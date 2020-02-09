Roger Anghis

In all my years I have never seen such an outright hatred for a man that ran on promises and is keeping those promises. I have rarely seen a politician keep the promises he made during a campaign. Remember George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama all promised to move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. None even attempted. Donald Trump said he would, and he did! He caught hell for it too. He didn’t care. He knew that’s where it belonged, in the capital of Israel.

He promised to bring jobs back to America that both Parties allowed to go overseas. He’s brought them back. He promised to redo the horrible trade deals both Parties allowed to be put in place that stuck it to the American worker, the American farmer, American factories and anything else American. All of the previous presidents since Ronald Reagan have been America, last presidents. They have been all globalists and refused to do anything about the open southern border. The Bush’s have not been the best friend to the American people. They have always been for open borders, no matter the negative effect on the American people and the American worker. I’ve stated for years that our political system is nothing more than a two-headed snake. America keeps going in the wrong direction no matter which Party is in power. “If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us.” George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon [1]

We are a nation that was established as a republic governed by a Constitution. Both Parties have done a good job of ignoring the statutes of this magnificent document. I would say the Democrats have been more of an enemy to it than the Republicans, but both are guilty. After 911 they gave us ‘The Patriot Act’. Great sounding name but it allows them to violate our Constitutional rights on several levels: There’s a Secret Patriot Act, Senator Says

You think you understand how the Patriot Act allows the government to spy on its citizens. Sen. Ron Wyden says it’s worse than you know.

Congress is set to reauthorize three controversial provisions of the surveillance law as early as Thursday. Wyden (D-Oregon) says that powers they grant the government on their face, the government applies a far broader legal interpretation — an interpretation that the government has conveniently classified, so it cannot be publicly assessed or challenged. But one prominent Patriot-watcher asserts that the secret interpretation empowers the government to deploy ”dragnets” for massive amounts of information on private citizens; the government portrays its data-collection efforts much differently.

“We’re getting to a gap between what the public thinks the law says and what the American government secretly thinks the law says,” Wyden told Danger Room in an interview in his Senate office. “When you’ve got that kind of a gap, you’re going to have a problem on your hands.”[2]

Democrats, I believe, actually hate America and its Constitution because it is a document that limits the government to the will of the people even though they have overreached their boundaries on countless occasions, Welfare, Department of Education, Medicaid, Medicare and I could go on and on. Why have they done this? Because we let them. We have not held their feet to the fire. Thomas Jefferson warned about government consolidating. It has always ended badly for the people. He stated: “The germ of dissolution of our federal government is in the constitution of the federal Judiciary; an irresponsible body … working like gravity by night and by day, gaining a little today and a little tomorrow, and advancing its noiseless step like a thief, over the field of jurisdiction, until all shall be usurped from the States, and the government of all be consolidated into one.“ Notice that he warns that it will be the judiciary that accomplishes this. He was not a big fan of the courts because he knew that they had the ability, if not corralled, to slowly become the most powerful branch when the Founders intended it to be the weakest. He also stated: “The Constitution … is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary which they may twist and shape into any form they please.” Have we not seen this with abortion? Even lower district courts have overridden President Trump on national security.[3] These have been ultimately gone to the Supreme Court and Trump won but the liberals are always trying to take a power that is solely for the Executive Branch and give it to another branch.

We have seen numerous times a court order to stop the funding for the border wall.[4] Where does a District Judge think he has the right to override the Presidents decision on national security? Even when the President banned immigration from muslin nations that breed terrorism a federal judge thought he had the authority to stop the ban.[5] This judge, an Obama appointee, could only have been making his decision according to his ideology and not our Constitution. Fortunately, this idiocy was overruled by the Supreme Court.[6]

The hatred for our President is not like anything that I’ve seen in my almost three-quarters of a century. They began calling for impeachment from the day he won the election in 2016. There were no grounds for this action. Even when the made-up allegations that clearly proved the attempt to remove him were false they tried something else. There was the Steel dossier, paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, the Mueller Report provided nothing, then they piledrove an impeachment through the House and then Schumer cried about the Senate refusing to bring in witnesses and documents that the House wouldn’t do. All the Senate was to do was evaluate the information acquired by the House to determine if Trump was guilty or not. The House failed miserably. The Senate did what they were supposed to do with the information they were given and again the Democrats, without any Republican support, attempted to remove a duly elected official because they were upset that he won and they didn’t.

Our Constitution means nothing to Democrats and is not supported enough by the Republicans. Ben Franklin was asked what type of government was decided on and his response was “A republic if you can keep it.” If we don’t follow the platform we were given and was the most successful ever devised by man, then we will only be a footnote in history.

