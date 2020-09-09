Bradlee Dean

Ever Take The Time To Know What Is In Vaccines? (Videos)

“So it’s an absolute lie that has killed thousands of kids. Because the mothers who heard that lie, many of them didn’t have their kids take either pertussis or measles vaccine, and their children are dead today. And so the people who go and engage in those anti-vaccine efforts — you know, they, they kill children. It’s a very sad thing, because these vaccines are important.”

[YouTube Video]

This, of course, coming from none other than Bill Gates, who is not a doctor nor is he an elected representative.

[YouTube Video]

Bill is the one responsible for calling forth the depopulation of the planet as he is also the one trying to sell you the virus as being legitimate. He is also the one trying to sell you on the vaccines (Ephesians 4:14).

[YouTube Video]

Most of us today, know that which is taking place in America today concerning a virus is nothing more than a perpetuated fraud (John 8:44)

Let’s go to the next step.

Despite hundreds of thousands of doctors debunking the coronavirus, the government is running roughshod over the people and says to get ready for vaccinations. This is totalitarianism, a government of force, and nothing short of it (Leviticus 26:15-18).

What one needs to know is exactly what is in some of the vaccinations and what are the ingredients to them.

[FaceBook Video]

[FaceBook Video]

Regardless of what is being sold to us concerning another pandemic, if we do not get behind the government, then we are all enemies of the state. It is time for people to understand that the government has no business whatsoever enforcing any vaccination on anyone anywhere (Psalm 94:20).

It is time to resist and time to deal with those who are, in fact, guilty of perpetuating these crimes on the people.

[YouTube Video]

In conclusion: Robert Kennedy Jr. stated” “Governments love pandemics the same way that they love wars. It gives them power, it gives them control, it gives them the capacity to impose obedience on human beings.”

© 2020 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media