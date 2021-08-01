By Roger Anghis

Democrats don’t even try to hide their intentions to take total control of all manufacturing and production in America. In 2012 Maxine Waters told the oil company executives in a testimony before Congress: “guess what this liberal would be all about? This liberal would be all about socializing — uh, uh, would be about basically taking over and the government running all of your companies.”[1] She let the cat out of the bag there but it was already a well-known fact the Democrats were well down that path to do just that with not just the oil companies but all manner of production including food, housing, and all other goods.

All we have to do is look at what other socialist/communist governments are doing to the population of their countries and their businesses. It is never a good thing when government takes control of any type of production facility. Venezuela’s oil production reached an all-time high in 1970 when the country produced 3.8 million barrels per day (BPD). In 1971, Venezuela nationalized its natural gas industry, and began taking steps to nationalize its oil industry. The oil industry was officially nationalized in 1976. At that time, the Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) was formed.

Between 1970 and 1985, oil production in Venezuela experienced a decline of over 50%. But then production there once again began to grow. In 1997, as it sought to attract foreign investment and develop the heavy oil in the Orinoco Belt, Venezuela opened up its oil industry to foreign investment.[2] Maxine Waters, as a member of the Democrat Socialists of America, wants the United States government to do the same thing with American oil companies. We have already seen what will happen to our supply of oil and gas. Trump made us energy independent for the first time in 70 years. We have more oil than all the Middle East combined but in a matter of days Biden stopped drilling permits in Anwar, fracking on all federal land, canceled permits for the Gulf of Mexico and now gas has doubled where I live and tripled in other parts of the country.

Cuba doesn’t like the population knowing what the government does or the results of their policies even though the people have to live with the failed economy, lack of healthcare, lack of food, and other needed sundry items necessary to stay alive. Now we are seeing protests in Cuba against the communist policies and government they have suffered under for the last sixty-plus years. An independent reporter was in the middle of an interview when government agents took her away. Cuba’s communist government arrested an independent journalist on Tuesday as she was live on television speaking with a news network about the country’s crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Dina Stars was reporting live from Havana on the Spanish news show “Todo Es Mentira” — “Everything Is a Lie” — when she stopped the interview and said that security forces were outside her home.

After briefly leaving the room, Stars explained that the officers were demanding that she go with them.

“I hold the government responsible for anything that may happen to me,” Stars told the live audience.

Another video showed officers escorting Stars into a white car outside her home.

Hours before her arrest, Stars had written on Twitter that the Cuban government had called her, asking for a meeting.

“People from the [Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Cuba] just called me to set up a ‘meeting’ with them. I told them no, they told me they were going to give me a legal summons. As soon as I get the summons I will go with my head held high, I have nothing to hide. Will keep you posted.”

Nearly 150 individuals, including Stars, have been arrested or have disappeared in Cuba since the anti-government protests erupted on Sunday, NPR reported.[3] This action is typical of a socialist/communist government. Too bad our schools don’t teach it but that teaching doesn’t line up with the government’s CRT teaching. The Cuban government is one of the world’s worst violators of press freedoms, according to Reporters Without Borders. The state-run internet provider began restricting access on Monday amid the protests.

“It is really hard to know and verify what is happening now because of the internet blackouts,” Louise Tillotson, a researcher with Amnesty International, told NPR.

“We don’t know if these people will be charged, what they will be charged with, or if they will be let go. … We don’t even know where they are, so it’s hard to get specific information.”

Tillotson said Cuba’s left-wing authoritarian regime “uses criminal law to essentially lock up people who have alternative viewpoints … as a way of controlling dissent.”[4]

We have idiots in this nation that have platforms to spew their idiocy. MSM gives them that platform and the Democrat Party supports them 100%. There is a program out there call the 1619 Project that is nothing but lies about the founding of America and the founder of the project, I don’t think, has ever studied any of our real histories and just pulls things out of thin air and calls them facts. She makes a statement about Cuba proving she never spoke to anyone who has lived under the Castro regime more than ten minutes. According to Hannah-Jones, “multiracial” Cuba is the greatest model for equality in the Western hemisphere and she boastfully attributes that to socialism.

“The most equal multi-racial country in our hemisphere, it would be Cuba,” Hannah-Jones had said in a 2019 podcast with Ezra Klein of Vox and The New York Times.

“Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people anyplace really in the hemisphere. I mean, the Caribbean, most of the Caribbean it’s hard to count because the white population in a lot of those countries is very, very small,” she said. “A lot of those countries are run by black folks. But in places that are truly at least biracial countries, Cuba actually has the least inequality. And that’s largely due to socialism—which I’m sure no one wants to hear.”[5] The free healthcare, free college, and 99.8% literacy rate are not among the general population but the elites only. Michael Moore spewed the same lies in one of his movies. But that is the way the socialist/communists operate. They lie to get you to accept and then the truth is revealed and by then it’s too late.

Communists silence their opposition any way they can. Lie, cheat even kill if that is necessary. We see that with Putin’s opposition all the time. They do all they can to silence those they disagree with. Now we are seeing the Biden administration attempting to silence those that oppose the door-to-door campaign for vaccines. They’ve gone full-blown communist. It appears the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is not fond of the messaging from their political opposition about the door-to-door campaign the Biden administration announced to improve COVID-19 vaccine uptake. Apparently, it is shocking that conservatives, who prefer to be left alone, find this move intrusive and offensive.

The DNC reportedly wants SMS (short message services like text messaging) providers to police text messages containing what they call “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.” While they are making this demand in light of the conservative framing of the new door-to-door program, it is not clear that this is the only “misinformation” they want to combat. However, the Biden administration’s messaging is clear. According to Politico (emphasis mine):

The Biden administration is casting conservative opponents of its Covid-19 vaccine campaign as dangerous and extreme, adopting a more aggressive political posture in an attempt to maneuver through the public health conundrum.[6]

The big problem with this is it is the Biden administration the gets to decide on what is ‘misinformation’. It was the same with Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, and the rest of the world’s worst dictators. There is no debate. They will not tolerate any opposition and it will be shut down.

This is not the America that I grew up in and it is not the America that I will leave to my children and grandchildren.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

