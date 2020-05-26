by Servando Gonzalez

This story is a work of fiction. All incidents, dialogs and characters are either fictitious or have been used in a fictitious form. They are the product of the author’s imagination and are not to be construed as real. Wherever real life historical or public figures appear, the situations, incidents and dialogs concerning these persons is entirely fictional and are not intended to depict actual events or to change the entirely fictional nature of their work. Moreover, any resemblance to persons living or dead or the current state of America is entirely coincidental . . . or maybe not!

On November, 2020, after the elimination of the Electoral College, Michael Obama was elected by a large majority of the popular vote. After taking an oath in which he swore to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, he became the first transgender President of the United States.

In his inaugural speech he promised to drain the swamp and fight against corruption and the invisible government of the United States. He also promised to investigate who was responsible for the introduction of the Coronavirus in the US, adding that if he was offered proof the Chicoms were the culprit he would take drastic measures against them. He also surprised most of his followers by telling them he would keep the White House Coronavirus Task Force created by President Trump.

On January, 2021, the same intelligence agencies that informed President Bush that Saddam Hussein was producing weapons of mass destruction, now presented President Obama incontrovertible proof that the Chicoms were to blame for the epidemic. So, President Obama, with full bipartisan support from Congress, formally declared war on Communist China. In an impassionate speech to the Congress and the American people he stated: “They have attacked us because they envied our freedoms, our economy, our high standard of living and our system of public health.”

A few days later, a massive invasion force was launched against the evil Chinese enemy. Unfortunately, when the cargo ships carrying vital supplies of toilet paper, makeup and lingerie for transgender servicemen were sunk by Chinese submarines, politically-correct generals at the Pentagon informed the President that, lacking those vital war supplies, they had no chance of winning. According to them, in order to save millions of American lives the only course of action would be to surrender to the Chinese. President Obama agreed.

After being informed of the American decision, the Chinese planned to humiliate Americans by signing an unconditional surrender on the deck of the USS carrier Gerald R. Ford. Unfortunately, the ship was still under repairs, removing a few urinals that had been installed in violation of the Navy’s policy of gender neutrality, and it was decided that the ceremony would take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City. However, in order to keep social distancing, the ceremony was carried online.

Soon after, Chinese forces invaded the United States and gained full control of the US government. Chinese general Fu Manchu, Supreme Commander of the Chinese invasion forces, was appointed General Administrator of the newly acquired territories, moved into the White House, and surprised everybody by announcing he was going to keep in place Obama’s government, including his White House Coronavirus Task Force, now operating from Trump Tower in Manhattan, which former President Trump had rented to them at a discount price.

The next day most freedom-loving Americans woke up to the nightmare of having a militarized Chinese police in the streets, dressed in battle attire, moving in armored vehicles and carrying full automatic rifles. The invaders treated Americans like occupying forces dealing with a defeated civilian population. Suddenly, the phrase “shin hon won wa!,” Chinese for “papieren, bitte!,” became the most listened-to order in Amerika.

Nevertheless, some of his officers told General Manchu that they were surprised. They expected dealing with a rebellious population, but found out that nobody complained, much less rebelled, as if they were already used to being treated as a defeated people. General Manchu had explicit orders from President Xi to implement measures changing America into a Chinese-style totalitarian dictatorship. These measures included the elimination of the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights, with special emphasis in eliminating freedom of movement, association, press and religion. Cardinal among these measures was the banning of all types of assault weapons, including baseball bats and kitchen knives, in the hands of law-abiding American citizens.

The orders also included destroying the US economy and turning America into a Third World hellhole.

General Manchu’s plans also involved keeping Americans jailed in their homes, eliminating most privately owned businesses, reducing American workers and farmers to poverty, and enforcing a Coronavirus vaccination that carried a microchip to better keep track of Americans under surveillance at all times. He also planned to create a force of paid informers to snitch on people who violated the laws and to open up concentration camps to intern violators, dissidents and politically incorrect people. The plans included raising government funding to Planned Parenthood and creating more PP offices to be located in the now abandoned churches.

To his utter surprise, General Manchu discovered that most of the measures he was supposed to impose upon Americans were unnecessary because they were already in place. So, his only addition was to make mandatory facemasks red, the color Communists love, and appointing Jeff Bezos as his Minister of Commerce with China. A few days later, Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the Trump Tower Coronavirus Task Force, declared this will be Amerika’s normal state forever and that the only thing that would protect Americans from the coming dangerous virus was enforcing the vaccination of all Americans, with some exceptions. The exceptions included all members of the Coronavirus Task Force, their families, their body guards, servants, limousine drivers and their private jet pilots.

Six months after the evil Chinese got control of America, President Obama decorated General Manchu with the Presidential Medal of Honor and, in his speech, thanked him for having brought peace and security to all Americans. The ceremony took place at the Council on Foreign Relations in Manhattan.

The next day, the Xin Piao, formerly known as the New York Times, published photos of the ceremony, including one of a smiling Bill Gates warmly embracing General Manchu.

© 2020 Servando Gonzales – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Servando Gonzales: servandoglez05@yahoo.com