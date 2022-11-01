By Kelleigh Nelson

November 1, 2022

The mainstream media and social media giants are imposing a totalitarian censorship to prevent public health advocates, like myself, from voicing concerns and from engaging in civil informed debate in the public square. —Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children’s Health Defense

The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist. —Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. —Potter Stewart, Dissenting to Ginsberg v. United States

It happened. Therefore, it can happen again. It can happen everywhere. —Primo Levi, Italian Jewish survivor of Auschwitz

Indifference and the silence of people led to the Holocaust. To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all. —Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor

Dr. Joseph Goebbels wrote that ‘A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.’ Tragically for humanity, there are many, many untruths emanating from Fauci and his minions. —RFK Jr. exposes the decades of lies. Luc Montagnier, Nobel Laureate

In Charlotte Iserbyt’s 1999 book, The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, she exposed the truth of communism and the unelected powers who rule.

She states the following on page 134:

The Daily World of November 8, 1975 carried a very interesting article entitled “Planning is Socialism’s Trademark” by Morris Zeitlin. The Daily World (newspaper of the Communist Party USA) was formerly known as The Daily Worker and was founded in 1924. The importance of this article lies in its blatant admission that regionalism, which is gradually becoming the accepted method of unelected governance in the United States (unelected councils and task forces, participatory democracy, public-private partnerships, etc.) is the form of government used in democratic socialist and communist countries.

Throughout the country from federal agencies down to local city and county boards, all of the decisions regarding C-19 were made by unelected heads of agencies which affected every American. Those choices were followed by state governors, city and county mayors, heads of police and fire departments, hospital administrators, etc. They all loved their totalitarian control and then the mandates! Get the clot shots!

Except of course for those Biden deemed exempt.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is a drug regulatory, drug safety watchdog agency. The FDA doesn’t tell doctors how to treat patients.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), is a government funded research organization. The NIH doesn’t tell doctors how to treat patients.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is an infectious and chronic disease, epidemiologic and analytic organization. The CDC doesn’t tell doctors how to treat patients.

A lot of these quasi-governmental agencies that people think are governmental are actually front groups of the pharmaceutical industry.

Not one of these federal agency leaders was elected, and not one of them ever treated a C-19 patient. Yet, every one of them told America what we could and could not do and then destroyed the ability of physicians to properly treat patients other than with their deadly protocols. Their goal was the money-making deadly inoculations for C-19.

When hospitals followed those protocols they collected beaucoup tax payer dollars from the federal government, with the highest payments for patients who died. The following chart shows the monies each state received for each C-19 patient.

Remember that the PCR tests were not valid tests for COVID and the Nobel Peace Prize inventor, Kary Mullis, told us it was improperly used and would give far too many false positives. Mullis knew Dr. Anthony Fauci was dangerous and said he spent $22 billion and killed 100,000 people with his fraudulent AIDS drugs.

Nor should we look to other unelected parties to tell us what to do, and that includes our local health departments who advocated mandates that are destructive not only to children, but to all citizens. And the latest is the euphemistically named Congressional bill H.R.550 (Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021) which paves the way for state and local health departments, as well as public and private health care providers, to share personal health data with the federal government. The bill has hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars allocated to the tracking system’s success.

The Wentworth Report states, “In 2000, Dr. Fauci, who Dr. Joseph Mercola calls a sociopathic bureaucrat, met with Bill Gates, who asked to partner with the NIH in an agreement to vaccinate the entire population of the world with a battery of new vaccines. In 2009, this agreement was rebranded as “The Decade of Vaccines,” the objective of which was to implement mandatory vaccinations for every adult and child on the planet by the year 2020. Link

“Gates calls what he does philanthropy capitalism, the idea that, you can use philanthropy to make money. He had a foundation where he has sheltered $50 billion in tax-free money. He continues to have absolute control over it. He uses that money to gain control of public health agencies in our country and the World Health Organization.”

Portions of the following info come from The Real Anthony Fauci movies. We’d all be wise to purchase a copy of these two films.

Willowbrook State School

In 1965, Robert F. Kennedy, Sr. visited Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, New York and was appalled at the situation and called it a snake pit, similar to the 1948 movie by the same name. The institution’s medical personnel were conducting US Army funded experiments on the children. These children had been abandoned by their parents in dilapidated institutions.

Children housed at Willowbrook were intentionally given hepatitis in an attempt to track the development of the viral infection. The study lasted for 14 years. It wasn’t until 1987 that Willowbrook was shut down.

Just one of the horrid experiments was the deliberate injection of Hepatitis during 1964. From 1958-1964 feces was taken from children who had Hepatitis, put in milkshakes and fed to newly admitted children for experimentation purposes.

The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiments were conducted between 1932 and 1972. The Willowbrook experiments started in 1956.

The Nuremberg Codes were formulated in August of 1947, yet these experiments on Americans were never prosecuted under the Codes. The question remains, “Why not?”

Now there’s far worse.

Fauci and AIDS

In the late 1980s, foster children in seven states were enrolled in experiments of HIV and AIDS drug trials. Fauci called them studies, but they were invasive experiments. Fauci arranged for the drug companies to get access to these experiments. Merck, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Glaxo Wellcome and others were involved.

I wrote about Fauci’s experiments on children in October of 2020 in an article entitled, Is Dr. Anthony Fauci Guilty of Negligent Homicide? I now believe he is guilty of murder in the first degree, but I highly doubt he’ll ever see justice here on earth.

The Wentworth Report states, “AZT was a chemotherapy formulation that was so toxic it killed all the rats when they gave it to them. The inventor of AZT felt that it was unsafe for any human use, so he didn’t even patent it …

“Very early on, the National Cancer Institute had found that when you put AZT in a culture of HIV, that killed the HIV, not surprisingly. It killed anything it touched. And so, Fauci partnered with the manufacturer of AZT. He guided that formulation through the regulatory process and tried to fast track it. He cheated terribly on the clinical trials.”

Children who were considered to have AIDS via the PCR tests used during COVID, were as unreliable for AIDS prognosis as they were for COVID. Thus, many of the children were not even HIV positive.

Fauci together with pharmaceutical companies sponsored these AZT experiments. Many of the children died. In Hawthorn, New York there is a cemetery where these children are buried. Journalist Celia Farber, who is featured in The Real Anthony Fauci movies, tells of the burial site of at least 80 children, perhaps more, their bodies in metal caskets, many with more than one body per casket.

Farber commented that, “Fauci’s reign has elements to totalitarian societies and it also has the theme of mafioso velvetiness to it.”

“…Dr. Fauci copied the choreographed script for winning remdesivir’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the worn rabbit-eared playbook that he developed during his early AIDS years, and then used repeatedly across his career to win approvals for deadly and ineffective drugs,” writes Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Time and again, he has terminated clinical trials of his sweetheart drugs the moment they begin to reveal cataclysmic toxicity. He makes the absurd claim that his drug-du-jour had proven so miraculously effective that it would be unethical to deny it to the public, and then he strong-arms FDA to grant his approvals.”

Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP.org) stated, “Most people cannot imagine that there are people, especially medical doctors, which Dr. Fauci is, who would disregard the humanity of people including children. There was horrific abuse and because it was government sponsored, together with pharmaceutical companies, they had kind of free rein. New York State and New York City provided the children for the government experiments. New York Administration for Services’ documents confirmed there were 80 deaths and many others suffered serious harm.”

Reagan’s Injury Compensation Act

In 1986, Reagan signed into law a bill that gave compensation to children for drug exports and vaccine injuries. It was meant to make vaccines safer, but it gave virtual liability protection to vaccine manufacturers and health care providers who were providing vaccines.

Mary Holland, general counsel and President of the Children’s Health Defense states, “The 1986 Act was created and signed into law by Reagan. It allegedly created a program for compensation of children who were injured by their vaccines or who died and they would get some level of compensation.”

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny said, “The 1986 Injury Compensation Act was a real game changer because all of the drug companies who were making vaccines were deciding that they were not going to do vaccines anymore unless they got liability protection because they were getting sued at every turn.”

Mary Holland said, “The blanket liability protection created a boon town, a gold rush. The sad reality is a whole new industry of recklessly developed vaccines that are highly profitable was created, and it did not lead to compensation to children who are injured and it absolutely did not lead to safer vaccines.”

Here is a 45-page report on The Horrible History of Big Pharma.

“That’s one of the tragedies that is across the board when it comes to public health. Because you see, when doctors join forces with government, they no longer comply with medicine’s mission which is the sacred oath to do no harm to the individual patient. They become agents of government and they do what they’re told,” added Vera Sharav.

This is just like the physicians who work for a group. They do what they’re told or they lose their jobs, and the groups invariably get their instructions from the CDC, NIH and FDA.

John D. Rockefeller

“In 1910, John D. Rockefeller really kind of took over medicine, particularly the medical schools. And they redirected medicine to be totally focused on pharmaceutical interventions and also, various surgical procedures, in other words, to make it a real business. The Rockefellers are involved in everything, the World Health Organization, both Rockefeller and Gates.”

John D. Rockefeller was not just interested in oil, but in medicine, in education and in retaining his massive earnings via tax free foundations.

Britannica states, “He made possible the founding of the University of Chicago in 1892, and by the time of his death—from a heart attack in 1937, shortly before his 98th birthday—he had given it some $35 million. In association with his son, John D. Rockefeller, Jr., he created major philanthropic institutions, including the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research (renamed Rockefeller University) in New York City (1901), the General Education Board (1902), and the Rockefeller Foundation (1913). Rockefeller’s benefactions during his lifetime totaled more than $500 million.”

Vera Sharav’s insight on foundations is spot on, “The very wealthy foundations were formed to eliminate their tax requirement. Foundations don’t have to pay taxes. So, they simply move their business under the flag of foundations and then they’re exempt from taxation and they gain huge control because they’re distributing money to all sorts of non-government agencies. They get to decide exactly who to give money to, what kind of policies to support. In the meantime, they’re shoveling in money for themselves.”

That is one of the tragedies that is across the board when it comes to public health.

NIH Payments

Robert Kennedy Jr. tells us, “One of the secrets that they’ve tried to keep hidden at NIH are these direct payments from the pharmaceutical company not only to the agency, but to hundreds if not thousands of scientists and officials within those agencies for royalty payments for the drugs that that agency has partnered with the pharmaceutical company to develop and market.

“The agency has become a big marketing arm for Big Pharma. And they don’t want the American public to know that that is the ultimate object of this terrible devolution. And one of the big emblems of that devolution are the payments that are being made to Tony Fauci, to his deputies, to his scientists. We’ve made FOIA requests and inquiries and the NIH has stonewalled us.”

They’ve had hundreds of FOIA requests and are being sued over those requests, but as of yet, little has been forthcoming. This is an important portion of the last 25 minutes of the second video.

Dr. Pierre Kory says, “To call Fauci ‘America’s doctor’ is such a misnomer. He’s essential a mafia don who runs all three agencies. He rules science and the practice of medicine.”

Vera Sharav calls Fauci, “a shyster, a man without scruples of any kind.”

Dr. Paul Marik says, “He should be charged with the crimes he’s responsible for which go back to the HIV era. He did some terrible experiments in Africa. He’s resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of patients.”

Global leaders have united in an urgent call for an international pandemic treaty to be headed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The loss of American sovereignty has been nibbled away at for decades, but this kind of treaty would eliminate American citizens freedoms to choose their own health care and would be forced to abide by the dictates of the WHO.

There is no conclusion to this ongoing battle against tyranny, and I should end here.

However, I’m going to include Vera Sharav’s speech in its entirety rather than just linking to it. She was to give the speech in Brussels but because of protestors, it was given in a restaurant. She outlines the parallels of today with the German Holocaust of European Jewry.

She states exactly what we’re facing because she’s been through it before.

A vital lesson from the Holocaust is that genocide was facilitated by global silence, indifference and the failure to intervene. The Holocaust was set in motion when personal freedom, legal rights and civil rights were swept aside.

The author Primo Levi, an Italian Jewish survivor of Auschwitz, warned: “It happened. Therefore, it can happen again. It can happen everywhere.”

As a Holocaust survivor, I am appalled by poseurs who control the Holocaust narrative. They deny the relevance of the Holocaust to current discrimination and increasingly aggressive and repressive edicts.

These vigilantes censor and silence those who speak out. By denying the relevance of the Holocaust to current repression, the vigilantes are Holocaust deniers.

Elie Wiesel, an Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate, was regarded as the victims’ voice. He stated: “Indifference and the silence of people led to the Holocaust. To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all.”

Today, survivors are shaken by the fear-mongering, and divisive, discriminatory measures against a minority. Horrifying scenes include police in black uniforms brutally attacking demonstrators in European cities, in Australia, and, yes, in Israel. These are painful reminders of the prelude to the Holocaust in which the Nazis:

Used the psychological weapons of fear and propaganda to impose a genocidal regime. Demonized Jews as the spreaders of disease and the cause of their misery. Systematically obliterated moral norms and values. Destroyed their social conscience in the name of public health.



Today’s predators are also using fear and propaganda to maintain a state of anxiety and helplessness. The objective ­ then and now ­ is identical ­ to condition people to become obedient and to follow directives without question.

The global assault on our freedoms and our right to self-determination is facilitated by the weaponization of medicine. Then and now, the medical establishment has provided

a veneer of legitimacy to mass medical murder.

The Nazis declared disabled people ­ “unfit for life.” The 1,000 German infants and young children who were the world’s first medical murder victims were actually murdered in hospitals.

In 2020, global governments declared an emergency and issued deadly medical dictates:

Hospitals were ordered not to treat the elderly in nursing homes. The result was mass medical murder ­ which Sweden called “active euthanasia.” UK hospitals used lethal doses of the drug Midazolam to medically murder the elderly ­ a drug they continue to stockpile. S. hospital guidelines still call for the elderly to receive minimal treatment. Doctors in Western Europe and the U.S. are forbidden to prescribe existing, licensed, safe and effective, life-saving treatments for COVID patients.



Today, humanity is threatened by the global heirs of the Nazis. The real virus that continues to infect these predators is Eugenics.

A report by the U.S. Commission on the Holocaust, chaired by Elie Wiesel, noted: “… the inclination to duplicate the Nazi option and once again exterminate millions of people remains a hideous threat.”

The modern-day Nazis’ objective is global population reduction. The global oligarchs are determined to gain absolute control of the world’s resources ­ natural, financial and human.

Bill Gates, a lifelong eugenicist and major stakeholder in the vaccine industry, declared the COVID vaccine the “final solution.”

COVID injections use an experimental, gene transfer technology. Its testing on the global population is in gross violation of the foremost human right to “voluntary, informed consent.”

Those who refuse to be injected are vilified as spreaders of a deadly virus. They are subjected to increasingly harsh penalties and discrimination. Germany, Austria and Italy are once again swept up by an orgy of fascist hate-mongering. This time the unvaccinated are being targeted.

The claimed rationale for vaccine mandates was to protect people from getting and transmitting infection. However, the incontrovertible evidence shows that COVID injections do not prevent infection or its transmission and they do not provide immunity.

Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, Rochelle Wallensky, has acknowledged that COVID jabs cannot prevent transmission.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, conceded that “two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protection ­ if any.”

If vaccinated people can get infected and spread COVID ­ why are they privileged? Why are the unvaccinated ­ who refuse to be injected with a clinically worthless product ­ maligned, discriminated against, threatened with job loss, and the withdrawal of their children’s schooling?

If COVID injections do not protect anyone’s health, what is the real objective of vaccine mandates and digital passports?

Many independent scientists are warning that these injections are biological weapons of mass destruction. Tens of thousands of doctors, scientists and nurses refuse the injections ­ even if it means losing their jobs and their licenses.

Government data from the UK, Israel, the U.S. and the EMA [European Medicines Agency] confirm that massive deaths and injuries have been reported. Close to 38,000 Europeans have died following the shots. And more than 3,390,000 have suffered injuries. Healthy, athletic, young adults have died. Children are suffering from myocarditis and blood clots. Neurodegenerative diseases are also emerging in the vaccinated.

We are at a catastrophic junction in human history. Today’s predators have unleashed an injectable biological weapon designed to deliver a poisonous spike protein, and stealth surveillance technology, into the body.

This weapon enables the predators to control the global population remotely 24 hours a day. We must choose ­ whether to disobey, and assert our freedom and our rights as human beings ­or to be enslaved.

Auschwitz survivor, Mariann Turski, a Polish journalist, was asked if a Holocaust could happen again. He replied: “It could happen. If civil rights are violated ­ if minority rights are not respected and are abolished.”

He urged everyone to “defend the constitution, defend your rights, defend your democracy. Minority rights must be protected… Thou shalt not be indifferent when any minority faces discrimination.”

Dietrich Bonhoeffer,­ an exceptional German Protestant minister during the Nazi regime stated, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Rabbi Michoel Green just posted an urgent plea that it’s “time to atone for the Holocaust by not allowing it to be repeated.” Green admonishes everyone not to obey tyrants’ orders and not to marginalize and persecute minorities. And he tells the Jews: “Don’t repeat the fatal error of blindly heeding your capo betrayers and walking obsequiously like to the slaughter. Wake up NOW.”

Do not be deluded; the unvaccinated are not the enemy. The first step on the slippery slope to genocide is the stigmatization of a minority. Silence invites ever-increasing repressive restrictions. If we are to survive as free human beings, we must speak out against discrimination. We must not ever be silent again ­ not today, not tomorrow, not ever.

The vaccine program is betrayal.

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net