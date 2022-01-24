By Frosty Wooldridge

January 24, 2022

Last week, Joe Biden endured a two-hour press conference where he presented himself as a highly successful first-year president of the United States. He bragged that his accomplishments exceeded all other presidents.

The press corps asked every kind of question other than pertinent ones rolling around in most Americans’ minds. Other than the 20 percent of voters who think he’s doing a GREAT job!

Mr. Biden, why did you invite 2,000,000 illegal alien migrants into America in 2021 against our laws, without papers, without medical checks, without skills, without educations, and without English language abilities?

Furthermore, with over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, you allowed the usual $100 billion in drugs to cross over our borders to destroy our children’s lives with cocaine, meth, heroin, ecstasy, fentanyl and more. Why?

To add insult to injury, you allowed 300,000 pregnant illegal alien migrant mothers to birth their children on our soil to give them “birthright citizenship” that we taxpayers must foot the bill for the next 18 years. Why?

In addition, you flew 124,000 homeless Afghanistan refugees into our country without warrant, and yet, we must pay for them with our tax dollars. You put them up in hotels, on military bases and Air B and B’s at our expense into the billions of dollars. Any of them could become domestic terrorists? Why did you invite them?

While you did that to our country, we see 540,000 homeless Americans floundering in our major cities with no hotels, no free food, no medical care, drug/alcohol rehab, or other housing that you provided the Afghanistan refugees and the nameless 2,000,000 million border jumpers you invited to violate our sovereignty.

Exactly what were you thinking by taking those senseless choices and why do you think we are supposed to pay for all of your illegal choices?

The next question: are you going to invite another 2,000,000 illegal aliens into our country in 2022, 2023 and 2024 during your presidency? Do you have a master plan on what you’re going to do with all those refugees? Are you taking money out of your pocket to pay for them? How long can you keep inviting the world’s endless millions of refugees into our country?

Next question: exactly why did you not prepare to vacate Afghanistan with order and a solid plan? Why did you leave $93 billion in military equipment? Why did you leave hundreds of stranded Americans? Why did you allow incompetent four-star General Milley to get 13 of our finest military people killed in a suicide bomber’s outfit? Can you answer that with a straight face as you brag about your accomplishments?

Another question: and why, for the love of common sense, did you kill the Keystone Oil Pipeline when you knew that we would have to buy gas from foreign imports? Why didn’t you think about your actions doubling our gas prices? Are you THAT stupid or are your handlers THAT stupid?

The best question: why did you promise to stop Covid when you didn’t present a plan, or an answer for stopping that virus? In other words, why did you bullsh*t the entire American public? Is it possible that you’ve been BS’ing us for over 50 years that you don’t know the truth from a lie?

Mr. Biden, have you asked all your democrat governors and mayors of major cities why they encourage accelerating crime rates in their cities by low bail, no bail and outright gifting hardened criminals with freedom to kill at their own discretion, i.e., BLM, Antifa, Shawn Smith who stabbed to death Brianna Kupfer in LA last week in her furniture store? Or, the 50 odd shootings every weekend in Chicago, St. Louis and New York City? Why haven’t you and your colleagues stopped that weekly massacre of innocent civilians?

This question involves our kids in the military: why would you warn Russia that we would go to war with them if they invade Ukraine? Let’s face it—we have zero interest in Ukraine. That country and that part of the world stands 10,000 miles away from us. Did we not learn from Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan that foreign wars do not serve America, cannot be won, and get thousands of our kids killed whether by gunfire or suicides? Not to mention we wasted $6 trillion in 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with 114,000 soldier suicides and horrific PTSD of our troops!

A pertinent question nobody asks: Mr. Biden, if you’re so concerned about “Catastrophic Climate Destabilization” and its causes, why would you continue to add another 5,000,000 (million) people via immigration and their birthrates to the USA in 2021? For every person you imported into the United States in 2021, you created more fossil fuel burning, more carbon footprint, more generation of electricity, more building, more cars, more trucks, more destruction of our land and more “Climate Change.” What, Mr. Biden, don’t you understand about the sheer added numbers that accelerate “Climate Change”? Exactly how will the United States survive another 100,000,000 people projected to be added to this country, net gain, by 2050? Are you so ancient and so out of touch with reality, that you simply cannot understand America’s overpopulation predicament?

Ah, and what about your lack of control, understanding or solutions for “inflation” that’s eating every American’s paycheck to death. Why don’t you bring your 50 years in Washington DC to create a solution to “inflation”?

While you bragged about your accomplishments, the one question that escapes me: why didn’t the mainstream media didn’t ask any of the questions that needed to be asked? In other words, the MSM failed to educate the American people by sweeping the “really important” question under the table…or, they kicked those questions down the road.

Joe Biden and “The Peter Principle” Magnified in One Old Man

If Joe Dementia Biden or his handlers keep him from dealing with reality, it means our country will be dealing greater consequences down the road. I’m reminded of Eleanor Roosevelt’s famous quote: “We must prevent human tragedy rather than run around trying to save ourselves after an event has already occurred. Unfortunately, history clearly shows that we arrive at catastrophe by failing to act when we should have acted. The opportunity passes us by, and the next disaster is always more difficult and compounded than the last one.”

By the time the next three years pass under Joe Biden’s dementia and incompetence, we’ll find ourselves in one hell of a mess.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

