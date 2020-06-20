Shirley Edwards



(These are my views as a woman living in England, on how the culture and spirit of my country has changed over 50 years. Why the country does not feel protected or strong any more, how it has lost, and is losing it values and decency, and how we are daily losing our free speech.)

But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet and the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, he is taken away in and for his perversity and iniquity, but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand. Ezekiel 33:6

Disturbing the Nation

Sir Winston Churchill has now officially gone into isolation; he has retreated to within the four walls of boxed confinement with absolutely no contact whatsoever with the outside world. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has decided the very best protection for him against demonstrators who consider his image ‘offensive’, must be hidden away. It is for his own good. Does this sound familiar?

I’m wondering how he is surviving inside there, caged up like a trapped bird, dark, with no cool breeze or sunlight on his face, no vision or hope of release whilst perpetrators roam indignant, justified, and apparently free. Does this sound familiar too? Despite Churchill’s country welcoming people of all races, colours and religions; for some, he is now the epitome of hatred.

The same hatred has also been applied to the Cenotaph, a war memorial in London, dedicated to fallen soldiers during two world wars. There are also other monuments and statues which are apparently on a hit-list of sites to be destroyed across the UK. Some local resident’s who still possess the spirit of patriotism towards their country, are attempting to physically defend the attack’s being planned.

Many people have also called for the resignation of Sadiq Khan. They believe the monuments should not have been boarded up. They are part of this country’s heritage.

In relation to London’s historical landmarks, the London mayor had stated that London is:

“One of the most diverse cities in the world”, but recent Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted the fact that the city’s statues, plaques and street names largely reflect Victorian Britain.

“We must ensure that we celebrate the achievements and diversity of all in our city, and that we commemorate those who have made London what it is – that includes questioning which legacies are being celebrated”

This is very convenient. One can only imagine what type of statues, plaques and street names may replace Victorian Britain when every single vestige of British history has gone? Some people may also be wondering what may happen to the statue of Nelson Mandela?

This aside, there are some historical facts about Winston Churchill that are indeed alarming, which although were historically accurate in the early 1900’s may not necessarily detract from his later staunch support and encouragement for Great Britain for which he is more well known?

According to Sir Martin Gilbert who is the honorary member and trustee of The Churchill Centre and also the official biographer of Winston Churchill, it is stated:

When he was Home Secretary (February 1910-October 1911) Churchill was in favour of the confinement, segregation, and sterilization of a class of persons contemporarily described as the “feeble minded.”

The feeble minded, which is the mentally ill or disabled person according to eugenicists, are a burden upon society and a threat to the human race.

It is reported that Winston Churchill sought to implement the sterilization of the feeble minded under the pretext that it was of a Christian and a Scientific duty to help them now they were in this world. It is reported that Roman Catholic leaders denounced it as contrary to Christian morals and basic human rights and in view of this between 1913 and 1959 detention and not sterilization was chosen for the legislative path for Great Britain and no legislation along any lines was made whilst Churchill was at the Home Office. It was in 1911 he left his role as Home Secretary and he was made First Lord of the Admiralty in charge of the Royal Navy.

Divide and Conquer

The current demonstrations taking place within the UK have not been peaceful. There were many police officers who were injured attempting to control the crowds who were taking it upon themselves to deface property and harm others.

It is also shocking that thousands can attend a rally in London to protest about a man who was sadly killed thousands of miles away in another country, but that they cannot see their own enslavement to a form of dictatorship which is currently taking place today in the UK under Covid -19 and how they are being used .

The incitement towards the hatred of white people (because of the color of their skin) plays perfectly into the hands of the puppeteers who are currently using it as a distraction, whilst at the same time creating a further sense of fear by the lawlessness which is currently taking place. The separation from loved ones which many people are suffering from is being further enhanced. Mental health issues are naturally increasing. The puppeteers care nothing for black or white people. Fear and confusion is their missile. Elites see us all as ‘feeble minded’.

Unfortunately, The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby recently emerged from his own self-isolation, also decrying the ongoing evil of ‘white’ supremacy and systemic racism. Thank you Mr Welby for dividing the races and putting lives at further risk.

Conveniently, he made no mention of the millions of Christian lives, both black and white, worldwide, who have died because of their faith, or those who laid down their lives for their fellow man.

Maybe it should have been a time of reminding people of another clergyman and civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, who peaceably made history by stating we are known by our ‘character’ and not the color of our skin? Decent people most certainly walk arm in arm and kneel together in prayer with that type of attitude. Together we can be a majority against the unseen minority who are playing games with our lives.

Beware of Eugenicists

Those who believe in culling the nation and who think they are superior and do not really value human life, no longer have to make their intentions more widely known. World wars do not have to be created to get rid of men, although civil wars can be useful. Psychological warfare and race relation wars can be created from afar so that men can destroy each other instead. This is currently being played out now.

Eugenicists can also hide behind the mask of having your best interests at heart. They come in many shapes, sizes and colors.

Human experimentation, hormone blockers, sterilization by way of vaccine, lethal injections, euthanasia, abortion and even birth control has all played into the hands of eugenicists, who worship death. Sexual immorality, starting with the indoctrination of the very young, has also created sexually transmitted infections which have damaged and killed many people, as well as damaging their souls. Some of our foods and our waters are also intentionally poisoned.

Eugenicists have simply found a way of making it ‘our choice’

In light of what is being orchestrated and planned under Covid-19, people need to research history more thoroughly and then research the beliefs of those who are imposing decisions to be made upon our lives today . Eugenicists do not die, they just change their strategy.

Disarming Police Forces/Identity Cards/Curfews

In light of how eugenics was used in Nazi Germany to ethnically cleanse the country, important points for all citizens today to discuss are:

Is the extreme social distancing which people are being asked to carry out a form of pre-programming to segregate people from each other?

Is mask wearing, which is also a form of disguise and a symbol of slavery appropriate in areas ‘outside’ of clinical settings?

Should contact tracing and vaccination passports be enforced upon adults and children to identify your perceived cleanliness in society?

Should police officers be told to stand down when damage is being done to destroy certain buildings?

Should curfews for certain groups of people be put in place?

Should the collective worship of an organization outside of a religious building be encouraged or questioned?

Should all discussion be banned in favor of what we are to be told?

At the weekend, a Jewish rabbi was stabbed in Stanford Hill, London in an unprovoked attack whilst waiting in line at the bank. As stated in the article by Jewish Press it was difficult to find any mention of this by the mainstream media.

In view of the lawlessness which is already being created and in light of the rapid destruction and the dismantling of Christian principles within society, on which the order of life and law would perfectly flourish, it should now be perfectly clear that the battle is spiritual.

Chaos has filled the gap, and any order that is now being built upon is evil. The One World Order is not the order that God created.

When people enquire as to why people did nothing to stop the holocaust which took place in Germany between 1939 and 1941, we may one day ask ourselves the very same question.

What did we do about people who believe in sterilization and de-population?

Churches take note.

John 16:3-4 They will do such things because they have not known the Father or me. I have told you this, so that when their time comes you will remember that I warned you about them

Note: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Norway and Sweden and Switzerland have at different times used sterilisation for the mentally ill. The number of sterilisations in Sweden was 62,000. The most notorious sterilisation legislation was promulgated in Nazi Germany in July 1933, under which more than 150,000 Germans, including many children and babies, judged ‘mentally unfit’ were sterilised, and an equal number killed by gas or lethal injection between 1933 and 1940.

