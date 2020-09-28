By Jim Kouri – Senior Political News Writer

FBI Director Christopher Wray – the disappointing leader of the corrupted law enforcement agency –told a panel of lawmakers that Antifa possesses a dangerous political agenda that is encouraging violent riots, arson, looting and terrorist threats across the country. He also told the GOP and Democrat lawmakers that his special agents are conducting investigations into individuals who are leaders, members and affiliates of the anti-Trump/anti-America organization.

Last Thursday, Wray told the politicians that “Antifa is a real thing. It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement, or an ideology may be one way of thinking of it and we have quite a number, and I’ve said this quite consistently since my first time appearing before this committee, we have any number of properly predicated investigations into what we would describe as violent anarchist extremists and some of those individuals self-identify with Antifa.”

Wray’s boss, Attorney General Bill Barr, has also confirmed that FBI investigators are probing the participants of Antifa and other anarchists who were or are involved in uprisings in Portland, Seattle, New York City and other locations.

“People are pouring through all of the video trying to identify people to hold people accountable,” Barr said. “I think Antifa and Antifa like groups are at the center of it,” he stated.

But House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-New York, claimed while riots, looting, violence arsons were raging, that Antifa is a “myth” made up by Republicans. He is shown in a video denying the riots are occurring, but there are hundreds of videos posted on the Internet that prove Nadler is a deranged Democrat.

On Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr and his Justice Department released a list of cities has been deemed “anarchist jurisdictions” under President Donald Trump’s instructions. Also, Trump ordered a review federal funding for local governments in cities where violence or vandalism has occurred while police officials are ordered to “stand down.”

A Trump memorandum ordered Attorney General Barr, in consultation with Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf (DHS), to identify jurisdictions “that have permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract these criminal activities (anarchist jurisdictions).”

So far, the Justice Department labeled New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as “anarchist jurisdictions.”

The directives aid DOJ was still working to identify other jurisdictions that meet the criteria outlined in the Trump memo. The president has made ridicule of those cities a regular feature of his campaign appearances, and he has mocked their top officials for their responses to the violence that has taken place during the protests. No one is mentioned more than New York City’s “empty-suit” leader Mayor Bill de Blasio, who spent most of his time denigrating his own city’s cops.

Barr said in his own statement: “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice… will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

As part of the memo’s labeling of the cities by Barr, the Justice Department cited city councils’ voting to cut police funding, refusing to prosecute protesters on charges like disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly, and rejection of federal assistance, as well as injuries suffered by law enforcement officials during violent outbursts that went unpunished.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a joint statement calling the administration’s move “thoroughly political and unconstitutional,” adding that “the president is playing cheap political games with congressionally directed funds.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Monday that Trump is “using the last few months of his presidency to sow more chaos, more hatred, and more fear,” and she pledged to defeat the administration in court over any such withholding of funding to the city and the state.

“If only that moron Letitia James took such a position when it comes to the thugs, cop-killers and terrorists populating New York City during its downfall,” said former NYPD detective Michael Robert Snipes. “Now all that needs to be done is for the Justice Department to investigate the corruption of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and AG James,” he added.

