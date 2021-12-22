by Bradlee Dean

December 22, 2021

Over and over, friends, I have reminded the people with the fact that the courts are not serving up justice the way that the law demands and therefore, if the law does not serve us, then we must serve as the law, and that under God (Deuteronomy 4:6)! It seems that the people, instead of taking heed to these warning, get angry with those who are doing the warning (Ezekiel 33:3).

Health Impact News recently reported: Attorney Reiner Fuellmich on Nuremberg 2.0: Justice will Not Come Through the Courts but by the People Rising Up.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich practices law in Germany and in California, and he has been exposing the crimes against humanity by the Globalists who have inflicted the false COVID-19 narrative on the public and mandated their dangerous bioweapons called “vaccines” through his Corona Investigative Committee for the past two years.

We have published some of this work here on Health Impact News.

It has been called “Nuremberg 2.0” by many, as expectations have been that there would be some kind of trial in an international court of law where these criminals would be prosecuted.

Dr. Fuellmich recently revealed much of what his Corona Investigative Committee has found in a meeting in Poland, and he made clear the same thing I have been saying for many months now, that the judicial system is owned and controlled by the Globalists, and justice will not be found in today’s courts, whether it is Germany or the U.S., or any other country.

He stated: The only way to end this is by the people rising up and telling the authorities that this is the end of the line.

It is not the courts of law. The courts of law, maybe we can use them to clean things up. But I am afraid that they are not even good for that. Because they are so infiltrated by the other side that we’re going to have to setup a whole new judicial system.

That doesn’t mean that they are not going to proceed with a trial that will be similar to the original Nuremberg trials. He states that there will be a real judge, real lawyers, and real witnesses, but the jury will be “the people” who will watch it via live stream. And he expects this to happen soon, before the end of the year.

I was very pleased to watch his presentation, and how he fielded questions, in this presentation in Poland. I had been concerned for some time now that his work was giving people a false sense of hope that there was some kind of International Court out there somewhere that would try this case and arrest all the criminals responsible.

But he made it very clear that justice would NOT happen through the current court system, especially in Germany. His years of experience in litigating in these corrupt courts have also taught him that the politicians are merely puppets, and that the real criminals are a small group of very wealthy people who are actually calling the shots, and these are the people that need to be tried.

And the original Nuremberg trials after WWII did NOT bring justice against the Globalists who funded both sides of the war, as the rich leaders of corporations like IBM and Ford were never tried, let alone convicted for their crimes against humanity that allowed Hitler and Nazism to rise to power.

Some of the Nazi doctors who were just “following orders” were tried, convicted, and executed, but the ones giving the orders were not.

If you have never watched Maximilian Schell’s Academy Award winning performance for his role as the German Attorney in Hollywood’s presentation of the original Nuremberg Trials, it is well worth a look, as it seems to be pretty close to what was actually said during the trials.

But this is very important work that Dr. Fuellmich and his team have been doing, nevertheless, because they are exposing the entire COVID conspiracy, and as he stated, “There are no more conspiracy theories left. They have all become true and are no longer theories.”

One of the questions posed to him was the fact that many claim that the virus does not exist, as it has never been isolated.

His response was that from a legal standpoint, it really doesn’t matter. The fraud has occurred with the PCR tests, and that is what will be exposed legally.

Massive protests erupt all over the world against coNvid -1984 tyranny – well never give up

Conclusion: Maybe the people in this country should begin to ask themselves the questions as to why the people all over the world are up in defiance when it comes to this “plandemic” and yet, they are still trying to figure out if they are being lied to by the same criminals that have lied to them for decades (John 8:44).

Sad to say, but the truth needs to be spoken. These foreign countries act more like that of our Founding Forefathers’ posterity than the Americans do.

