By Lex Greene

June 29, 2022

The battle for the heart and soul of the USA was brought into vivid focus last week with two landmark Supreme Court decisions that should have been properly settled many years ago. Congratulations to the current SCOTUS members who had the intestinal fortitude to finally set the USA on a proper Constitutional, moral and ethical path in these two critical decisions.

The two decisions secure the Bill of Rights protection for every legal lawful American Citizen to keep and bear arms for self-protection, both inside the home and outside of the home (1) – and secure the most basic human Right to Life itself, guaranteed in our Declaration of Independence (2).

“…the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights , that among these are Life ,”

Ironically, these two high court decisions launched Obama’s street mob (BLM & ANTIFA) into blatant acts of “sedition and insurrection” taking place in democrat controlled cities across the country. This is resulting in the clear battle lines being vividly drawn between Pro-Life Pro-Freedom Americans and their enemies, the demonic democrat socialists currently identifying themselves in the streets, on the news media, and the halls of government.

Before I go any further, I need to state for the record that I am not calling for or even hoping for a war between Americans. I am simply foretelling the natural consequences of very poor decisions made by a very sick society.

The warring sides are now in stark contrast to each other. Based on my many years of research on the evolution of American society, I believe the nation falls along the following lines.

DEMONIC DEMOCRAT SOCIALISTS – better identified as America’s death cult, is at best represented by approximately 30% of the current U.S. population, many of them invaders from foreign 3rd world countries, the rest largely young public school and college indoctrinated dimwits who have no connection with reality at all. STRONG AMERICANS – is represented by approximately 30% of the population and determined to re-secure the foundations of freedom, liberty, decency, sovereignty, and security for all future generations, at any cost, as codified in our Charters of Freedom. This group is largely made up of former service members, who have put their own lives on the line for freedom and liberty at some point in their lives. THE GO-ALONG TO GET-ALONG – is represented by approximately 40% of the U.S. population. This group usually sits everything out on the sidelines, unless it directly impacts their lives or threatens their economic standing. Even then, they are prone to remain silent until forced to speak.

After decades of blatant lies via the democrat party, their mainstream press, their social media and outright lies, Group A is very likely beyond salvation today. The facts are of no interest to this group at all. It simply does not matter to them what the truth is, they have adopted their own truths, based on blatant political lies. Most if not all in Group A, cannot ever be reached now. Sooner or later, the rest of the country will be forced to meet them in streets, because they will simply keep destroying our country until they are destroyed.

Group A is quite clearly willing to KILL and destroy to get what they foolishly want. But are they ready to die for their evil demonic causes?

Group B will not take no for an answer either, at some point. So far, they have been willing to attempt every peaceful option for solving the problems dumped upon every American citizen by Group A. They have been very measured in their activities and efforts to address the critical issues facing our nation via both political and legal processes. But sooner or later, those in Group A who have declared war on America from within, will force Group B to take the battle more seriously. When that moment arrives, Group B will be forced to show Group A, no mercy at all.

Now, Group C is in the driver’s seat in this regard.

How Group C swings on these issues will determine how peacefully the USA can be returned to a moral, ethical, and constitutional nation. This group can no longer afford to go-along to get-along. They must take a stand, one side or the other, and they need to do it fast.

If Group C shifts to the all-American side on these critical issues, the hardcore demonic left will be so grossly outnumbered, in the streets and in the elections, that they can be defeated peacefully.

But if Group C shifts to the wrong side, or continues to sit on the sidelines, this war cannot be settled peacefully. Push is fast coming to shove between the two warring factions. Only Group C can prevent all-out war between the two, by getting off the fence and on the morally right side of this fight, fast.

It’s very important to remember that the Pro-American Pro-Life Citizens never declared war on anyone in the USA. If anything, they have been far more tolerant than they should have ever been.

Instead, the global demonic democrat socialists have declared war on the USA and every true American. Americans have been far more tolerant than they should have ever been, or than I ever would have expected. But the clock is fast running out for the street mob that has declared open war on America. Soon, American’s will meet them in the streets.

Sadly, the indoctrinated left has no clue what danger they have put themselves in. But all decisions come with natural consequences. They are bringing hell on earth upon themselves, and they have no idea what’s coming.

Group C needs to get off the fence and take a stand. Group B needs to stop messing around, unify and get organized. And Group A, well they had best find God soon!

