing field means bring America in line with other third world countries. They will not be happy until they own everything and you work for them.

This 2022 election is the last for our republic and if we lose, we will never again out-vote these people. The Globalists have arranged for 300000 illegals to invade America monthly. Why have the states not closed their borders? Do those governors really think this is a good idea? It will take individual acts of defiance and massive displays of civil disobedience to get back the Rights we have allowed them to take away. It will take zealots, not shy moderates, not reach-across-the-aisle RINOs to right this ship and restore our beloved country to its former status.

The Biden regime of globalists are dedicated to the collapse of America. Their policies are designed to inflict the most damage to the greatest amount of people. Less people, less problems. They are bleeding America by 1000 cuts. An uneducated society driven by emotion and hatred can not successfully run a country. Open borders, funding our enemies by buying their oil and other commodities, high inflation, printing more money, out of control spending, CRT, Drugs, trafficking, treaties that call for the merging of America, Canada and Mexico is the plan. Wake up America; they hate us. They tell us all the time. But we don’t listen and we continue to fund them. Their main goal is MONEY, POWER, CONTROL! Not America. When we buy their stuff, we are doing exactly what Biden is doing buying Globalist oil from communist dictators. Facebook, Twitter, etc all of their social media sites insure that your gas prices will continue to go up. They own you. You are now the slave; working with big tech, answering questions, providing data for nothing. By sending our kids to public school, buying their stuff, and using their platforms we are feeding the beast. The only thing they think about is money. Stop giving it to them.

Being an American comes with a JOB. The Founders intended it that way! Being an AMERICAN comes with RESPONSIBILITY. If taught properly in school, students would know the way their government works, understand the Rule of Law, and realize the law does not change for different GROUPS of people. All GROUPS have the same rights under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This is the framework that our Founders put in place. That is why in America, we have EQUAL JUSTICE under the Law.

Social Justice was created by the communists, in order to rally the groups around victimhood while collecting donations. Social Justice creates justice for a specific group, a protected group status. THINK: Would it not follow that if YOU are not part of that SPECIFIC group, you do NOT HAVE PROTECTION under the LAW? Breaking up into groups is necessary to divide the people. Divided people are easier to CONTROL.

When today’s illegal immigrants come HERE, they are not required to learn our language, or assimilate into our culture! They are used by the left to create a sub culture voting block. They are separated from the existing population and culture. Coming from countries giving minimal free stuff, they can not believe the amount of free stuff they now get from America. They will vote for the group giving the most free stuff. By continuing multi-culturalism, dare I say it? DIVERSITY! – We continue to promote the GROUP or HERD mentality insuring the demise of America’s individualism.

Americans have the power to stop the destruction. Will they, is the question. We must vote in all elections but the primary is key to eliminating RINOS. Don’t let the RINOS split the vote in primaries. If you have one incumbent and many newbees, get behind the top newbee and have the others drop out. The primary is about winning, not about egos. Do not vote for a D or a RINO. Those criminals just passed a $1.5 Trillion spending bill that no one read. Inflation is being done on purpose. Pay close attention to local elections. Be prepared. Get protection and food and don’t tell anyone. Today buy anything you think you will need for the next year. We are in for rough times.

Is this how you want to live? Is America worth saving? Now is the time. If not you then who?

