By Roger Anghis

It should be disturbing for the Democrat Party to outwardly and blatantly demand that we live according to the dictates of the communist party. Democrats consider people wanting the government to act within the boundaries of the Constitution as extremists is a prospect that was introduced during the Obama administration. He had a list of 72 different groups that were considered domestic terrorists. Those that talk about “individual liberties”, Those that advocate for states’ rights, Those that are interested in “defeating the Communists”, Those that believe “that the interests of one’s own nation are separate from the interests of other nations or the common interest of all nations”, Members of the Family Research Council, Members of the American Family Association, Anyone that is “opposed to the New World Order”, and Evangelical Christians.[1] This list would be laughable if it wasn’t an actual government document that has been enforced since 2013.

In most if not all dictatorships the ruling party can and usually does commit crimes that the average Joe would go to jail for but they get off scott-free. Remember Hillary given a summons for 30,000 emails and then deleting those emails? That’s destroying evidence. She still walks free. The same with the Steel dossier. Blatant foreign interference in our election paid for by Clinton and the Democrat party. Nobody went to jail. Biden wants all our texts read for ‘misinformation’ which is a direct violation of our 4th Amendment: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized. Just like the NSA, this amendment is totally ignored by the government and has been since the passing of the Patriot Act under George W. Bush.

The Biden administration is stepping it up a notch or to by wanting to go beyond your text messages and go full Hitler: And by the way, if the Democrats assert the power to read and modify your private phone text messages, then what else might they try next?

Reading and “correcting” all your emails.

Opening all your postal mail and banning mail from “unapproved” sources, claiming those are “misinformation.”

Placing mandatory audio monitoring devices in your private home and recording all your private conversations. When you say something they don’t like, an audio speaker in your home will announce the “fact check.”

Outlawing all books that offer viewpoints which contradict official narratives about vaccines, covid, elections, and politics.

Cutting off electricity to the homes of people who hold “misinformation” views. After all, why should people be allowed to use electricity to spread “harmful information” across society, right?[2]

This is what they want to establish if we don’t wake up and remove these communist wannabes.

The leftist professors that permeate our places of so-called ‘higher education’ are now questioning just who has the rights over a child. The parents or the government/school. A Democrat member of the US House of Representatives stated in the 1950s that the child actually belongs to the state, not the parents. I do believe that that information has been pulled for the internet but it has raised its ugly head again concerning a parent’s rights over a transgendered child: If you have a child, to what degree is he or she yours?

It’s an increasingly relevant question, both culturally and legally.

And, it seems, it’s one whose answer is on the move.

Apropos of that, a professor at Arizona State University’s got thoughts.

In response to a paper by Melbourne Law School researcher Lauren Notini, Professor Maura Priest has penned an article for the Journal of Medical Ethics.

At issue: the ethics of transgenderism and its employment of drugs.

In Lauren’s piece, she argued that the use of puberty-suppressing pharmaceuticals can “ethically be offered to non-binary adults in principle.”

Because:

[Ongoing puberty suppression] can promote patient well-being and is therefore consistent with the proper goals of medicine.

As noted by Campus Reform, Maura’s good with that.

However, in her view, LGBT “testimony” trumps any potential medical opinions, regardless of which way they lean.

If the medical community is to take LGBT testimony seriously (as they should), then it is no longer the job of physicians to do their own weighing of the costs and benefits of transition-related care.

“Assuming the patient is informed and competent,” Maura writes, “then only the patient can make this assessment.”

And if only “patients” can make that decision, what role should parents play if their children disagree with their chromosomes?[3] I’m not sure many parents would agree with this government takeover of the raising of our children.

Another aspect of the government elite that we are seeing is the typical rules for thee but not for me. We have seen this creep in for some time but it is now getting in your face. There are absolute fools out there that think it is a good idea to defund the police. I’ve never seen anybody intelligent support this which is why it is entirely within the democrat party. I only know of RINOs that think this is a good idea. But U.S Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) has taken this stupidity to a new level. She supports defunding the police making the streets and neighborhoods less safe for the average person but then she spends $70,000 campaign dollars for extra security for her. No one that supports defunding the police should be allowed to spend ANY public or campaign funds on extra security for themselves. It should come out of their own pocket. But that is the way the socialists/communist operate.

Hitler silenced his opposition usually with a gun but he also shut down their papers if they owned one and radio programs and all other means of communication. The Biden administration wants everyone that doesn’t agree with his ideology to be banned from all social media platforms, television, radio, and anything else. Biden press Sec. Jen Psaki said this week that if a social media user is banned from one platform, they should be automatically banned everywhere.

On the tail of the admission that the White House is using Facebook to ban users that Biden doesn’t like, press Sec. Jen Psaki said this week that if a user is banned from one platform, they should be automatically banned everywhere.

During a press conference on Friday, Biden’s press chief made this amazingly fascist comment:

You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others if for providing misinformation out there.

Psaki outrageously just called to social media to work together to ban people she deems unworthy to be allowed to post to any social media outlet. She wants them all to work together and to initiate a mass banning if one of them decides a user need to be silenced.[4] First Amendment be damned. Only his point of view is to be allowed.

Lastly, they are entertaining the idea of forced vaccinations. They do not want to give up the power they took last year. Former Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Americans who have not received a coronavirus vaccine should not be allowed to work or have access to children and be limited on where they are allowed to go.

Sebelius said, “We’re in a situation where we have a wildly effective vaccine, multiple choices, lots available, free of charge, and we have folks who are just saying I won’t do it. I think that it’s time to say to those folks, it’s fine if you don’t choose to get vaccinated. You may not come to work. You may not have access to a situation where you’re going to put my grandchildren in jeopardy.[5]

Grossly lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness and demanding the right to put others’ lives at risk to flex your muscles of control is pure Hitler. They are drunk on power and do not want to let go of it.

Their world will come down and it will come down hard. I will rejoice when I see it. God’s will shall prevail and America will be the light of the world again.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes