By Pastor Roger Anghis

December 4, 2022

When America was founded the people of this nation had a reverential fear of God. They understood what David said when he wrote in the Psalms: Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. Nothing you can say can convince me that our Founders weren’t godly men and women. Their personal writings, their public comments and what their contemporaries wrote about them prove that beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Most of the so-called historians that our public schools use to teach our children about America deny that our Founders were devout Christians. The only way they can do this is to totally ignore our real history. In 1796 Washington made this statement: “Cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the Power of the People and to usurp for themselves the reins of Government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” To our dismay, we are there. I could give quote after quote from not just Washington but virtually all of the Founders concerning the importance of the Christian principles that they lived by that made America the greatest nation in the world.

These men and women honored their God, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. They were principled in how they lived and how they worshipped. They were the same behind closed doors as they were in public. A proclamation by Washington in 1789 for the citizens of the United States said: “I do recommend and assign Thursday … next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.” You can see that he trusted in God and believed that He was the reason we won our freedom from Britain.

I’m laying this foundation to show how far we have drifted from the moorings that they set in place. They gave us independence like the world had never seen before where we get to pick and choose our leaders. But we see that that is nothing but smoke and mirrors any more. Except for Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump all our leaders for the 100 years on both sides of the fence have been pre-chosen for us. Franklin Roosevelt admitted that when he said: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” I saw this very plainly during the 2008 general election. The ‘powers to be’ wanted John McCain as the nominee but was being beaten by Mitt Romney. Romney was either forced or convinced to step aside. Didn’t make sense to me but Romney was a willing player and stepped aside. I believe they wanted a person to set into motion the destruction of America that we are seeing today. Romney ran in 2012 and was drawing crowds twice anything Obama could draw but Romney seemed to give up the last month of the campaign. The ‘powers to be’ want Obama to continue his infesting our national government with the cancer that has become so visible today.

Their plan, I believe, was to install Hillary in office to complete the infestation of the communist principles Obama spent eight years putting into place. But Donald Trump stopped all that and with his win began to expose just how corrupt and just how deep that corruption is. That is the only reason that the democrats have been so adamant about removing him from office and now are doing what ever they can to keep him out of office. If he returns, he knows their game and will be able to expose them all. He acknowledged God, who the democrats hate with a passion. What ever he does is always America first, which the democrats hate. He’ll finish closing the border and stop the flow of illegal democrat voters.

We have right now, I believe, the most corrupt administration America has ever had. Clinton was bad, Obama was worse, but this administration is not just corrupt but has within itself the filth and perversion that we haven’t seen since Sodom and Gomorrah. For Assistant secretary for health, Department of Health and Human Services, the one that supposedly helps people with mental health, who is a male by birth but thinks he’s a female. Changed his name to Rachel and dresses as a woman. Then we have the disgusting Sam Brinton: Sam Brinton, the “openly genderfluid” Biden administration official recently arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage, hosted a “spanking” seminar weeks after being charged.

Brinton joined the administration earlier this year as the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to the Daily Mail, Brinton hosted a “spanking seminar” at a kink conference weeks after the alleged theft of a woman’s luggage under the “‘NuclearNerd’ nickname that’s still in use on fetish hookup website.”

“Last Saturday, Sam Brinton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, who could be facing five years in prison for the bag theft, presented a seminar titled: ‘Spanking: From Calculus To Chemistry,’” reported the Mail.[1]

These are just two of the people that we know of in the Biden administration that have made a mockery of the principles our nation lived by for over 200 years. And that our Founders lived by. Scripture tells us that people that live in this manner will not enter heaven. Deuteronomy 22:5 The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God. Or coarse we also have the Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre who is a lesbian and Ketanji Brown Jackson who is, as I understand it, a lesbian also but she is not capable of defining a woman even though she is one. Leviticus 18:22 states: Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. Why is the Democrat Party embracing what God calls an abomination? Scripture has spelled it out very clearly what the end days will be like and I believe that you have to agree that we are there:

Romans 1:24-32 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:

And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,

Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:

Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

What they demand that they be able to teach out kids in school, during the lockdown, strip clubs were open but churches were closed, forcing the jab on people to keep their jobs, silencing any opposition to what their narrative was, and so many other things have exposed the depth of what satan’s helpers has been able to accomplish. But we are the church and the gates of hell will not prevail against us. But we have to fight and when we do, we will win. God is on our side and if He be for us who can stand against us?

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

Footnotes: