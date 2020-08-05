Andrew C. Wallace

When I say Communist, I also mean most of the Democrat political leaders, who are Communists in charge of the jurisdictions, being destroyed by Marxist thugs of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. These Democrat Communist political leaders actively stand behind the thugs and encourage them. Democrat political leaders encourage death, destruction, and anarchy in their communities. Then, they can install Communism and gain absolute power and control.

THIS IS TREASON.

THE ONLY CONCERN OF THESE DEDICATED POWER MAD COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS, IS TO DESTROY WHATEVER IS REQUIRED TO CAUSE ANARCHY TO ACCELERATE A COMMUNIST TAKEOVER .

The people who vote for Democrat Communist Politicians are not Communists themselves. But, they know next to nothing about our country and have been brainwashed for years by schools and the media. Vladimir Lenin, a well known Communist, referred to them as USEFUL IDIOTS.

The brutal thugs, who are terrorizing, burning, and looting our cities must know that what they do is Treason, punishable by Death .The local Communist Authorities who support them, will not charge them,but the Feds certainly will.

Useful Idiots will never accept the truth, if they attack patriots it can only end one way. I refuse to accept Communism and the loss of all my Constitutional Freedoms. I refuse to live in a Hell Hole, like the Communist inner cities. Communists have been in charge of these cities for more than 50 years as they declined, and they did nothing to improve things. Residents are terrorized, live in slum conditions, with little employment, lousy schools, poor medical care, and now, reduced police protection. All of this while party leaders, super rich families, and CEOs of multi- national corporations benefit, call the shots, and “ live High on the Hog”. To do this, your jobs had to be exported to make more money using Chinese Slave Labor. When jobs could not be exported, they brought the cheaper labor here to replace American workers. Disney imported foreign workers to replace existing American workers. Why do you think Communists and corporations want open borders and free everything for illegal’s?

Make no mistake, the Communists are terrorizing, and burning down their own cities to condition the people to demand a Communist Utopia, that can never exist, and never did. Communism never works, it only kills millions. Our Pilgrims tried it for one year, and half of the people died.

Everyone, on the left, or right, must realize the consequences, if a Civil War is the result of this Treason. All benefits, Social Security, Medicare, Pensions, Payrolls , et al, will stop. Those who need expensive ongoing medical care will die. The body count will be in the millions. We will enter the greatest depression of all time, with a worthless dollar. The super rich will own everything. Once the thugs, who are also Useful Idiots , have accomplished their objective of Anarchy, the Communist leadership must destroy them to satisfy the population. Poetic justice don’t you think?

The FBI and DOJ should be investigating and arresting those responsible for the carnage, and Treason. They should be going after the Democrat politicians and the large corporations who are funding the terrorists. The FBI sold out long ago to the Establishment, and the One World Order. The FBI consists of cowards and crooks; it should be terminated at once. If the FBI did its job many of our elected officials and their benefactors would be in jail. The Opportunity Cost of the FBI is Exorbitant, it must go. The FBI should be replaced by the Militia of the Several States, which is charged in our Constitution with enforcing the laws of the Republic. You could use Homeland Security while the Constitutional Militia is reconstituted.

Only people who were traitors themselves, could support a man like Biden, who by his own admission in a taped speech, bragged about his corrupt actions in the Ukraine. Biden’s son came away from an official trip to China with his father, carrying a check from the Chinese for more than one billion dollars. Biden made his family rich, while the taxpayers got the Royal Order of the Purple Shaft with Barbed Wire Clusters. Only a Useful Idiot, or a Communist could vote for this proven fraud.

I can only vote for President Donald Trump, because he is the only man who has demonstrated his ability to help us survive the Chinese Virus, Rebuild our country, protect the people, and defeat the Communist insurgency. There is no other choice, except slavery. I don’t give a damn what the Communist Media says Trump said, or did, he has done more for the people than any other President in my 86 years.

After years of observation and study, I feel very strongly about the contents of this polemic. I am a veteran who loves this country and hates Communism. I am not alone.

