We all know that vaccines are intended to protect people from disease saving lives in the process. Bill Gates intends to use vaccines for the opposite. He wants to use vaccines for human depopulation. He believes that we have to eliminate 350,000 people a day![1] I don’t know about you but if that’s his plan to depopulate, I don’t think I’ll participate in his ‘vaccine’ program.

There is another part of his evil plot and that’s a system to set up Global Digital Identification. Can you say Mark of the Beast? Call me a conspiracy theorist but it isn’t a conspiracy when they are doing it. Last September 2019, an annual summit was hosted by the ID2020 alliance, composed of significant partners from around the world. Microsoft, GAVI (Global Alliance of Vaccines and Immunizations), The Rockefeller Foundation, and a growing number of partners from international governments, universities, and humanitarian relief programs. The entire summit was sponsored by the UN Office of Information Communications Technology, the UN Refugee Agency, the International Telecommunication Union and the Danish Mission to the UN.

The mission of the ID2020 alliance is “Accelerating technology to ensure that everyone in need has access to a unique digital identity as part of their basic human right.”

In September 2015, the United Nations adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which stressed its commitment to “provide legal identity for all, including birth registration” by 2030.

Providing legal identity for all is no small feat with their estimation of 1.1 billion people living without identity, ID2020 is rolling out plans at an aggressively rapid pace, and their goals go beyond providing an official birth certificate to people in impoverished countries. They plan to provide a digital ID for everyone on an international scale.

According to their official site, “A unique convergence of trends provides an unprecedented opportunity to make a coordinated, concerted push to provide digital ID to everyone,”

When you read further, these ‘trends’ include rising global connectivity, emerging technologies such as blockchain and biometrics and a global call for a “New model of ID.”[2]

We can see that there is an underlying effort for a digital ID for every man woman and child on this earth. What better way could you suggest than an implanted chip to identify each individual? Gates feels the need to be able to know the vaccine record of everyone. Coming out of Rice University, there is new technology labeled the “Quantum dot” tattoo. This tag consists of tiny microneedles that deliver a vaccine, dissolves the sugar-based needles and leaves behind a mark or barcode-like tattoo. This mark leaves a record of the vaccine that had been received through an infrared-like dye pattern that can be read by a customized smartphone.

It is interesting to note that this Quantum dot technology was requested by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to solve the issue of not knowing the vaccination record of each patient in these impoverished areas.[3]

What else could this digital chip be used for? How about buying and selling? This concept brought up in Revelation 13, is being established as I write this column. ID2020 has acquired strategic partnerships with organizations whose primary functions are digital financial services and applying solutions for a completely digital user-friendly wallet. Everest, an organization that began working with the Indonesian government in 2018 and recently announced at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as ID2020’s first ‘Certification Mark for digital identity solutions,’ Kiva Protocol and Gravity.Earth.

Everest, claims to be “The world’s first and only device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity.”

Everest defines itself as a “decentralized platform incorporating a massively scalable payment solution, Everchain, with a multi-currency wallet, EverWallet, and a native biometric identity system, EverID. Everest delivers a complete solution for a ‘new economy.’” They are the first platform that combines Biometric identity with a digital wallet. [4]

The one thing that concerns me about what is happening because of the COVID-19. It has been labeled a pandemic, yet the numbers don’t add up at all. The H1N1 was much more dangerous than this but nothing along this scale, lockdowns, business closings, and restricted travel was even attempted. Could it be a trial run for something in the future? Even as President Trump says he tested negative for coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic raises the fear that huge swaths of the executive branch or even Congress and the Supreme Court could also be disabled, forcing the implementation of “continuity of government” plans that include evacuating Washington and “devolving” leadership to second-tier officials in remote and quarantined locations.

But Coronavirus is also new territory, where the military itself is vulnerable and the disaster scenarios being contemplated — including the possibility of widespread domestic violence as a result of food shortages — are forcing planners to look at what are called “extraordinary circumstances”.

Above-Top Secret contingency plans already exist for what the military is supposed to do if all the Constitutional successors are incapacitated. Standby orders were issued more than three weeks ago to ready these plans, not just to protect Washington but also to prepare for the possibility of some form of martial law.

According to new documents and interviews with military experts, the various plans – codenamed Octagon, Freejack and Zodiac – are the underground laws to ensure government continuity. They are so secret that under these extraordinary plans, “devolution” could circumvent the normal Constitutional provisions for government succession, and military commanders could be placed in control around America. [5]

I could be wrong but I think this is a mild retaliation from China for the new trade deals that have made trade with America more favorable for us and not China. The fact that we have depended so much on China for cheap goods and medical devices as well as medicine and all that is going to change as Trump is requiring that dependence to stop which will be a massive financial loss for China. Too bad. They’ve given us toys with poison, dog food with poison, drywall with asbestos and other toxins, the Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, H1N1, Swine flu, bird flu, COVID-19, and stolen our intellectual knowledge for years. Time to put a stop to it. But this recent event seems to have given Bill Gates a good reason to begin implementing his global plan for his digital ID.

