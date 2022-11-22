By Kelleigh Nelson

November 22, 2022

Whenever the legislators endeavor to take away and destroy the property of the people, or to reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any further obedience. —John Locke

The Constitution of most of our states (and of the United States) asserts that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by themselves; that it is their right and duty to be at all times armed; that they are entitled to freedom of person, freedom of religion, freedom of property and freedom of the press. —Thomas Jefferson

The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all. —Thomas Jefferson

The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the Republican model of government are justly considered, perhaps, as deeply, as finally staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people. —George Washington

Americans were built with an inner strength, a strength that fought for independence and liberty for seven long years. The end of conflict came only after British forces were removed from Charleston and Savannah in late 1782. The future often looked bleak, but by the grace of God, the American patriots fought on and won.

Where is that inner strength today? Have we lost it? Have we grown too fat and lazy to even pay attention to the tyrannical moves of the federal and state governments? I’m afraid this is the case, combined with the elimination of academic education replaced with Pavlovian dog training, Skinnerian conditioning and communist propaganda.

Our Constitution means nothing to the majority of people whose education failed to teach them our God given rights and freedoms, those very freedoms which blessed the birth of this once great nation.

Trampled Rights

The first amendment in our Bill of Rights grants five freedoms. It protects speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government. Together, these five guaranteed freedoms make the people of the United States of America the freest in the world. However, over time, and especially during the C-19 years, these unalienable rights were sacrificed “for our safety” by our federal and state governments. Fear and subjugation went hand in hand to squelch any rebellion against the tyrants while those precious God given rights were trampled into dust.

The only protest we saw was the January 6th 2020 Capitol Hill protest, and we all suspect/know the FBI was involved despite their denials. Those who were peacefully attending are now spending their lives in a dungeon of hell and the US Constitution’s protections are once again trampled to dust. I’ll admit it was foolish to go into the Capitol, but the doors were opened to them and President Trump’s request for national guard presence was denied by Nancy Pelosi.

Compare January 6th 2020 to the recent runoff election in Brazil. Over three million Brazilians protested election fraud and are still out every day protesting. Bolsonaro’s Party has moved to annul the election since the results could not be validated. The people know electoral fraud was committed by Communist convicted criminal Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Silent Republicans

All we heard from them were promises while they were running for office. But no one has mentioned vote fraud other than those who, almost two weeks later, are still doing recounts. Ever wonder why only Democrats succeed in winning the recounts or runoffs? And they are the biggest election fraud deniers, along with their comrades in mainstream media.

Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, is still fighting the election fraud where she was ahead and after days of recounts, Katie Hobbs allegedly wins.

Hershel Walker, Georgia’s Republican Senatorial candidate is in a runoff on December 6th with Raphael Warnock. It concerns me that those who are shilling for Hershel are not true patriots. Americans for Prosperity is a Koch organization. Then there’s Nikki Haley and she’s a World Economic Forum member. Former Speaker, Newt Gingrich who voted years ago for the UN gun grab, and several other folks most refer to as RINOs, want you to send Hershel more money. This includes the RNC who won’t stop emailing or calling me. I hope Hershel wins and he is not beholden to these people.

However, in Lawrence Sellin’s recent article, he exposes the Chinese connection in the Georgia runoff. He writes, A November 15, 2022 article entitled “U.S. midterm elections: Georgia’s “play-in” to determine the final Senate map – How Chinese can seize the critical moment,” published on the Chinese language website of the BBC, described how the Chinese in Georgia are organizing to defeat Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the upcoming run-off election.

According to that BBC article, Xiao Yu, who has helped several Chinese people run for office in Georgia and organized Chinese electioneering in the 2020 presidential election, is mobilizing Chinese to participate in the second round of the ballot in support of Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.

So, the Chinese Communist Party is helping the Stalinist Democrats to win in Georgia, and probably many other states.

And we’re learning our overseas military are being deprived of their valid votes.

A shocking testimony reported by Gateway Pundit reveals democrats were stealing overseas and military ballots from Michigan, Georgia and now Arizona too. The ballots were tampered with and all looked like xerox copies. Proof doesn’t sway the fraud deniers.

George Soros, with the help of his Democrat Party comrades, has financed campaigns of left-wing district attorneys, and he succeeded in installing leftist prosecutors in major cities. Money was spread nationwide to Democrat Party candidates, and most won.

There are five representatives in the House who consistently vote with the Constitution, Andy Biggs, Thomas Massey, Paul Gosar, Al Rosendale and Chip Roy. Those are the five members who have a freedom index of 100% every year. There are several members with 97s and 93s, but they should all be 100% all the time.

In the Senate, Rand Paul (KY), and Mike Lee consistently receive 100%. Senator Ron Johnson (WI) came close to losing his seat in this month’s election, but thankfully he won. Blackburn and Hagerty in TN, Lummis in WY, Cruz in TX, and Braun in IN, all come in at the 93% level. The rest are lower and many are at 0%, meaning they always vote against the document they took an oath to uphold.

Abridging States’ Rights

Twelve Republican Senators joined the Democrats and voted for the Respect for Marriage Act. HR 8404, which passed the House of Representatives in July, “provides statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages,” repealing provisions that define marriage as between a man and a woman. Sens. Roy Blunt (MO), Richard Burr (NC) Shelley Capito (WV), Susan Collins (ME), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Rob Portman (OH), Mitt Romney (UT), Dan Sullivan (AK), Thom Tillis (NC), Joni Ernst (IA), Lisa Murkowski (AK), and Todd Young (IN).

“Make no mistake,” Alliance Defending Freedom President Kristen Waggoner warned, “this bill will be used by officials and activists to punish and ruin those who do not share the government’s view on marriage.”

Once again, marriage, abortion, slander and libel, and so many other federal grabs at legislation, belong only to the states. The federal government overstepped their bounds and trampled the Constitution they took an oath to defend.

Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution lays out the enumerated powers of the federal government. The feds have overstepped their limited powers and forced them upon the states, time and again. The 10th Amendment reads: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

Socialists and Communists

In 2019, Trevor Loudon supplied a list of socialists and communists in our Congress. He believed then that about 100 members of the House would struggle to pass a low- level security test. He named a number of them, all democrats, including Tulsi Gabbard.

While the Democrat Party has long exhibited Stalinist actions and overt tendencies, the Republican Party isn’t far behind. Many Americans refer to Republicans as Republicans in Name Only (RINOs), but I would have to disagree. The majority of Republicans are very similar to their buddies across the aisle. Other than a handful of Constitutional Republicans, the rest do little to stop the onslaught of communism; we’ve seen that time and again. So, what are they? They’re slow Marxists, not full-blown Stalinists like the Democrats, but more like Leon Trotsky, a Russian Marxist revolutionary who believed that the slow implementation of Marxist doctrine would succeed in achieving the goal and the citizenry would accept it.

This is the reason so many of them fought against Donald Trump in 2016 and throughout his presidency, and most likely the reason they joined in election fraud denial when it was so very obvious that 2020 was outright skullduggery.

Trump 2024

Trump declares his candidacy for 2024.

President Trump, why bother running again? Vote fraud is now rampant! They’ll never let you win. My friend Christine commented, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. It isn’t fair to Trump’s supporters or the rest of the country to continue this charade.”

Number one, we want an apology for Operation Warp Speed Death jabs, the millions of deaths and the adverse effects they have caused. We want the enemies of freedom, who caused this evil, exposed and charged. Their demand for amnesty should be met with two words, and it ain’t, “Let’s Dance.”

Secondly, if you believe that the election won’t be stolen after the last three were stolen, (yes, 2018 was stolen too, and you know about 2020 and 2022) you are full of hot air and that’s being kind. We all know it, why don’t you? Unless our elections go back to one vote for one man, we are finished. You won’t make any difference to them; they’ll destroy you from both sides of the aisle and steal the votes for other republicans as well.

Why don’t you spend two years and work with good people to help change the laws back to what our founders intended (one man, one vote) instead of the obvious cheating we’ve seen over and over again that no one does anything about. Then you’d help the country regain her righteousness.

Do you hear our people?

I did not support Kari Lake, but hoped she’d win against Hobbs, obviously vote fraud is still rampant across the country, and especially in Arizona’s Maricopa County.

Few protested over Covid, most donned the masks, stayed in their houses, lost their businesses while big box stores gained trillions.

No one complained when communists from Antifa and BLM torched and destroyed cities and federal buildings to the tune of billions in damages. And the Insurrection Act was never used because you, President Trump, listened to your Deep State advisors.

No one complained about the 2018 election fraud when republicans went to bed believing they’d won and days or weeks later, after recounts, they lost.

No one complained about the massive 2020 election fraud, and nothing was done.

Now, no one is complaining about the theft of another election in 2022.

Fix it first! Don’t put us through this insanity again!

Nancy Pelosi is Out

By a very small majority, the Republicans regained the House. However, so many of them are left of center, I don’t believe it will make much difference.

As for Kevin McCarthy, he should never become Speaker of the House. He used FTX cash to defeat conservatives in 2022. He funded a “secretive,” anti-MAGA campaign within the GOP to protect his establishment speaker ambitions.

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is the former House Freedom Caucus Chairman, and he’s not so certain that McCarthy is the right man for the job.

Biggs believes that McCarthy may not be a strong enough candidate for the party, “He’s back-pedaled on things like impeachment. In some ways, that indicates a willingness to be weakening the oversight authority that we need to have, and the leverage points we need to have in order to deal with a Democrat president.”

I hope Congressman Biggs launches a challenge against McCarthy and wins.

It’s about time we had a true patriot leading the House.

Worthless Dollars

We’ve called the two parties the uni-party for a long time, and for good reason.

More money is now wanted for the fascists in Ukraine, while our own country is circling the drain and inflation has skyrocketed. How much confidence do you have that republicans will vote it down?

The White House is asking Congress for $37.7 Billion in new Ukraine aid which would bring total US spending on the war to about $105 billion.

Then they’ll want money for Taiwan. The printing presses are spewing out more and more worthless dollars as American’s suffer higher and higher prices. And who is getting rich off it? Ponzi scheme!

Mac Slavo writes that the US is going to attempt to quickly arm Taiwan as the “China Threat” grows. But with Biden in the back pocket of Xi Jinping, who knows.

Conclusion

Where are my fellow Americans? Crickets! Time to take lessons from Brazil.

Our citizens don’t write, call or email their reps. And if those reps don’t hear any noise from the people, they’ll keep doing what makes them rich and to hell with the unwashed masses who just want to be left alone.

Our founders paid dearly for our nation’s independence. What are we willing to do to save her?

