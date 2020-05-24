by Roger Anghis



Keeping in mind that COVID-19 has been classified as a global pandemic, one has to question why? Yes, there have been deaths, too many by far, but when we look at the overall picture what we see has to leave you scratching your head. If we are so concerned about deaths, which we should as a civilized society, why is there not an outcry for the well over ten million deaths from abortion? How about the almost three million deaths from starvation? How about the almost half-million from AIDS? The two hundred and fifty thousand from Malaria? Even the seasonal flu takes almost a hundred and twenty-five thousand lives worldwide. The COVID-19, as of the writing of this column, has only taken less than fifty thousand. Cancer, smoking, traffic accidents, suicides, and bad water adds almost another five million to the toll [1] but the world is going nuts over fifty thousand. I stated that the numbers just didn’t add up and now you can see for yourself, there is something else afoot.

Remember when I said that Gates wants everyone vaccinated? He doesn’t want anyone that survived the virus without a vaccine. Those people can’t be tracked because they won’t have the chip that comes along with the vaccine. In recent weeks, as the pandemic crisis deepens, Bill Gates has been taking interviews, casually telling the world that the only solution to the current situation is a new vaccination… for everyone. He recently told CBS that mass gatherings will be considered ‘optional’ until a vaccine is rolled out.

…You know it’s so important to get, not just hundreds of millions, but literally billions of those vaccines, because this is a global problem…

… this is a big economic shock, and some things we really will want to be broadly vaccinated before we’re not worried about this and it’s changing our behavior in a significant way…

…the idea of big public gatherings, I do believe, once we have the vaccination, then the kind of fears, uh, and the change of behavior around that could definitely be pretty close to where it was before this started…

“…in which activities like mass gatherings, uh, maybe, in a certain sense, more optional, and so until you’re widely vaccinated those may not, uh, come back, uh, at all. ~Bill Gates

The implication is this: when a new vaccine is invented then mass-produced, it will not necessarily be mandatory, but everything else in your life, such as work, school, community, and sociality, will all become privileges granted by the state under the condition that you take the new vaccine. [2]

I hope you caught that, work, school, community and socially all become privileges granted by the State ONLY if you are vaccinated . Is this the world we want to live in? A society of this nature is a socialist/communist society, not the land of free, home of the brave. I am not the biggest fan of the Kennedy family. I did like JFK but Bobby and Ted were both rabid socialists but Bobby Kennedy, Jr. is fighting a good battle against vaccines. He has made comments about the Gates Foundation and its goals that are worth noting: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has for years been at the forefront of the movement to bring public awareness to this issue. His organization, Children’s Health Defense is the premier advocate for awareness and justice for vaccine-injured children.

RFK Jr. recently commented on Bill Gates’ statements on the notion of vaccinating billions of people for Coronavirus, of which the first group, the guinea pigs, would certainly be from developing nations. In fact, two French doctors recently explained on live TV why Africans would make the best test subjects for a vaccine.

The controversy over a Coronavirus vaccine is growing rapidly, and even U.S. Attorney General Barr expressed concerns of the idea of developing digital Covid-19 certificates of immunity to allow people to travel or work.

Regarding RFK Jr’s recent statement on Instagram, he highlights the fact that similar programs conducted in India by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have proven disastrous for people involved.

RFK Jr.’s full comment follows here:

Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vac ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control over global health policy—the spear tip of corporate neo-imperialism.

Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.

Promising to eradicate Polio with $1.2 billion, Gates took control of India ‘s National Advisory Board (NAB) and mandated 50 polio vaccines (up from 5) to every child before age 5. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating vaccine-strain polio epidemic that paralyzed 496,000 children between 2000 and 2017. In 2017, the Indian Government dialed back Gates’ vaccine regimen and evicted Gates and his cronies from the NAB. Polio paralysis rates dropped precipitously.[3]

When you see the organizations and pharmaceutical companies that Gates is funding you have to wonder which pie doesn’t he have his finger in? Here is a video of Bill Gates in an interview and you can hear him say that vaccines are good for slowing the population growth and then outright lie about the connection between autism and vaccines. https://youtu.be/U_Gi6cf-jiI Gates is callous and calculating and, in my opinion, not a person that can be trusted.

