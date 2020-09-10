Dave Daubenmire

Years ago, here in the Columbus, Ohio area there was a radio personality who often went on a verbal tirade and at the end of it he always lamented:

“Ain’t It Bout Time Somebody Done Something?”

I have been thinking about him a lot lately as it appears to be more likely everyday that no one is going to do anything about the machinations of the Deep State. As I hunt and peck on my computer today, we are 54 days away from the 2020 election and not one member of the Deep State has been brought to justice.

Is it just me, or does anyone else think it is past time for some perp walks? With all the talk about the investigations that were going on behind the scenes many Americans were excited about the prospect of some high-ranking, very recognizable dignitaries making some very public perp walks. It is looking less likely every day. To this day, Benedict Arnold is famous because of his crimes. How can anyone ever have any confidence in our Federal institutions if no one heads to the gallows?

Literally…to the gallows. Some Deep State officials should forfeit their lives for the crap they have pulled over the past several years. The swamp is deep, and although the corruption did not all the sudden begin recently, the exposing of the corruption has never been more publicly visible.

You do remember the idea of pitchforks and torches, don’t you? The idea of vigilante justice that occurred when those whose job it was to keep things honest failed to do their jobs? The good ole boys in town would round up a citizen’s posse and go make sure some of the varmint’s in government were held accountable for their malfeasance in office. “We the People” often required an angry mob to re-establish justice.

Are we there yet, or are we just too dignified for that today? What are we to do when the corruption in government is so deep that there is no longer any real justice? Currently, we have a legal system, but not a justice system. How long will we wait for corrupt government officials to prosecute their corrupt government buddies? Like pond scum, the swamp creatures cover for each other.

Treason has occurred under our watch. Real treason, from domestic enemies within our own government. Domestic enemies are more dangerous than foreign ones because they look so much like the people they claim to be working against. Domestic treason is still punishable by death.

I did some research I would like to share with you. These are actual Federal codes designed to keep our politicians honest. Read through some of these and see if you think that there are some Donkeys and Elephants who are guilty of violating them. Consider also, those domestic terrorists in the streets in Portland and other cities who are intent on overthrowing America. The Law can be found here.

U.S Code §2381. Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

U.S Code §2382. Misprision of treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both

U.S Code §2383. Rebellion or insurrection

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States

U.S. Code §2384. Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both

U.S Code §2385. Advocating overthrow of Government

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereofShall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.

How much more of this are we Americans going to take? What would our forefathers have done? Trusting and electing evil men to do good has not worked. Voting for RINO Republican’s has not worked. We’ve been betrayed.

“Ain’t it bout time somebody done something?”

© 2020 Dave Daubenmire – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dave Daubenmire: ptsalt@gmail.com