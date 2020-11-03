By Kathleen Marquardt

In my previous article, Aufheben der Kultur/Cancel Culture, was this paragraph:

Why do Western Culture and Christianity both have to be annihilated? Western Culture represents the reasoning, logical, fair and open minded aspects of our world. Out of Western Culture sprang the United States Constitution, the framework of the nation. And the Christian religious traditions, especially the Ten Commandments, are the underlying pillars of Western Culture. As Antonio Gramsci wrote in his prison notebooks, “Any country grounded in Judaeo-Christian values can’t be overthrown until those roots are cut … Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity … in the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.” That, to me, seems a very up-front answer.

Right now on the ground in the still standing (barely) good old U.S.A., how are we seeing Cancel Culture in action?

Riots are destroying cities and lives, but they are called peaceful protests. Old movies, like Gone with the Wind are now cancelled “due to racial insensitivity”.

University professors are losing their jobs because they teach the truth of history, not the Social Justice/politically correct version.

Employees (and employers) are losing their jobs because someone began a denouncement campaign about something they said or did – even 30 years ago. And they will be hounded wherever they go. They are marked to be canceled, not punished.

Colleges and universities are being ‘forced’ by ignorant mobs to rename buildings. Renaming the institutions themselves will be the next step. Many citadels of ‘higher learing’ already offer more social justice courses than a person who wishes to be a functional citizen would ever want or need to take. Many of even the most prestigious universities have become expensive and vain playpens for the children of the elite.

Statues are being torn down because they symbolize critical periods and people of our history. Those tearing them down do not discriminate between people believing in freedom and those who promoted the values of the Culture Smashers, like Margaret Sanger and Robert Byrd.

Military bases are being targets of renaming.

Op Ed writers and authors in general, who do not toe the politically correct, Cultural Marxist line, are being hounded out of their jobs.

Those, who stand by the targeted people and institutions, are thence targeted themselves. This is to discourage others from daring to speak up for the attacked and to have them praying that nothing is found in their background to trigger an attack. If you are hardcore on the Left and are known for your stance on Global Warming, abortion, or burning down cities, you will be a hero; you can let slip a politically incorrect statement or meme and not be trashed – this once. But be careful, under social justice, the ‘ins’ so quickly become ‘outs’, even faster than the climate changes.Cancel Culture is about the total destruction of Western civilization to be replaced by a corrupt and fallen civilization.

These actions come from the lower dredges of civilization, where the evil-minded, dumbed-down fringe elements of society are encouraged to tear at it, piece by piece and person by person.

Shaming is encouraged, getting people to call out their neighbors, people they encounter in stores, schools, and at work. It isn’t about correcting mistakes or behaviors, it is about taking revenge on those who are not woke, but often awake to what is going on. It is to erase those who are awake, and to condition those who are unaware of the collapse of their world to be good little Marxist soldiers. They do not have to understand Marxism – or anything else for that matter, except to shut up, follow orders, and be willing to forfeit their lives for the good of the community. They don’t have to understand that the good of the community here just means that everything belongs to the elite (even their souls); and, if they are given crumbs, they are to be ever so thankful.

Many overlook the most in-your-face culture canceling going on: the mayors and governors across the country who are closing churches and synagogues because of COVID. Mosques aren’t shut down; neither are Covens or Buddhist temples. But that is totally understandable – Judaism and Christianity are the pillars of Western Culture and thus the major targets of Cancel Culture.

As I noted in the introduction article, the Hegelian Dialectic has been modified into a tool to manipulate us into accepting communism as the be-all and end-all of civilization. It is to be the beginning of real culture, ‘the Second Prehistoric Period’.

In Antonio Gramsci’s Prison Notebooks, he theorized that dominant groups maintain their position through a mix of sheer force (coercion through political society) and, more importantly, with the active participation of the subordinate groups (consent through hegemony in civil society). These subordinate groups today are listed as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), working with the United Nations, that have infiltrated every local and state government, pushing policies to establish their new state. They are the useful idiots who work against their own well-being and freedom, not just ours.

Cox, in Millennium: Journal of International Studies, succinctly describes a war of position as a process which “slowly builds up the strength of the social foundations of a new state” by creating alternative institutions and alternative intellectual resources within existing society,” i.e., NGOs and the education system.

The use of coercion in the process of domination is the domain of what he calls ‘political society, ‘ meaning ‘the armed forces, police, law courts and prisons, together with all the administrative departments concerning taxation finance, trade, industry, social security, etc.’ In Gramsci’s view, however, these are only a portion of the state’s domination framework. Indeed, the role of political society, the “apparatus of state coercive power,” is to enforce “discipline on those groups who do not ‘consent'”.

The Marxists have already taken control of most of the political society, the alphabet agencies, law courts, prisons, and the aforementioned administrative departments. They also control most of Congress, many state houses, and city councils.

If we wish to have an intelligent civilization in the near future, we, the U.S. of A., are going to have to start the fight to save Western culture. While the rest of the world is pretty far down Hayek’s Road to Serfdom, there are signs that encourage me that there are still plenty around the world who will rise up when we show that our civilization can be saved – just a few examples: Hong Kong where the protestors held up the United States Constitution, waved our flag, and sang our national anthem; look at the hundreds of thousands in France and Germany marching in the streets; and look at the Trump rallies in England. We are still looked up to by many in the world – for our love of freedom.

Imagine the response of the colonists when Sam Adams shouted, WE’RE GOING TO REVOLT AGAINST THE KING!

Let’s Roll!

