By: Bradlee Dean

“Sex before eight before it’s too late.” -North American Man Boy Love Association

With all that is going on the world today, one might consider asking the question as to why our said representatives have so much time on their hands to take the time and decriminalize those who mean to prey upon children (Luke 17:2). Then again, we live in a country that gives a pass to those who sanction their murder (Proverbs 6:17). So, it should come as no surprise to anyone as to how backwards Americans have become (Isaiah 59).

When the sodomites began to attack my ministry (Matthew 5:10) when we were defending our children from them back in the early 2000s, that is when George Bush was pushing forth their agenda behind the backs of his supporters. I remember being called every name in the book of the reprobates (Romans 1:28).

[YouTube Video]

[YouTube Video]

They called me such names as “bigot” and “hater.” I was also called a “liar” when I brought up the fact that their end aim was children. All anyone had to do was to go to the congressional record to find out if it were the truth or not.

[YouTube Video]

The Daily Mail recently reported: “French ‘paedophile’ faces death by firing squad in Indonesia ‘for molesting 300 children and beating those who refused to have sex with him’.”

“A French man could be executed by a firing squared in Indonesia after being accused of molesting more than 300 children and beating those who refused to have sex with him.

Police said they arrested pensioner Francois Abello Camille, 65, last month at a hotel in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, where they discovered two underaged girls in his room.

Camille faces death by firing squad or life in prison if convicted on the raft of charges – including accusations he filmed the illicit encounters – under Indonesia’s child protection laws.”

Only in America, where not only the representatives of special interest groups but also the accomplices that give these criminals a pass in daring the justice of God (Jude 1:7), do these people want to normalize the unthinkable. We have sodomite Scott Weiner advocating a criminal act.

It is interesting to note, as Hollywood paedophiles are beginning to be called out for their crimes against children, these feigned representatives of the people are calling forth the normalization of crimes against children (Exodus 22:22-24).

Pamela Geller, a contributor from The Sons of Liberty Media, writes:

California lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would reduce penalties for adults who have oral or anal sex with a willing minor child if the sex offender is within ten years of the age of the victim.

According to SB 145, the legislation “would exempt from mandatory registration” as a sex offender “a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”

The measure would allow a judge to decide if an adult who engages in oral or anal sex with a child must register as a sex offender if that person is within ten years of the age of the victim.

Say what you will, friends, concerning the acts of these paedophiles, but you can rest assured that the God-fearing daddies and mommies in this country are not going to put up with it, and neither am I (Proverbs 16:6).

[YouTube Video]

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com