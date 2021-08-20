By Cliff Kincaid

“More than three in four Afghans today are under 25: too young to remember the Taliban’s reign of fear and, especially in cities, too accustomed to freedoms to be eager to relinquish them,” reports National Geographic. “These Afghans, shaped by the post-2001 reality, are unwilling to revert to a reactionary and repressive past.”

How will they resist? American military equipment has been left in the hands of the terrorists, including Dr. Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the head of Egyptian Islamic Jihad who ran Al-Qaeda’s biological weapons program.

Twenty years after 9/11, the FBI still hasn’t solved the post-9/11 anthrax attacks, despite evidence that Al-Qaeda infiltration of U.S. labs explains why the anthrax that was used to kill five Americans was made in the U.S.

Remember that Osama bin Laden was killed, although his Al-Qaeda successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri, is still on the loose, and Al-Qaeda has proven to be a resilient organization that works with the Taliban. As a result of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. remains vulnerable to another foreign-sponsored biological terrorist attack.

In response, the leftists are demanding we accept refugees. A group called World Without War says, “The truth is that after four decades of U.S. involvement in conflict in Afghanistan, we owe far more to the Afghan people than simply no longer using their country as a battlefield. That’s why we believe President Biden must do everything in his power to help evacuate and accept every Afghan seeking refuge that we can.”

Why do we have a moral responsibility to the people of Afghanistan when 2,400 Americans died and 20,000 were wounded over a period of 20 years trying to help them establish a democratic form of government? This wasn’t even the original mission. We were supposed to go in and get out, after killing terrorists.

On the other hand, it was a noble cause. And those Afghans who fought to protect their country and families deserve to be remembered as well.

What we don’t need are the anti-American ramblings of one of Tucker Carlson’s favorite guests, the leftist Glenn Greenwald.

It’s important that we understand what happened in Afghanistan. We are up against the Red Jihad, the Islamist-Communist alliance.

Consider Greenwald’s sympathies. He has had speaking engagements at events sponsored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as well as the International Socialist Organization (ISO), and is completely oblivious to the need for the U.S. to monitor the activities of its adversaries and enemies.

He has declared that al-Qaeda’s 9/11 terrorist attacks on America were “very minimal in scope compared to the level of deaths that the United States has been bringing to the world for decades — from Vietnam to illegal wars in Central America…”In a 2011 article in the socialist publication In These Times, Greenwald said “the only thing that can truly strengthen America’s national security is a weakening of America.”

He’s getting his wish.

The “In These Times” article was adapted, with Greenwald’s permission, from a speech he gave to the “Socialism 2011” conference, co-sponsored by that Marxist-Leninist group, the International Socialist Organization.

Something is wrong with Carlson for depending on this character. Greenwald has a history of anti-American bias and rhetoric. Those tendencies are highly relevant to the fact that he emerged as the mouthpiece for former NSA/CIA contract employee Edward Snowden, who released classified information about U.S. intelligence activities and traveled through Chinese Hong Kong on his way to Russia, where he lives.

Tucker Carlson’s dependence on Greenwald for left-wing commentary on the “conservative” Fox News Channel makes me think the NSA had every right to monitor his private communications when they discovered he was trying to score a TV interview with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

At one of our conferences nine years ago, former KGB officer Konstantin Preobrazhensky discussed how the Russians run international terrorism. He presented a report, “Communists and Muslims:The Hidden Hand of the KGB.”

Islamic terrorism and communism are the two major threats to America and the world today.

The tragedy that predated the American pullout, in addition to the failure to eradicate Al-Qaeda, is that the FBI never solved the post-9/11 anthrax attacks, falsely blaming them on American scientists. Indeed, the FBI falsely blamed a dead U.S. Army scientist, Bruce Ivins. The FBI director who botched the investigation was Robert Mueller. Mueller was sued for malfeasance in the case by FBI agent Richard Lambert who was put in charge of the anthrax investigation.

The anthrax letters, which were mailed to American media organizations and two senators, featured the phrases “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “Allah is God.” These were indications that an Islamic extremist had written them. At least one of the 9/11 hijackers had a lesion, possibly from anthrax exposure. But the FBI dismissed these obvious leads as a diversion intended to falsely blame radical Islam.

The evidence indicates that Dr. Ayman Al-Zawahiri conceived a plan to use Islamic militants to infiltrate U.S. biological weapons labs and obtain the anthrax used in the attacks. The culprits were Al-Qaeda operatives who got the anthrax from a U.S. lab. But the truth was too embarrassing for the FBI to reveal.

As the evidence also indicates, Al-Zawahiri was a KGB agent. Al-Zawahiri’s KGB connection was documented by former KGB officers Alexander Litvinenko and Konstantin Preobrazhensky. He is still on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list and is probably contemplating another series of biological weapons attacks on the United States from inside Afghanistan.

