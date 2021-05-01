by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

In Fabian Socialist Bertrand Russell’s THE IMPACT OF SCIENCE ON SOCIETY (1953), he wrote that “it is to be expected that advances in physiology and psychology will give governments much more control over individual mentality than they now have even in totalitarian countries. Ficte laid it down that education should aim at destroying free will, so that, after pupils have left school, they shall be incapable, throughout the rest of their lives, of thinking or acting otherwise than their school masters would have wished….Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible.” “Injections?” Like vaccines? “Injunctions?” Like self-isolate and wear masks?

To understand how what is happening today is not coincidental, and effects “the sort of beliefs the authorities consider desirable,” note that protesters marching close to each other were not required to wear masks, but people in general were not allowed to go to their churches. There is an undermining of traditional values component to what is occurring, and we can see that this overall effort began many years ago. For example, during the current pandemic, the world has been looking to the World Health Organization (WHO) for leadership. However, after the Communist spy Alger Hiss placed his friend, Canadian psychiatrist Brock Chisholm, in the position of first head of the WHO, Chisholm wrote in the February 1946 edition of the journal PSYCHIATRY: “We have swallowed all manner of poisonous certainties fed us by our parents, our Sunday and day school teachers, our politicians, our priests….The reinterpretation and eventual eradication of the concept of right and wrong which has been the basis of child training, the substitution of intelligent and rational thinking for faith in the certainties of old people, these are the belated objectives…for charting the changes in human behavior.”

In 1957, former president of the California Medical Association Dr. Lewis A. Alesen wrote MENTAL ROBOTS, in which he revealed what was happening “under the disarmingly innocent title of ‘The Mental Health Program,’ saying its aim was “the ultimate destruction of the human individual as a person; the eradication of all the traditions, ideals and moral concepts which he has learned from home, church, and school…and taught to deny and reject responsibility for himself, and to transfer that responsibility to the group, that is the state.” Ultimately, this will result in THE NEW WORLD ORDER, which is the title of Samuel Zane Batten’s 1919 book published by the American Baptist Publication Society. In this book, Batten pronounced: “We have vindicated the right of social control….The state must socialize every group….Men must learn to have world patriotism. World patriotism must be a faith.” Batten then called for a World Federation of Nations, and said that men “must see and affirm that above the nation is humanity. Internationalism must first be a religion before it can become a reality and a system.”

Also in 1957, Vance Packard authored THE HIDDEN PERSUADERS, and on its first page, one reads: “This book is about “the large scale efforts being made, often with impressive success, to channel our unthinking habits, our purchasing decisions, and our thought processes by the use of insights gleaned from psychiatry and the social sciences. Typically these efforts take place beneath our level of awareness, so that the appeals which move us are often, in a sense, ‘hidden.’ The result is that many of us are being influenced and manipulated far more than we realize in the patterns of our everyday lives.”

Before becoming president of the University of Cincinnati (1971-1977), leading educator Warren Bennis in 1968 authored THE TEMPORARY SOCIETY, in which he explained: “One cannot permit submission to parental authority if one wishes to bring about profound social change….In order to effect rapid changes, any such centralized regime must mount a vigorous attack on the family lest the traditions of the present generations be preserved. It is necessary, in other words, artificially to create an experiential chasm between parents and children to insulate the latter in order that they can more easily be indoctrinated with new ideas. The desire may be to cause an even more total submission to the state, but if one wishes to mold children in order to achieve some future goal, one must begin to view them as superior, inasmuch as they are closer to this future goal….One must teach them not to respect their tradition-bound elders, who are tied to the past and know only what is irrelevant.”

One way to teach children “not to respect the values of their tradition-bound elders” is to say they have “mental illness.” Relevant to this, in B. K. Eakman’s “What? Are You Crazy? The Screening of America” (CHRONICLES, October 2004), she reveals that “in August 2003, the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Science Foundation announced the results of their $1.2 million taxpayer-funded study. It stated, essentially, that traditionalists are mentally disturbed. Scholars from the University of Maryland, California at Berkeley, and Stanford had determined that social conservatives, in particular, suffer from ‘mental rigidity,’ ‘dogmatism,’ and ‘uncertainty avoidance,’ together with associated indicators of mental illness.”

The theoretical basis for social control goes back over 100 years, as “The Father of American Sociology,” Edward Alsworth Ross in his 1901 book, SOCIAL CONTROL, revealed that social checks and stimuli “are managed by a rather small know of persons…the Elite….Judgment may be moulded as well as the will and the feelings.”

After the Power Elite has accomplished bringing about “an unaware and compliant citizenry” as a means of achieving their goals, the people can be subjected to “temporarily impaired judgment and heightened suggestibility,” as in psychiatrist William Sargant’s BATTLE FOR THE MIND (1957). In this book, Sargant claims that “belief can be implanted in people after brain function has been a sufficiently disturbed by…induced fear, anger or excitement. Of the results caused by such disturbances, the most common one is temporarily impaired judgment and heightened suggestibility.” “Induced fear, anger or excitement”? Like police shootings? Riots?

Relevant to elections, in 1981 Hollywood star Robert Mitchum played Mr. Quinn in a movie titled “Agency” and heads an ad agency that is able to influence elections. Quinn says: “Let us enter the living room and we can enter the mind. It’s power, our power. Public opinion is crucial. Someone must use a guiding hand. I’ve been hired, financed,…the names don’t matter, though you might recognize some of them. Let’s just call them an elite of power, or maybe an influential elite who understand the value of manipulating public opinion….The public wants to be led. It needs to be led. We have long term plans….The concentration of power is healthy.” This reminds one of what “The Father of Public Opinion,” Edward Bernays said in his book PROPAGANDA (1928): “Those who manipulate the organized habits and opinions of the masses constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of the country….The technical means have been invented and developed by which opinion may be regimented.”

Concerning the most recent American elections, while Trump supporters have been searching for evidence of voter fraud, something far more insidious had actually determined the election’s outcome in advance of November 3, 2020! I will explain what that was, but for those who want to hear an expert describe what happened, go to https://steelonsteel.com/SOSPreview/Guests/so2021-0414-Epstein.mp3 . It is an interview by the Steel-on-Steel radio host John Loeffler with Dr. Robert Epstein, former editor of PSYCHOLOGY TODAY who is now senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. Or you can read Epstein’s article, “BIG TECH’S GREATEST THREAT: They have no paper trail for authorities to trace. They are the perfect weapon for changing…the outcome of elections” found at https//www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17218/big-tech-threat . Most of the focus of Epstein’s interview focuses on Google, and for his information on that, go to www.mygooglereseach.com.

In Dr. Epstein’s interview, he explains the manipulation of ephemeral experiences from his studies of major search engines (Search Engine Manipulation Effect -SEME) and their leftward bias. In every election, Democrat liberals and Republican conservatives can be counted upon to vote the way one would expect. However, Epstein points out that 6 months before the election, there are still about 20% of voters (roughly 30 million voters) who are still undecided, and who can be pushed politically left or right. Because of the millions of pages of information search engines like Google have gathered on us, they know who they can get out to vote, which way the voters lean, etc. Epstein said that because he is a liberal and that Joe Biden won the November 3 election, he should be pleased. However, he said he not pleased, but actually “horrified” at how it came about! When he learned how many votes could be shifted, he concluded that we are no longer a democracy!

Dr. Epstein explained that Google hires people who lean to the political left, and about 96% of Google employees’ political contributions go to the Democrats. He then said Google’s hires write and can adjust algorithms and shift 15 million votes with no paper trail to find out what they have done! Epstein has considerable experience in analyzing what has occurred over the years using controlled randomized ephemeral experiences since early 2013. For example, he has determined that Google has biased search results. Using neutral search terms to measure results (e.g., Trump’s travel ban), Epstein found that Google’s search results were highly biased toward Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, shifting between 2.6 million and 10.4 million votes with no way to trace what they did!

Getting leaks from whistleblowers and others, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL in 2018 found an email from a Google employee stating, “How can we use ephemeral search results to push against Trump’s travel ban?” What happened is that if someone searched “Trump’s travel ban,” Google would put the negative search results first, and of course, most people tend to look at just the first results. In terms of the November 3, 2020 election, months before the election, Google sent out “Go vote” reminders only to liberal voters. Epstein’s group found out what Google was doing and on October 30, just 4 days before the election, forced Google to stop doing that and send “Go vote” reminders to everyone. Thus, before the first vote was even cast, the election results may have already been determined!

But Epstein is concerned about far more than just election results being manipulated. For example, he indicated that Google had purchased a thermostat company which produces thermostats that include watching and listening devices that can even interpret what they hear in homes or offices (e.g., Do the children brush their teeth enough. or are the inhabitants having a satisfactory sex life)! Thus it would seem that Big Brother is already here, but “and unaware and compliant citizenry” unfortunately seems clueless about it!

© 2021 Dennis Cuddy – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dennis Cuddy: recordsrevealed@yahoo.com