January 20, 2022

One day after whitewashing Dr. King’s anti-Americanism, Fox News launched a series on “misEducation” in America. As they say, “Physician, heal thyself.”

All day throughout January 17 we heard what a great moral leader and teacher King was. Not a word about his involvement with the Communist Party and sex orgies. Then, the Fox News star, Tucker Carlson, offered a justification on his show for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, using an American living in Russia as his foreign policy “expert.”

Sadly, anti-communist scholar Dr. Paul Kengor has missed the boat, writing a column advocating that schools drop Critical Race Theory (CRT) and instead “teach MLK,” hailing the “I Have a Dream” rhetoric of the pro-communist sex pervert “preacher” as a role model for civilized behavior.

He ignores the fact that both CRT and MLK come out of the same milieu – the Soviet campaign, launched after the Russian revolution, to exploit the “Negro question” in the U.S. and manipulate blacks and members of other minority groups for Communist purposes. The goal was a “Soviet America.”

Consider that the communist-funded journal Freedomways published the work of Derrick Bell, one of Barack Obama’s academic mentors and a Harvard professor, a key CRT theorist. However, Martin Luther King, Jr. paid tribute to W.E.B. Du Bois, who himself joined the CPUSA in 1961, at an event sponsored by Freedomways in New York City.

One can assume, had it had not been for King’s assassination in 1968, the good “Reverend” would have eventually embraced CRT. In the column he wrote for this King Day, the usually brilliant Kengor demonstrated that he is living in the past, clinging to one aspect of King’s career that totally ignores the advice he received on matters like the Vietnam War and “world revolution” from communist advisers such as Stanley Levison. However, Kengor tells me that, in his lectures, he does emphasize King’s communist ties as well as his “civil rights” record.

But the communist ties are critically important and cannot be ignored.

After passing the Civil Rights Act, which had wide appeal, the communists used King for their more important global purposes — taking an anti-American course on foreign policy, with an American withdrawal from Vietnam the number one priority. The eventual result was that 58,000 Americans died in vain and Vietnam became a communist dictatorship. This occurred when the Democratic Congress under President Gerald Ford terminated the money to keep South Vietnam free.

There can be no question that King’s influential voice was instrumental in weakening public support for the war.

As left-winger Norman Solomon said, “King didn’t simply oppose the Vietnam War. In an April 4, 1967 speech at New York’s Riverside Church delivered exactly a year before he was assassinated — titled ‘Beyond Vietnam’ — he referred to the U.S. government as ‘the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today’ and broadly denounced the racist and imperial underpinnings of U.S. foreign policy. From Vietnam to South Africa to Latin America, King said, our country was on the ‘wrong side of a world revolution’ — suppressing revolutions ‘of the shirtless and barefoot people’ in the Global South, instead of supporting them.”

This is pure communist rhetoric on King’s part.

Even worse than Kengor’s one-sided analysis, a young reporter for The Federalist, a popular conservative publication, faults the FBI for targeting King under the “pretense” of communism. In fact, it was Bobby Kennedy who ordered the surveillance because King was associating with real hard-core communists who turned King against victory in the Vietnam war. Tapes of interactions with communists and prostitutes were shared with President Kennedy and his wife Jackie, who denounced King as a “phony.”

In an interview, the writer, Tristan Justice, admitted he was unfamiliar with the evidence of King’s communist connections, including a blockbuster 1968 FBI report. He also didn’t know the Mao-style King memorial in Washington, D.C. was literally made in China

When conservatives demonstrate ignorance about such critical matters, you know we are in deep trouble.

Few public figures have the number of skeletons in the closet as King did. FBI wiretaps even reveal he witnessed a rape while arranging sex orgies.

With conservatives on board the myth-making about King, we have an uphill struggle to turn this country around. Until we recognize that King was a tool of the Communists in turning public sentiment against the war, we will never understand the “enemy within.”

It’s no wonder the Chinese communists built his monument in Washington, D.C. It serves as a testament to a major communist victory over America.

Meanwhile, with Chinese help, North Korea has launched its fourth test this month of a KN24 short-range ballistic missile, and Russia is threatening another invasion of Ukraine.

On his show on Tuesday night, in another display of ignorance, Tucker Carlson of Fox News sounded like Joe Biden and virtually defended the anticipated invasion of Ukraine. Without endorsing the U.S. going to war, we have to recognize that Ukraine has earned its independence, in the same way the Republic of China on Taiwan has earned its freedom from Communist domination.

Tucker’s foreign policy “expert” was an American living in Moscow and whose published affiliations include serving as a visiting researcher at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He has also appeared on Russian-funded Sputnik radio.

Geopolitical strategist J.R. Nyquist comments, “Those who think [Vladimir] Putin is a ‘nationalist’ are mistaken. He is an ally of North Korea, Red China, Cuba, Vietnam, Angola, etc. These are all communist countries. Putin’s Russia has been helping communist countries everywhere. And today, it looks as though communism is ready to steamroll its way to a dominant global position. But the fly in the ointment has been the Ukrainian people’s opposition to the old Soviet structures in their own country.”

Nyquist understands what is happening with Tucker and other pro-Russian “conservatives.” He writes, “Some patriotic Americans, of course, see Washington, D.C. as the enemy. Some may even view Russia as a potential ally. This has happened because Russian leaders have long pretended they are no longer communist. At the same time, American reds, who present themselves as Democrats, pretend they are at odds with Russia.”

We ignore the advances and victories of our enemies, which are piling up, because we want to believe that the Biden regime is in deep trouble and that, as Steve Bannon proclaims, the Republicans are going to pick up 100 seats in the House this fall.

Bannon, like Tucker, criticizes the Chinese Communist Party, especially over its warfare using the virus and the general military-buildup. But Putin’s Russia has to be seen as a similar if not greater threat. Indeed, China and Russia have to be seen as working together.

As Nyquist notes, what makes all of this even more disturbing “is the way in which current Russian mobilizations coincide with Chinese mobilizations, and how both coincide with the ongoing pandemic.”

Blaming Russian aggression on Biden’s failing regime and his confusing rhetoric will not save Ukraine. This is another failure the world cannot afford.

