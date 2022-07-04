By Devvy

July 4, 2022

Except during an election year. They all campaign on caring about seniors; some over the decades actually did care and a few today currently serving. But, an important bill that would go a long way towards correcting a wrong and putting badly needed money into the bank accounts of seniors continues to rot in committee.

No need to go into the strangulation regarding the price of gas and food because the majority of Americans are feeling it badly – even with two working per household.Seniors on a fixed income are really hurting. I’m sorry to say it’s going to get a whole lot worse.

We all know the Internet is full of outright lies by special interest groups, the prostitute media, politicians and so forth. Everyday of the week I get emails making all kinds of claims with no source reference. After nearly 31 years in the trenches full time, I can usually spot the lies. Some I attempt to verify only to end up on some web site peddling “legal” garbage.

Because this affects more than 55 million Americans, please let me clear up this which came in email:

“A woman dies at age 65 before collecting one benefit check. She and her employer paid into the system for almost 50 years and she collected NOTHING.”

Correct because the woman passed.But, the legal fact is spouses of deceased, children and some other categories can apply for the deceased benefits. See here and here. In my case and completely unknown to me, the funeral parlor automatically notified SSA when my husband passed away. They then stopped my SS monthly benefits and used John’s monthly benefits to me which was quite a bit more since gave up my career to do what I do.

“Keep in mind all the working people that die every year who were paying into the system and got nothing!” Answer is same as above. Yes, they paid into the system but now they’re deceased. Should their SS benefits be mailed to their coffin or urn?

“And these governmental morons mismanaged the money and stole from the system, so that it’s now going broke.”

One of the more ubiquitous lies out there. Americans need to understand: 42 USC 402: Old-age and survivors insurance benefit payments Text contains those laws in effect on July 2, 2022 – I covered this extensively in my last book.

Social Security is a tax that goes into the General Fund of the U.S. Treasury and is not earmarked for any specific spending purpose. It is not any form of insurance or a contract.

“BEAUTIFUL! And they have the audacity to call today’s seniors “vultures” in an attempt to cover their ineptitude. DISGRACEFUL!” Political rhetoric and CYA.

“The real reason for renaming our Social Security payments is so the government can claim that all those social security recipients are receiving entitlements thus putting them in the same category as welfare, and food stamp recipients.” Social Security benefits are not an entitlement, it is a tax you pay during your working years and apply for later as a benefit.

1- “THIS IS WORTH THE FEW MINUTES IT TAKES TO READ AND DIGEST!

2 – “F.Y.I. By changing the name of SS contributions, it gives them a means to refute this program in the future. It’s free money for the government to spend under this guise.

3 – “The Social Security check is now (or soon will be) referred to as a *Federal Benefit Payment* ?

4 – “I’ll be part of the one percent to forward this. I am forwarding it because it touches a nerve in me, and I hope it will in you. “ 1 -4 is junk.

“Please keep passing it on until everyone in our country has read it.” Don’t.

“Instead, the folks in Washington pulled off a bigger *Ponzi scheme* than Bernie Madoff ever did.

“They took our money and used it elsewhere. IT WAS LINDON JOHNSON THAT PUT THE OUR SS INTO THE GENERAL FUNDS. THE DEMOCRATS DO NOW LIKE OUR SOCIAL SECURITY PROMISES. They “forgot” (oh yes, they knew) that it was OUR money they were taking. They didn’t have a referendum to ask us if we wanted to lend the money to them … and they didn’t pay interest on the debt they assumed. And recently they’ve told us that the money won’t support us for very much longer. (Not true.)

“But is it our fault they misused our investments? And now, to add insult to injury, they’re calling it a *benefit *, as if we never worked to earn every penny of it. This is stealing!

“Just because they borrowed the money, doesn’t mean that our investments were for charity!

“Let’s take a stand. We have earned our right to Social Security and Medicare. Demand that our legislators bring some sense into our government.

“Find a way to keep Social Security and Medicare going for the sake of the 92% of our population who need it. Then call it what it is: Our Earned Retirement Income. 90% of people won’t forward this. PLEASE! Will you? AND, WE ARE NOW TAXED ON OUR PAYMENTS.”

One thing is true from above: SS is a Ponzi scheme because the system must continue to add workers to keep taxing them for the SS “fund” which is basically an IOU. Your work history and SS taxes are in a computer file backed up by what? A vault somewhere full of gold or worthless “Federal” Reserve NOTES?

Taxation Without Representation

We are taxed until a person decides to retire. That person must then apply for their benefits. During your working career SSA will send you an approximation of what you can expect in benefits upon retirement at a certain age. What they DON’T tell you is that you will be taxed again on those benefits which are a tax you already paid. Double taxation.

Anyone who knows the factual history of the birthing of this nation knows what caused (over time) the Boston Tea Party: Many factors including “taxation without representation,” the 1767 Townshend Revenue Act, and the 1773 Tea Act.

“In simplest terms, the Boston Tea Party happened as a result of “taxation without representation”, yet the cause is more complex than that. The American colonists believed Britain was unfairly taxing them to pay for expenses incurred during the French and Indian War. Additionally, colonists believed Parliament did not have the right to tax them because the American colonies were not represented in Parliament.” I highly recommend you read actual history at the link above and teach your children the truth.

We the People no longer have representation in Congress 90% of the time. The majority – both parties – have been shredding the Constitution for nearly 100 years. Congress, the biggest whore house in the world have become representatives for special interest groups, multi-national corporations and whoever buys their favors.

There are few exceptions and those are disposed of by ignorant voters and voters who want Congress to fund them from cradle to grave. They demand Congress violate their oath of office to fund everything under the sun prohibited by the Constitution. READ: Below is a small excerpt from a speech I made at an event held by the Free Enterprise Society, July 6, 2002, in Sunnyvale, California. How well it describes America here and now: – Rest at link.

Rep. Thomas Massie is one of our greatest warriors in Congress no one hears anything about who has been trying for years to get rid of double taxing your social security benefits:

Seniors To Get Screwed – A Third Time?, June 19, 2021

For the THIRD time, Rep. Thomas Massie [R-KY] has introduced a bill to stop taxing social security benefits. No more federal taxes taken out of YOUR social security check. The time to stop this rape should have happened four years ago but it never happened because there wasn’t an outcry by tens of millions of Americans. I’ve done my best over the years to bring the bill to everyone’s attention as have many hard-working folks in organizations like AMAC, the Association of Mature American Citizens, who have supported the bill each time Rep. Massie has introduced it only to see it die in committee.

Rep. Massie Re-introduces the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act, May 19, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – “Today, Congressman Thomas Massie re-introduced the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act (H.R. 2552), which would eliminate income taxes on Social Security benefits. The bill would boost the retirement income of millions of older Americans. Social Security is financed with Americans’ tax dollars, so taxing Social Security is double-taxing by the Federal Government,” said Congressman Massie. “Taxing Social Security reduces benefits to seniors.”

“I am proud to again co-sponsor Congressman Massie’s bill to protect our seniors,” said Congressman Rod Blum. “This is a common sense bill that will end the double-taxation of our seniors. Our seniors pay enough Social Security taxes on the front end, and it is irresponsible for the government to tax them again on their earned benefits.”

“Income taxes on Social Security benefits is a double-tax on seniors when many are already being squeezed financially,” said Congressman Daniel Webster. “This is wrong and I’m pleased to co-sponsor this legislation to repeal this tax.” Congressman Jim Bridenstine said, “The government taxes, redistributes, then taxes the redistribution. Thomas Massie’s bill is a step in the right direction.”

“West Virginia seniors need relief from higher costs of living,” said Congressman Alex Mooney. “Seniors have worked hard to earn their Social Security benefits and have already been taxed on their contributions to Social Security. The Federal Government tax on Social Security is a double-tax and its repeal would provide an immediate increase in benefits for our seniors.”

“The purpose of Social Security is to provide people with financial support during retirement, not to be another source of tax revenue for the Federal Government. Under this legislation, Social Security benefits would neither be taxable nor reportable on individual tax returns, thus restoring the integrity of the program.”

My congressman – according to his staffer – didn’t even know about Massie’s bill until I called and inquired why he was not a co-sponsor. Rep. Massie, once again introduced the bill on Feb. 2, 2022: H.R.6590 – Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act, 2021-2022 session which means the bill will once again die in committee Dec. 31, 2022.

Full text here. That bill now has a whopping 23 co-sponsors. All Republicans; not a single Democrat. My GOP rep in the House, Congressman Jodey Arrington, is not a sponsor of that bill.

Now tell me how much Congress cares about seniors when that bill has been repeatedly introduced (the POWERFUL House, Ways & Means Committee) and allowed to die in committee without ever coming to the floor for a vote – even under Trump with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress?

For full disclosure, I am a senior. I turned 73 last week and am a widow. I can tell you stopping taxing my SS benefits would go a long way for my monthly budget. If you’re a senior you know what I’m talking about and if you’re not and God willing you live a long and happy life, one day you will also apply for your benefits you’ve already paid taxes on only to be taxed again.

And, once again: Where the hell is AARP? With their 30 million plus membership, they could buy enough air time and use their newsletter to get that bill passed before the end of the year. AARP could light a fire Congress can’t ignore without looking like the scoundrels they are. That’s just one of the reasons I’ve never belonged to AARP. The other is their staunch support for the unconstitutional, privately owned “Federal” Reserve.

Right now, partisan whores on the Jan. 6th committee are busy blowing lies out their butts while Americans suffer in an effort to keep President-Elect Trump out of office along with campaigning for primaries and the November election all the while singing how they love and support seniors! Yeah, well actions speak louder than words.

Here are members of the House, Ways & Means Committee. Democrat/Communist Party USA controls that committee. My congressman, Jodey Arrington, sits on that committee but does NOT support Massie’s bill. Even though it’s July, if there is enough of a massive push by millions of seniors, the bill could still get passed before Dec. 31st. Whether or not the fake president, Biden, who is now in the first stages of Altzheimer’s would sign it into law – well, that decision would be made by Biden’s controllers. However, as I mentioned in a previous column, Congress can over ride a legitimate president’s veto but that would really make the Democrat/Communist Party USA look bad.

Oh, but, darn, I forgot to mention: Not ONE U.S. Senator (that I can find scouring through all the bills) has introduced the bill for the Senate. Before a bill goes to a legitimate president you have a bill in the house, a bill in the senate. They get together and exchange spit until the language matches exactly and then goes to a president to sign into law.

Where’s Senator Rand Paul, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Ron Johnson or Ted Cruz? I would think all of them would have introduced a bill years ago and fight to get it passed with Rep. Massie’s bill. Nope. Why not? How about your senator?

Please do get this out to your email lists and social media. 55 million Americans collect social security benefits each month with thousands more retiring each year. That’s a formidable number who can make this happen but that won’t happen if no one knows about this bill and why hasn’t a single U.S. Senator stepped up?

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

