When candidate Donald Trump famously rode down the escalator at Trump Tower to officially kick off his presidential campaign, there was a sense of renewed hope for our beloved republic. I thought and still believe that his make America Great Again theme was representative of what was sorely needed. After all, Americans from all walks of life had endured the drudgery of eight long years of the most unrecognizable economic recovery ever. Many business districts were tuned into lowly districts of economic doom. The Obama administration hampered every aspect of our lives via extreme regulations. Our position as the world’s number one economic engine was on the verge of utter collapse. Obama’s war against our petroleum industry made us sitting ducks in the competitive international struggle between the United States and the Islamic Middle East OPEC Nations.

The Obama/Biden regime refused to properly maintain our military. That resulted in our nation being vulnerable and could have possibly been easily overtaken, if China and Russia had decided to go for it. Obama literally flooded almost every federal government department with die hard leftists. Also, our current president gets very little help for his effort to make it once again, a government of by and for the people. Many Obama era mid level government paper pusher holdovers gleefully bog things down. I could go on and on. But I am sure you get my point. So along came Donald trump who understood that if proper measures were not take, our good way of life would soon end up on the ash heap of history.

Mr. Trump’s upbeat message of Make America great Again ignited a resurgence of optimism many thought was gone forever. The Trump Train hit the political tracks and made it all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Immediately, the enemies of our republic, both foreign and domestic were put on notice, that for the first time in decades they would be challenged. Both the Democrat party and RINO swamp dwellers went to nutsville.They could not believe that their goal to literally destroy our republic and turn her into a Saul Alynski designed hell hole would be delayed or stopped for good. But as often as candidate and later President Trump proclaimed the need to drain the swamp, even he had no idea how deep it remains and how many dwellers there are.

But despite little help from his friends and constant opposition from the enemies of both our president and “We the People”, amazing things were achieved. Among them were the lowering of corporate and other taxes, getting rid of numerous burdensome regulations. Those two actions alone produced record economic growth which included the rebirth of massive entrepreneurship. Small, medium and major corporate businesses were thriving all over the country. Of course, those on the political left and in stupid religious circles remained so blinded by their hatred of President Trump and we Americans, that they only wished for disasters to occur. They could not stomach how Trump stood up to illegal border crossers, China, so called European allies who swindled the United States for decades. Mainly because the president is reestablishing United States authority in the world, which goes against the globalist mission to permanently weaken our world wide prestige and power. The leftist democrats and some RINOS were not happy to learn that Trump administration policies opened the door to the greatest number of black Americans, women and Hispanics gainfully employed ever in our nations history. Small business ownership was huge as well. But low and behold, the leftists got a gruesome gift called coronachinavirus.

Leftist politicians were privately celebrating as Americans gave up their freedoms for the so-called safety of a massive one size fits all lock down. When you couple the coronachinavirus calamity with the riots that began on the night George Floyd died in Minneapolis and spread to cities throughout the republic, the leftist Trump haters finally got their wish. They had been wanting to see the middle class punished for supporting Trump, who has dared to act on his promise to put our national interests above that of globalists and other nations. The leftists in government, the medical industry and pointy headed professors all conspired through a series of lies, exaggerations and unconstitutional demands that have done more harm than good. Already, over 25 percent of restaurants across America have been shut down permanently. Due to the coronachinavirus restrictions. Leftist mayors like Deblaseo of New York City have permitted rioters to destroy another twenty percent of businesses and prevented the police from protecting tax paying law abiding citizens.

That alone shows their blatant disregard for the Constitution which points out the important duty of government to protect the people and our nation from enemies both foreign and domestic. The Seattle mayor allowing black men to literally rape husbands in front of their wives and children in front of their parents in the Chop zone was a sterling example of destruction by permission. To me it all adds up to punishing Americans indiscriminately, whether they support Trump, believe in American greatness or not. The good news is that the leftists have overplayed their demonic hands and voters will make them pay on November third at the voting booth. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God.

