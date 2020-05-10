Roger Anghis

The first thing I need to do is lay a little groundwork on where Bill Gates stand on vaccines and population control. Bill Gates is well known as the co-founder of Microsoft. Not many are aware of his work in the vaccine field. His record is not good but when you see what his mentality is towards vaccines, you’ll understand that he thinks he is very successful. I also want to make it clear that I am not a supporter of vaccines in any way and have done a couple of series exposing the terrible downside of vaccines. One series is titled Are Vaccines Good or Bad.[1] I have never had a flu shot and never intend to get one. From the research I’ve done they have more negative than positive aspects. I did get vaccinations as a kid but have not gotten one since junior high.

Bill Gates is a globalist and a population control freak. He believes that we can control the world’s population with vaccines. In a speech titled “Innovating to Zero,” Bill Gates said, “First we got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we can lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 %.”[2] You can tell he is an advocate for abortion because he refers to it as “reproduction health services”. But he has used vaccines as a form of birth control as well as population control. In 2014, the Gates Foundation funded tests of experimental HPV vaccines, developed by Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) and Merck, on 23,000 young girls in remote Indian provinces. Approximately 1,200 suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune and fertility disorders. Seven died. Indian government investigations charged that Gates-funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls. The case is now in the country’s Supreme Court.

South African newspapers complained, ‘We are guinea pigs for the drug makers.’

In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded a phase 3 trial of GSK’s experimental malaria vaccine, killing 151 African infants and causing serious adverse effects including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions to 1,048 of the 5,949 children.

During Gates’ 2002 MenAfriVac campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa, Gates’ operatives forcibly vaccinated thousands of African children against meningitis. Approximately 50 of the 500 children vaccinated developed paralysis. South African newspapers complained, “We are guinea pigs for the drug makers.” Nelson Mandela’s former Senior Economist, Professor Patrick Bond, describes Gates’ philanthropic practices as “ruthless and immoral.”[3] All too often we see that the ‘vaccines’ that are developed by Gates end up killing the recipient or sterilizing them. This is just a sneaky way to control the population. Gates’ dad, Bill Gates, Sr., was on the Board of Directors of the Seattle Planned Parenthood from 1966-1972 and the Board of Directors of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America from 1971-1974.[4] This, no doubt, influenced Bill Gates, Jr. in the area of population control.

There are too many coincidences involved with Gates’ vaccine protocols where they cause more harm than good. Promising his share of $450 million of $1.2 billion to eradicate Polio, Gates took control of India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) which mandated up to 50 doses (Table 1) of polio vaccines through overlapping immunization programs to children before the age of five. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP) epidemic that paralyzed 490,000 children beyond expected rates between 2000 and 2017. In 2017, the Indian government dialed back Gates’ vaccine regimen and asked Gates and his vaccine policies to leave India. NPAFP rates dropped precipitously.

The most frightening [polio] epidemics in Congo, Afghanistan, and the Philippines, are all linked to vaccines.[5] These results are consistent with his goal to de-populate the earth. Keep in mind that vaccines are supposed to protect people from the dangers of the disease. His results seem to have the opposite results. He did state that new vaccines “could reduce the population”. The ‘vaccine’ would have to eliminate a person to reduce the population which is the opposite of what a vaccine should do. In 2014, Kenya’s Catholic Doctors Association accused the WHO of chemically sterilizing millions of unwilling Kenyan women with a “tetanus” vaccine campaign. Independent labs found a sterility formula in every vaccine tested. After denying the charges, WHO finally admitted it had been developing the sterility vaccines for over a decade. Similar accusations came from Tanzania, Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Philippines.

A 2017 study (Morgenson et. al. 2017) showed that WHO’s popular DTP vaccine is killing more African children than the diseases it prevents. DTP-vaccinated girls suffered 10x the death rate of children who had not yet received the vaccine. WHO has refused to recall the lethal vaccine which it forces upon tens of millions of African children annually.

[Global public health officials] say he has diverted agency resources to serve his personal philosophy that good health only comes in a syringe.[6]

Gates funds a lot of things but tends to steer companies and organizations in the direction he wants them to go. Global public health advocates around the world accuse Gates of steering WHO’s agenda away from the projects that are proven to curb infectious diseases: clean water, hygiene, nutrition, and economic development. The Gates Foundation only spends about $650 million of its $5 billion dollar budget on these areas. They say he has diverted agency resources to serve his personal philosophy that good health only comes in a syringe.

In addition to using his philanthropy to control WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, and PATH, Gates funds a private pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines, and additionally is donating $50 million to 12 pharmaceutical companies to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine. In his recent media appearances, Gates appears confident that the Covid-19 crisis will now give him the opportunity to force his dictatorial vaccine programs on American children.[7]

We have just scratched the surface of how Bill Gates has his eye on population control and what he is willing to do to achieve it.

