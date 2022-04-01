By Gregory Ciola

April 1, 2022

If pharmaceutical medications were truly the answer to all medical maladies, then why would a patient have to remain on them for the rest of their life? Once a person begins a drug regimen, it usually leads to them being put on more and more pills. Where are the success stories of pharmaceutical medications curing all these ills where a person can get off their drugs and live a long, healthy, vibrant life? The sad truth is modern drug based medical treatments for “symptoms” has completely failed the American people.

Instead of all the wonderful success stories, we hear more horror stories of medical mal-practice, overdosing, debilitating side effects and in a variety of cases even death. Just take a walk into any hospital or nursing home and see for yourself what this “so-called” medical panacea has done. Many of the people in these places are drugged up zombies. Could it be that there is a darker side to pharmaceutical medicine? Could it be that the pharmaceutical industry represents an ancient priesthood that practices sorcery and witchcraft on an unwitting populace? The evidence is quite convincing if you take some time to do research about it.

When I delved into it further, I discovered some shocking evidence that I felt compelled to share. My first revelation came from the word “Sorcery” found in the 18th chapter of the book of Revelation. Verse 23 says: “For by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”

I thought to myself, that’s an interesting statement. What is this passage trying to say?

I then took out my Strong’s Concordance and looked up the derivation of the word sorcery. Much to my surprise it originates from the Greek word Pharmakeia. The definition the concordance gives for this Greek word is medication, magic, sorcery, witchcraft. The very next word in the Greek is Pharmakeus derived from Pharmakon. This word means (a drug, i.e., spell-giving potion); a druggist (“pharmacist”) or poisoner, i.e., a magician: – sorcerer.

I couldn’t believe my eyes. The English words pharmaceutical and pharmacy are both derived from these ancient Greek words. Here we have one of the largest industries in the world and the very name of it is derived from Greek words that mean sorcery, magic, witchcraft, spell-giving potion and poisoner.

Then I continued and read the very next verse in Revelation and my understanding of these scriptures took on a whole new meaning once I knew the correct interpretation of the word sorcery.

“And in her (mystery Babylon) was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon earth.” (Rev. 18:24)

Is there a connection to these slain and the sorceries (pharmaceuticals)? Could these passages be God’s way of warning His people of the potential dangers of pharmaceutical medicine? It’s hard to draw any other conclusion.

The Bible warns us to be watchful because Satan comes disguised as an angel of light. Is it possible that pharmaceutical medicine has been disguised as a great benefit and blessing to mankind when it may be a poisonous spell-giving potion created through sorcery that has the potential to be harmful, and in a number of cases, even fatal?

I’m not trying to make a statement that all drugs are bad and that there isn’t a temporary benefit with many different drugs when there is a crisis. I’m just trying to wake people up to question everything. Most people have turned to pharmaceutical companies as though they have the only answer to every problem facing the world. The Bible gives us all kinds of scriptures about foods to eat along with herbs and trees that all have benefits. I will write more articles about the wide variety of options God has given us to take proper care of our bodies. My main purpose with this article is to shed light on the wicked medical front of the devil and how he is using it to deceive the world.

All throughout history medicine and mind-altering drugs have been an integral part of black magic, witchcraft, and sorcery. Apparently through drugs and medicine the mind and body can be opened to demonic influence and even possession. Under the right spells cast by witches, magicians, and sorcerers with the use of drugs the wall of division between these two paradigms can be broken down. This may explain why a large majority of elderly people on high doses of pharmaceutical medication claim to see things and hear voices. Have Satan’s hoard of demons been released from the pit of hell to inflict death and carnage on the world by possessing people’s minds and bodies with pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines? Many of the people responsible for committing brutal mass murders in recent years were on powerful anti-depressants and a cocktail of pharmaceutical drugs.

Ancient Witchcraft and Modern Pharmaceuticals

It’s interesting to note that in the Middle Ages witchcraft was almost exclusively practiced by women. In Europe, the sick often consulted witches who would brew up special potions of various herbs and drugs for their maladies. A great resource and reference book by Barbara Walker titled “The Woman’s Encyclopedia Of Myths And Secrets” covers this past history in more detail. In the section on witchcraft Walker says:

“Up until the 15th century, women’s ‘charms and spells’ were virtually the only repository of practical medicine. Churchmen avoided doctoring, on the ground that all sickness came from demonic possession, and the only permissible cure was exorcism…In pre-Christian Gaul and Scandinavia, medicine was entirely in the hands of women. Even in the Christian era, the village wise womenwas still every peasant’s family doctor. Paracelsus said witches taught him everything he knew about healing. Dr. Lambe, the Duke of Buckingham’s famous ‘devil’, was said to have learned the secrets of medicine by consorting with witches… It wasn’t unusual for the witches’ healing charms to be preferred to those of the church, or for the two to be regarded as identical in essence… What the distinction between sorcery and witchcraft boiled down to was that men could practice magic, women couldn’t.” [i]

Beware Of the Viper’s Brood

In the New Testament Jesus made it quite clear that a generation of wicked people were linked to the snake. Every time he addressed them it was with swift and precise condemnation for their actions. The most powerful passage occurs in the gospel of Matthew.

“Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?” (Matthew 23:33)

Don’t you find it rather intriguing that the symbol of the snake has been linked with the pharmaceutical and medical industry? Look at the symbol of the World Health Organization that now controls every country. It is a snake wrapped around a pole and placed over the world map.

Is this just another clue that God has left for us to identify the adversary? It is very interesting that of all the symbols they could have adopted, the snake happens to be the one they’ve chosen.

There are two different medical symbols that use the serpent. One is called the Caduceus which is a staff surmounted by two wings and entwined with two snakes. This symbol is used by the medical profession and the pharmaceutical industry.

The other symbol is called the Star of Life. It consists of a serpent wrapped around a pole and encompassed in a hexagonal star and is identified with emergency medical services.

Both symbols date back thousands of years with deep roots in the occult and ancient paganism further linking sorcery, witchcraft and magic to the medical establishment.

Among the Greeks the caduceus was carried by heralds and ambassadors as a badge of office and a mark of personal inviolability because it was the symbol of Hermes, the messenger of the gods. In another book by Barbara Walker, “The Woman’s Dictionary of Symbols And Sacred Objects”, she discusses the caduceus.

“Classical Greek writers claimed that Hermes inherited the caduceus in his character of Conductor of Souls; it was said that his magic staff had enough healing power to raise even the dead from Hades and bring them back to the light of day.” In Roman mythology the symbol was associated with the god Mercury.

The snake and the staff in the center of the Star of Life portray the staff of Asclepius who, according to Greek mythology, was the son of Apollo, the god of light, truth, and prophesy. According to legend, Zeus killed Asclepius with a thunderbolt because he feared with Asclepius’ knowledge men might be rendered immortal. In death, it was rumored that Asclepius affected cures of prescribed remedies to the sick during their dreams.

There are some who will say that these medical symbols come from the Bible and that they are good. It appears that the snake wrapped around a pole has some connection to the Bible, but it is quite a stretch to justify its use today to mean what it did back then. When the nation of Israel was wandering through the desert, the people became angry for lack of food and water and spoke out against God and Moses. They said to Moses:

“Wherefore have ye brought us up out of Egypt to die in the wilderness? For there is no bread, neither is there any water; and our soul loatheth this light bread. And the LORD sent fiery serpents among the people, and they bit the people; and much people of Israel died. Therefore the people came to Moses, and said, We have sinned, for we have spoken against the LORD, and against thee; pray unto the LORD, that he take away the serpents from us. And Moses prayed for the people. And the LORD said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live. And Moses made a serpent of brass, and put it upon a pole, and it came to pass, that if a serpent had bitten any man, when he beheld the serpent of brass, he lived.” (Numbers 21:5-9)

The Bible indicates that this symbol was only meant for this instance. After the Israelites reached the Promised Land, it became a form of idolatry and cause of great sin. Under the reforms of King Hezekiah, it was destroyed. The Bible records this event as such:

“He (Hezekiah) removed the high places, and brake the images, and cut down the groves, and brake in pieces the brazen serpent that Moses had made: for unto those days the children of Israel did burn incense to it: and he called it Nehushtan.” (II Kings 18:4)

Just about every other place in the Bible where the serpent appears it is linked with Satan. This fact alone should be enough convincing evidence to know who is behind medicine and pharmaceuticals. The most indicting passage appears in the book of Revelation.

“And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: He was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.” (Revelation 12:9)

I ask anyone reading, why has the medical community decided to adopt a symbol that is blatantly identified with Satan, witchcraft, sorcery, and the worship of foreign gods? The fact that the word pharmaceutical means sorcery, magic and witchcraft only proves that the industry is under the influence of dark forces.

“But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings:” (Malachi 4:2)

Conclusion

The primary purpose of this story has been to educate you further about the occult roots of the pharmaceutical industry and to expose the demonic forces behind the drastic increase of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines. This story offers no medical advice other than a warning to readers to “Beware of The Sorcerer’s Medicine”. I hope that this story prompts you to take a closer look at the pharmaceutical industry and question their drugs and vaccines from a spiritual perspective before blindly allowing yourself to be duped without understanding that it could be a trap from the enemy to destroy you. Be sure to read my book: “The Battle for Health is Over pH; Alkaline vs. Acid, Life & Death Hangs in the Balance”

