by Roger Anghis

Some people have said that America is heading for a reset. In many cases, I agree that we are in desperate need of a reset when you look at what is happening in our country. Cities are burning, violence is off the charts, though all this is only happening in Democrat-controlled states, it is still happening. We have the Democrat Brown Shirts, antifa and blm, running around saying all white people are racist, our Constitution is based on white supremacy, songs are racist or promote violence against women, Baby It’s Cold Outside, children’s books are racist but two women simulating lesbian sex on primetime television is wholesome. Yes, we need a reset but we need to reset back to what made America the greatest nation in the world, and nothing that is coming out of the democrat party qualifies.

We seem to have a major problem with the rule of law these days. Of course, I must qualify that 99% of these problems are coming out of the Democrat Party. Last summer the riots and businesses that were burned were in Democrat-controlled cities, Portland, Chicago, New York, the typical cities of baseless violence. The fool that is the mayor of Portland referred to it as a new summer of love. Really? Destroying a person’s life and business they worked years to build is a form of love? Democrats have a twisted sense of what love is.

In 2020 six states illegally changed their voting regulations and even bragged about it and state legislatures, courts, and law enforcement refused to do anything about it. Our illustrious Supreme Court even spit in the face of the American people and refused to adjudicate election cases that were so rife with evidence that the only decision they could come to is the election would have to be overturned or redone completely. That’s not justice. That’s complacency with a coup to overthrow our government.

Some citizens defended their property by showing that they were willing to use lethal force if necessary, arrested for defending their property, and charged with a felony weapons charge.[1] The police even found one of their handguns was assembled incorrectly and would not fire. They were then told to assemble it correctly so a charge of brandishing a lethal weapon could be enacted. Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley ordered crime lab staff members to field strip the handgun, finding it had been assembled incorrectly, according to the documents filed Monday. The firing pin spring was put in front of the firing pin, which was backward, raising questions about the gun’s ability to fire. Firearms experts then reassembled the gun correctly and found it worked by test-firing it.

McCloskey and her husband, Mark, have alleged that the handgun she waved toward protesters last month was inoperable, claiming it was a prop during a lawsuit they once filed against a gun manufacturer. The couple said they made the weapon inoperable in order to bring it into a courtroom.

Missouri law orders police and prosecutors to prove that a weapon is “readily” capable of lethal use when it’s used in the type of crime for which the McCloskey’s have been charged.[2]

To this author’s knowledge, no charges were ever filed against the police department for tampering with evidence. Understand that if you or I had done that we would be in jail. One thing about this case that has not been talked about at all is the fact that the prosecuting attorney was funded by George Soros. She stated that these thugs were peaceful protestors: She added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

On October 6, 2020, a grand jury indicted the McCloskeys. KSDK explained that the jury indicted the McCloskeys on “exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence.”[3] Notice she tried to charge the McClosky’s with evidence tampering when it was the police themselves that did the pampering. Another thing most media didn’t talk about was the fact that these ‘peaceful protestors’ broke down a gate on McCloskey’s gated community. That’s trespassing and property destruction.

We’ve just experienced one of the most disgusting trials I have witnessed in the last fifty years. George Floyd, a saint according to MSM, was actually a long-time violent criminal: The head of the Minneapolis police union says George Floyd’s “violent criminal history” needs to be remembered and that the protests over his death are the work of a “terrorist movement.”

“What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd. The media will not air this,” police union president Bob Kroll told his members in a letter posted Monday on Twitter.

Floyd had landed five years behind bars in 2009 for an assault and robbery two years earlier, and before that, had been convicted of charges ranging from theft with a firearm to drugs, the Daily Mail reported.[4]

On the day he died he was on meth, fentanyl and was trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. He was resisting arrest and was screaming ‘I can’t breathe’ while he was in the cop car. That is a result of the fentanyl which according to the pathology report, he had consumed three time the lethal dose of that drug: It’s now being reported that the toxicology report from May 31, 2020, shows George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose. A summary of a conversation between Amy Sweasy, a Hennepin County Attorney, and Dr. Andrew Baker, the chief medical examiner for the county, reveals that the former would conclude George Floyd died of a drug overdose if there were no other contributing factors. Dr. Baker reveals that Floyd’s blood tested positive for the presence of 4ANPP, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and norfentayl. He described the level of fentanyl found in George Floyd’s bloodstream as a “fatal level under normal circumstances .”[5] I would like someone to explain to me how a person who has taken three times the lethal dose of a drug be ‘murdered’ by a cop when you committed suicide yourself. This guy was no saint. He was a violent criminal and drug abuser. The city gave his family 27 million dollars! There was a go fund me account that raised $14.7 million. I guess it really does pay to be a black criminal in ‘woke’ America.

