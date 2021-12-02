By Frosty Wooldridge

December 2, 2021

This Christmas season, humanity’s vibrations accelerate toward love, fellowship, brotherhood, sisterhood, family and friends. Each of us gravitates toward kindness, reverence and gratitude.

While we may scurry around town purchasing gifts, watching our kids perform at the Christmas musical or talk with old friends on the telephone—a new focus of renewal cascades into our lives.

You may see it as the birth of a child. You may look upon it as the metamorphosis from the shortest day of the year to the lengthening of light that brings hope for spring. You may be religious or otherwise, but this much remains certain: your vibrations enjoy a response to something in the air, something undefined and something magnetic that leads to spiritual outreach.

Notice everyone decorating their homes with colorful lights, beautiful trees in their windows and green wreaths hanging as a welcoming sign at their front doors.

“Your action has nothing to do with your abundance. Your abundance is a response to your vibrations. Of course, your belief is part of your vibrations.” Abraham/Hicks

During Christmas, a tender hug for your spouse brings heightened vibrations. A loving word to your child renders a magnetic ambiance. A simple “Merry Christmas” to a stranger jumps the vibrational-field of humanity by untold mega points.

Additionally, you might find yourself looking into the eyes of a passer-by when you say “Merry Christmas”, which in turn repays you with a smile, welcoming eyes and heartfelt appreciation.

Life comes down to pulsing vibrations that mingle with and around our biosphere. You may call it love, attraction or energy. You find it vibrating in the air, around a fireplace or seeing a Christmas tree lit up with lights. You might find it in a church sermon.

You may find yourself wishing upon a star or dreaming upon a full moon hanging in the midnight sky.

“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” Anatole France

This Christmas, you’re invited to create your life anew, to render unto the world your transformed vibrations. It’s a choice as Christmas focuses your options toward joy and appreciation; toward love and kindness; toward inspiration and lofty beauty.

Long ago, using such inspiration, Michelangelo declared, “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set it free.”

You possess the same capacity to set free the angel or the devil or the loving human being in your own life. You may forgive all who have wronged you to set you free from such burdens to your spirit. You may forgive yourself for your own mistakes toward others. You may set free the joy waiting to be heard by the world in song, rhyme or story. What gifts do you possess to enliven the world at Christmas?

Vibrations originate from your thoughts. The higher your thoughts, the greater your vibrations. Great thoughts bring about great ideas, which lend themselves to great actions. Do you desire peace in the world for all humanity? Live those vibrations in your own life, in your community and share them in order that others may aspire to them or feel inspired by them. Think high in order to ripple the energy all around. Spread the energy and the vibrations.

By changing your inner thoughts, by acting on your highest vibrations and by moving with those energies that transform you—you in turn, transform the world. If a little child in a manger can transform the world with his or her vibrations—you carry the same power in your sphere.

So, this Christmas, examine your highest and best. Extricate that which serves you poorly and move toward that which serves your loftiest and noblest ideals. Move toward gracious living, abundant thoughts and spiritual bliss. When you attend a gathering on Christmas, let the tears flow and glide with the vibrations that promise a remake of your life. Love your family, friends and all of humanity.

Your vibrations tuned into the highest and best of the universe will propel you into a new year with joy, energy and love. I truly think “love” brings the highest vibrations in the world into you and you out to the world.

With love, joy and tenderness, Sandi and I wish you a very Merry Christmas and joyful New Year.

(Sandi and Frosty Wooldridge wishing you a very Merry Christmas 2021 and a prosperous New Year.)

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com