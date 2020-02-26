Bradlee Dean

[DISCLAIMER: The opinion in this article is the sole opinion of the author and is not necessarily the opinion of NewsWithViews.com, it’s employees, representatives, or other contributing writers. NWV is grateful to this president for saving us from Democrat front runners like Marxist Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg, etc. and putting up with never ending abuses.]

“Jesus Died For You, Trump Lives For You” -Trump Follower-Worshipper T-Shirt

Oh my goodness, the absolute hypocrisy that is on display today! We have today’s conservatives, yesterday’s liberals, on full exhibition in attacking everyone and anyone that dares speak out against the crimes of this current administration. This is the danger of following your favorite politicians in the place of the Word of God and the US Constitution. Apparently, Donald Trump has been put in the place of our exemplar Jesus Christ, according to them (Acts 4:12). According to Trump followers and worshippers, no longer is the Word of God the standard. Now, it is whatever the president says and does that is the standard. I have to say, “It is a terrible place to be when your brains are in someone else’s head.”

Let me take it another step here.

While we were in Tennessee preaching and appearing on television this last week, we saw some t-shirts where Trump worshippers had Donald’s face on Mount Rushmore in place of George Washington, and the name of the mountain changed to that of Mt. Trumpmore.

[YouTube Video]

Another picture had Trump in the place of George Washington crossing over the Delaware River and below it were the words: “Trump, Draining the Swamp.”

Draining the swamp? Really? Give me a break! Even Donald Trump worshippers know that isn’t true.

Case in point: Just today: former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of 18 crimes, including attempted extortion from campaign contributors, corrupt solicitation of funds, wire fraud, and lying to federal investigators was found guilty of trying to sell President Obama’s vacated Senate seat for personal gain.

Donald Trump just set him free.

He isn’t draining the swamp, he is filling it up (Psalm 12:8). Anyone with a bit of common sense can clearly see that this merely exposes Donald Trump and his corruption, as well.

As a matter of fact, the one thing I hear across the country more than anything else is “Where is that prosecutor and justice that he promised.”

The American people need to rise to the level of expectation on behalf of their posterity because these corrupt politicians are not going to bring justice upon one another. They hate the law just like their father (John 8:44).

[YouTube Video]

Friends, these quotes and slogans are pretty tame to what we have seen when it comes to Trump’s followers and worshippers. I have seen posted “In Trump we trust,” “One Nation under Trump,” “Trumpsgiving,” “Re-Trumplicans,” “Thank you Lord Jesus for Trump,” “Jesus Died For You, Trump Lives For You.” Or how about this one, “ Make the Gospel Great Again, The Word Became Flesh (John 1:14)” with Donald Trump’s large picture at the forefront? This friends is blasphemy!

This is daring the justice of God, and rest assured Americans, we are at this very moment reaping the consequences (Galatians 6:7).

When it comes to the likes of a Donald Trump, I have never seen more of a bold-faced liar than this reprobate (2 Corinthians 11:14-15).

His followers-worshippers believe without question every word that he utters. What his followers do not realize is that he and his administration are doing to them what they were afraid that the left would do to them; and this you can see concerning the fruit that he bears on virtually every branch of his administration (Matthew 7:16).

By the way, this is the same guy that said he could “shoot somebody and would not lose any voters.”

[YouTube Video]

Speaking of shooting someone, look at Trump’s followers-worshippers. They are just as guilty as he is: They could shoot someone and they would not lose any support from Trump. In fact, they are responsible for doing his shooting and aiding him along in his next attack, read carefully, on themselves.

If you want to see history in the repeat mode just look to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ when they were crying out “Crucify him, crucify him, we have no king but king Caesar” (John 19:15), and this is no exaggeration (John 7:7).

Shooting the Messenger

This last week, I covered Judicial Watch exposing Trump for financing terror-tied Muslim organizations in America more than three times that of Obama. Both Barack Hussein Obama and Donald Trump are globalists being used to push forth a global agenda regardless of their unconstitutional party affiliations.

After I posted the article, I received from Donald Trump worshippers (Daniel 3:1-3) comments such as, “Fake News,” “Why do you hate Trump?,” “Having a bad night? Yikes!” “Liar,” “Somebody better let Trump know what’s happening under his nose ,” and this one, “Trump probably has no clue, and the Deep Staters surrounding him are loading up their cronies.” Friends, Trump signed the bills.

Not one time did I get someone to call into question the very one that is responsible for deceiving them, not one. According to these people, to question Donald Trump for his lies, compromises and flat out acts of treason against the people is considered “Fake news.” Read Luke 22:48.

[YouTube Video]

Somehow, I know not how, he has even convinced his followers that if you dare question anything that he does, that it is must be “Fake News” (Daniel 3; Ephesians 4:14). This man is playing a dangerous game, and so are his followers-worshippers.

“For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” -2 Thessalonians 2:7-12

How many times have we seen, throughout history, the cycle that people get caught up into where they place man in the place of the Lord? It is never a good turnout.

The Lord sends those that will tell the people the Lord’s truth in hopes of working repentance in them (John 16:8), and in turning them back to the Lord like that of Nineveh through the preaching of Jonah (Jonah 1:2).

Yet, if the people refuse, it will be like that of the Lord telling the people:

“O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the one who kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, but you were not willing!” -Luke 13:34

“For the days shall come upon thee, that thine enemies shall cast a trench about thee, and compass thee round, and keep thee in on every side, And shall lay thee even with the ground, and thy children within thee; and they shall not leave in thee one stone upon another; because thou knewest not the time of thy visitation.” -Luke 19:43-44

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/false-prophets-make-war-against-god-his-church-a-scriptural-response-to-mario-murillos-unscriptural-rant/

[YouTube Video]

© 2020 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com