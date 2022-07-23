By Lex Greene

July 23, 2022

As Americans across the political spectrum suffer the consequences of the most fraudulent election in human history in 2020, they rush to figure out how to prevent it from happening again in 2022.

If you think democrats won’t attempt to cheat even more than they did in 2020, read my previous column, How Bad Will Election Fraud Be in 2022?, and think again!

Unfortunately, a majority of the mail I have received from that piece was from alleged “patriots” who took the time to tell me “nothing will work” and there’s no purpose in even trying, because “it’s too far gone” and “we are in the end times.” As a lifelong student of Holy scripture, I have taken the following three things as fact…

Through Christ, ALL things are possible We are NEVER in this fight alone The Book of Revelations foretells of how “the people” end themselves via their free will

Two types of people NEVER win anything. The type that never leave the starting gate, and the type that quit before they reach the finish line. It is the most certain way to lose 100% of the time.

Americans have only two choices and it’s the same two choices the people always have…

DO SOMETHING (or) DO NOTHING!

First, shall we consider the option of doing nothing at all? This doesn’t require any imagination, expertise, or a long explanation. The outcome of doing nothing is always 100% certain. “All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.“ If you even think we have a choice, you are wrong. You need to read how they are driving us into their modern day Nazi ovens!

End of story!

So, shall we consider doing something instead?

Let’s agree that no plan or strategy is 100% guaranteed for success, in stark contrast to the reality related to doing nothing, the outcome of which is 100% guaranteed…no plan or strategy for confronting the evil we are under today is guaranteed at all.

This is no acceptable excuse for not trying!

What if our nation’s founders had decided they had no chance of defeating the Redcoats, and therefore, never even bothered to try? Our country and our past freedoms would have never existed. What if we had no medicine at all…because everyone decided it was too difficult to come up with any treatments or cures for illnesses?

Thomas Alva Edison, born in Ohio on February 11, 1847, was one of the most well-known inventors of all time. He spent a few of his early years in formal schooling, but he received most of his education at home. People have claimed for many years that Edison tried to create a light bulb more than 10,000-times and failed, before finally succeeding. What if Edison had given up at any point in his 10,000 attempts? What if Edison had never even tried?

America was not built by extraordinary people doing amazing things. Instead, tt was created and built by very ordinary people, doing extraordinary things. Our war fighters are rightfully called “heroes,” yet they too are ordinary Americans who do extraordinary things. What if they give up because it’s just too hard, or the odds are often against them?

At this late date, after decades of average American Citizens making an assumption that has never been true and never will be, the odds are indeed heavily against us. Doing nothing about the political corruption and criminality in our country for many years, is exactly how we got here.

Every time Citizens saw something they didn’t like, be it locally, within their state or at the federal level, in government, or within their own chosen political party, they simply quit, walked away in disgust, took their football, and went home to sit on the sidelines, waiting to see what happens when “the people” fail to be “forever vigilant” in defense of their own freedom, liberty, justice, and decency.

Well, how do you like how that has turned out?

You distrust your own political party…why? Because you left the party in the hands of people you rightfully distrust, instead of cleaning up your own house.

You now distrust the politicians you voted for…why? Because you failed to hold them accountable for breaking the promises they made to you, in order to gain your vote, and maybe even your campaign donations.

You’re frustrated, even mad! GOOD! Join the club…Maybe this means you are ready to do something now.

The very first thing we had better do together is figure how to prevent the fraud that clearly happened in 2020 from happening again in 2022, at an even higher level.

How Bad Will Election Fraud Be in 2022? Unless WE do something serious and fast, 2022 fraud promises to be worse than it was in 2020. If we do nothing, there will be no RED WAVE come November, despite an election cycle wherein the opposition party represents the most unpopular politicians in U.S. history. In fact, since every half-intelligent democrat in the country knows there is a RED WAVE the size of a tsunami headed their way, they may not even allow an election to take place, under another strategically planned “crisis” over the latest Donkey-virus or Global Marxist Climate Change hoax.

If you have any idea what the global Marxists are leading the world into, then you know, doing nothing isn’t even an option. Countries all over the globe are collapsing due to citizen uprisings. Economies are collapsing, as are many national currencies. Our own is teetering on the brink…

So, given that we only have two choices, one of which is no choice at all, what’s YOUR plan? WRITE ME DIRECT – If you’re not on the field, you’re not in the game!

