By: Devvy

CORVID-19 or the outbreak of this particular coronavirus, has created mass panic and hysteria around the globe. Much of it comes from yellow “journalism” by the corrupt MSM and some independent media with their click-bait headlines and conspiracy theories.

There’s no question the outbreak started in Wuhan over in Communist China. In my February 17, 2020 column, Coronavirus, the Economy and What to Do, I included this:

REVENGE of the 12 MONKEYS: Nature Science Journal Warned about “Pathogens Escaping” Wuhan Level-4 Biosafety Lab (BSL-4) Before Coronavirus Outbreak; Infected Monkeys Bite, Scratch Researchers

“The UK Daily Mail also writes that a SARS virus “escaped in a leak from another [Chinese] lab in 2004…Chinese officials worked to improve safety, but also to expand the country’s capacity to continue to study the very virus its lab had let out.”

“Did you catch that? The lab allowed SARS to escape so they could study its pandemic effects on the population at large.

“In these Chinese labs, scientists there are intentionally infecting monkeys with the coronavirus to see what happens. As the UK Daily Mail writes, this is a very dangerous endeavor, since monkeys often attack researchers (which is understandable, considering they are being murdered by the unethical scientists there):” Rest at link.” If you didn’t read that column, I recommend you do as it contains important information.

Did the Communists deliberately release this coronavirus to test it? If they did it’s costing them trillions in revenues. Or, could one or more workers inside that Wuhan Level 4 Biosafety Lab accidently bring it out not knowing they were infected? If you’re looking at 12-24 days incubation period it could very well be but one thing for sure, the Chinese government will never admit it.

As with any other situation one should start at the origin and go forward. Like probably 98% of the people on this planet, I had no idea what a coronavirus is but reading the Internet one would think the black plague had hit the world and the end of mankind is just over the horizon.

Yes, a staggering number of people have died in Communist China. Not the few thousand they are advertising, but likely tens of thousands based on the more credible sources I’ve used for research. Remember: The Communist Chinese ALWAYS lie. They knew about this back in November but it wasn’t until a month later the world started to get a preview of what had been going on over there. In the meantime, MILLIONS of their citizens were on the move and when they quarantined Wuhan, five MILLION managed to escape out into the world.

Now it’s spread to dozens of countries although at this point in time some have 1, 2 or perhaps a half dozen cases. The problem with this particular coronavirus: it’s highly contagious. We know some who were cleared came down with it again within two weeks. There is now one reported case of a patient’s dog diagnosed with it.

When I say this particular coronavirus, that sounds like there’s more than one. Well, I’ve been getting educated on this so let’s take a look.

What is a coronavirus in humans?

Human Coronavirus Types

“Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface. There are four main sub-groupings of coronaviruses, known as alpha, beta, gamma, and delta.

“Human coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s. The seven coronaviruses that can infect people are:

Common human coronaviruses

229E (alpha coronavirus) NL63 (alpha coronavirus) OC43 (beta coronavirus) HKU1 (beta coronavirus)

Other human coronaviruses

MERS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS) SARS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS) SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19)

“People around the world commonly get infected with human coronaviruses 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1.

“Sometimes coronaviruses that infect animals can evolve and make people sick and become a new human coronavirus. Three recent examples of this are 2019-nCoV, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV.”

What Is Coronavirus? “The first case of Human coronavirus was found in the year 1960 in a patient suffering from a common cold. The name ‘corona’ was given to the virus based on its crown-shaped when viewed from an electron microscope. Such viruses are often harmless and may cause mild respiratory tract infection, especially during the winter season. People often get infected with coronavirus at some point in their lives, get recovered and may get the infection again after a few months.

“Causes Of Human Coronavirus Spread Human coronavirus often affects the respiratory tract of a person. The infected fluid in the tract gets transmitted to other people during coughing or sneezing. Also, if the infected person sneezes or coughs in the open air without covering their mouth, the virus spreads in the air through the dispersed droplets. The other reasons for the spread of the virus are shaking hands with the infected person, touching the infected object/surface accompanied by touching the nose or mouth simultaneously and touching the patient’s excreta in rare cases.”

While some patients exhibited no symptoms before being diagnosed, the common ones are – citing from the link above: “People with a weak immune system or who are older have a higher chance of getting infected by the virus and getting serious illnesses like pneumonia or respiratory tract disorder.”

As far as I can find, only one child has come down with it so far but who knows? Could be more but until that information becomes public, we just don’t know. We don’t know the medical history of any of the patients who have died – except one. In the case of Red China, how many already had other conditions that made contracting a coronavirus even more dangerous for them? Pneumonia, compromised auto-immune systems, respiratory ailments and so forth. We don’t know.

One thing we do know about Communist China: Their air quality is so polluted for all we know thousands of those who’ve died already had respiratory problems. These photos are PRE-CORVID-19.

What we do know from a common sense standpoint is when your immune system is weak, your body cannot naturally fend off viruses or diseases or mend itself. This particular coronavirus appears to be a nasty one but from all I’ve read, once warmer weather comes, there’s high probability less and less people will get it.

In the meantime, knee-jerk hysteria around the globe is just adding to the very volatile situation regarding the world’s economy – including ours. Italy is a good example. Yes, all countries governments should come out and keep their people informed and up to date. Yes, precautions should be taken and they are in the more developed countries.

Yes, we’re justifiably worried about children and schools. So were administrators last year here where I live in W. Texas when we had a regular old winter flu outbreak. The district closed the schools for two days and scrubbed them down as well as all the school buses. Teachers stayed on all the kids from kindergarten to high school: Wash your hands all day long. If you cough, cover your mouth. Oregon coronavirus patient is grade-school employee; school closed for deep cleaning, officials say

Now, I am a part-time substitute teacher here and last year I had an eighth grader (boy) who started coughing as soon as class started. I knew right away it was whooping cough. He didn’t cover his mouth so I offered him a Kleenex and took him into the hall. I nicely told him to get his back pack and go to the office. He said he really didn’t feel good. I told the class the student didn’t feel well and went home. Recklessly, too many parents send their kids to school when they know they’re sick because they have to work and no babysitter available.

I’ve never had a flu shot and never will; haven’t had a vaccine since I was 5 years old. The last time I had the flu was in 1993 and it lasted eight days; very bad. I do everything I can to stay healthy and keep my immune system tough. If you have respiratory problems or smoke, there is one product you may wish to try (and this is not medical advice so calm down FDA ghouls). I know two people who had – had being the operative word – ‘smokers cough’. After using Allertrex, they said their lungs have never been healthier and no more coughing. They use it every day.

Some schools are considering doing classes at home via computers. While this is not ideal and wouldn’t work for more than a couple hours with the little people as I call them (K-3rd graders), if the number of cases in a particular town or city skyrockets, you have to keep those students at home. Bad for homes where both parents work.

Some companies have already gone to having employees where it’s feasible, work at home for now. It just depends on the company, location and so forth. At least they are trying to protect their employees while keeping business going.

Not so in Red China and other countries using sweat shops for “American” corporations where you have a thousand souls crammed in warehouse type work places. Prime petri dishes for spreading a coronavirus. In underdeveloped countries where it’s starting to hit, personal hygiene, superstitions about medicines and not enough information coming from their governments, I believe will contribute to higher numbers of cases and deaths.

Yes, there is a patent on coronaviruses that has erupted into something sinister. Patents on research are as common as sand on the beach.It’s done to protect inventors or an entity. This particular US Patent that has people so worked up was filed by The Pirbright Institute. You can view it here and here.

ABSTRACT: “The present invention provides a live, attenuated coronavirus comprising a variant replicase gene encoding polyproteins comprising a mutation in one or more of non-structural protein(s) (nsp)-10, nsp-14, nsp-15 or nsp-16. The corona-virus may be used as a vaccine for treating and/or preventing a disease, such as infectious bronchitis, in a subject.”

The Pirbright Institute is described as a charitable foundation. It’s funded by all the usual philanthropists like the Bill and Linda Gates Foundation. Its roots are Great Britain. This is their official web site. This page is their ‘partnerships’ meaning where the dough comes from.

This is their page dedicated to viruses – who knew there were so many? When you hit on the C list of viruses (looking for coronavirus), it’s not on their list.Why? Remember #7 above under human coronaviruses? SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19) See? No conspiracy.

Without skipping a beat, the Hollywood whores and their equals in the Democratic/Communist Party USA imbiciles in Congress have been yelling this past week that Trump is either responsible for what happened in Wuhan or “isn’t doing enough”.

No doubt Trump will be blamed for this incompetence. Trump is the President of these united States of America. He doesn’t work at the CDC: Key Missteps at the CDC Have Set Back Its Ability to Detect the Potential Spread of Coronavirus – The CDC designed a flawed test for COVID-19, then took weeks to figure out a fix so state and local labs could use it. New York still doesn’t trust the test’s accuracy.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar: 3,625 Patients Tested by CDC for Coronavirus So Far – 40 Labs Across US Able to Test for Virus Starting Tomorrow, Feb. 27, 2020

Fact-Check: Obama Waited Until ‘Millions’ Infected and 1000 Dead in U.S. Before Declaring H1N1 Emergency (I particularly like the ‘St. Barack of Obama’)

However, we do have the finest medical doctors and facilities in the world and I do believe as Trump said in his first presser last week that the CDC is working with governors, state and local officials and labs and hospitals all over the country. Trump held another presser this past Saturday giving updates.

The cases that seriously concern me are the ones called ‘community transfer’ meaning the affected has not traveled and does not know anyone else diagnosed with this coronavirus strain. That individual came in contact with someone infected who probably doesn’t even know they have the CORVID-19.

We are now up to four people in three states; the patient in Washington state sadly has died. Apparently, the man had “underlying health conditions”. A community outbreak would be disastrous.

The CDC, as a result of the woman from Solano County, CA being admitted to UC Davis, put boots on the ground immediately and have been canvassing to find out every person she’s been in contact with the last month but it could be anyone at a grocery store. An enormous undertaking but one that has to be done. Could it all blow up and become thousands? Yes, but I hope Americans pray that does not happen. Up to ONE HUNDRED health workers were exposed to the ‘unknown origin’ coronavirus patient who took four DAYS to diagnose – as it’s revealed she came into contact with three students who are now in self-quarantine

Coronavirus patient says disease ‘not the scary thing that everyone thinks it is’

American Man Recovering From Coronavirus Speaks Out From Quarantine…Earlier Bout With Bronchitis Was Worse [VIDEO]

We the people can do our part by washing our hands many times a day. Cough into your hankie or a tissue. Don’t send your sick child to school. Hopefully you have been doing right by keeping your immune system in top notch condition.

As I mentioned in my Feb. 17th column, I take the wonder supplement, Allicin-C. It is an antiviral, antibacterial supplement I swear by having used it after surgery twice when the anti-biotics prescribed did not work. I then added it to my daily supplements. Sources: Amazon, Rense.com and Life Extension

We warned this would happen. It is totally wrong not to tell the American people what drugs but I know why. So people don’t ask their doctors for prescription refills before the refill date. Especially medications for the heart, cancers and other very serious conditions.

First US drug shortage due to coronavirus announced in the US as FDA warns nearly 200 pharmaceutical firms the outbreak could throttle their Chinese factories

“The coronavirus outbreak has caused the first drug shortage in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the shortage Thursday night, the health agency declined to identify the drug.

“A manufacturer has alerted us to a shortage of a human drug that was recently added to the drug shortages list,” Hahn said in the statement. “The manufacturer just notified us that this shortage is related to a site affected by coronavirus.”

“The FDA has contacted more than 180 drug manufacturers since January 24, asking them to evaluate their supply chains related to China.”

If it gets really bad hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, assisted living – they will all get medications and other cocktails used first if supplies get dangerously low. I know Trump and his teams are working on this huge problem.

Panic in the markets

As more cases were reported, the stock market started to react. These are investors who do have good reason to be concerned. The biggest worry is the supply chain. I covered some of this in my aforementioned February 17th column. Now it’s starting to pop up:

American Brides Face A Shortage Of Wedding Dresses Thanks To Coronavirus Outbreak

I have not seen this where I live or any reporting kind but don’t doubt it’s happening simply because the greatest majority of Americans are not preppers. They are NOT prepared for ANY type of disaster either out of ignorance or they can’t afford food storage, a medical kit, camping stove and propane at the very least.

I purchased my food storage from Legacy in 2014; shelf life until 2039. Provides 3 meals a day for four months (food is delicious); much longer now since I purchased the supply before my husband passed away in 2016. $800.00 but worth every penny and all made in the USA. They also have pet survival kits. There are many food storage companies. You don’t have to purchase such bulk at one time. You might wish to check this out just in case. Being prepared means you don’t have to be part of below:

Panic buying strips store shelves as people stockpile amid coronavirus outbreak with one woman turning her basement into a ‘supermarket’ and a man buying a YEAR’S supply of food which includes 192 tins of SPAM

Brooklyn, NY Costco panic buying over Coronavirus – look at the crowd

Costco runs out of “emergency food kits” following coronavirus outbreak

This is the same flavor of panic that occurred over the ‘nothing burger’ called Y2-K back in 1999. And all those OTC “remedies” mentioned (cough medicines, cold and flu medications, vaporizers, masks) -are worthless IMHO. Coughing: do some research using a search engine for natural solutions

Yes, major sectors are being badly torched: tourism, airlines and others. (The travel industry is suffering its worst shock since 9/11 because of coronavirus) When goods aren’t being manufactured, they don’t get shipped. When they don’t get shipped into the U.S. sales go into the toilet. No question this virus is having a negative impact on economic growth in several countries – Red China big time. Just how bad it gets here is yet to be determined, but I predict we will soon start feeling it.

But that doesn’t mean everyone should panic – especially business owners. Like any other problem, you find the cause and make a plan. As I said earlier, scientists who know more about this than I ever will believe it will greatly shrink when warmer weather hits; that would be ‘recovery time’.

It’s like a huge cauldron of spaghetti. A very complicated network. Ain’t globalism great? Anyway, so far trillions of dollars lost. Last week was very bad for the markets. Monday the 24th the Dow closed down 1,031.61. Tues it closed down 879.44. Wed some relief closing down at 123.77.

Thursday was madness again at down 1,190.95. Friday was another schizophrenic day. Down 983, down 813, down 727, down 999.36 and closing at down 357.28. They must have brought in the Plunge Protection Team.

At the same time, gold was shooting for the moon – at least for a few days. Last Thursday gold was $1644 an ounce at closing but Friday morning and throughout the day it dropped like a rock to end at $1585.50. It is still at a high but to those who don’t follow precious metals, they only see the small picture.

Why would gold and silver drop so badly when they should have skyrocketed and stayed? Many of us believe it’s because of the stock sell off. Gold is easy (when there is enough of a supply to meet demand) to convert to cash and all those sell offs needed cash now.

Naturally, stock market brokers and their mouthpieces are telling you it’s a great time to buy low in the market. Get those great deals! Well, here’s a news flash: The world economy including ours is still a massive bubble which I thoroughly covered in my Jan. 6, 2020 column, Warning About the “Best Economy in Fifty Years”

Not all of the story, but a big factor: HIDDEN IN THE DETAILS: The Market Downturn is Being Blamed on Fears of Coronavirus But Several Experts Claim It’s Due to Actions By the Fed

This Caronavirus outbreak most assuredly has thrown gasoline onto the bonfire, but the stock market has been so over valued for years. Corrections are normal but what we’re seeing is not. Here are a few items you should take the time to read by individuals who actually tell the truth about money and markets.

As I have relayed before, Smith does not like Donald Trump but what he writes in this column is absolutely accurate and explains the situation quite well. His assessment of Trump I disagree with but not with the fact that those advising him on the economy are the culprits. As the saying goes, don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. The Global Economy Was Sinking Long Before The Coronavirus Appeared

The Last Time This Happened Was Days Before The Great Depression

ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS OF 2020: Michael Oliver – This Stock Market Crash Will Be A Nuclear Event But Gold Will Surprise

“This Is Serious” – Virus Hunter Who Discovered Ebola Discusses ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ For Coronavirus

Global Yield Curve Inversion Is A Dire Warning Sign

DOW PLUNGES ANOTHER 1,000 And One Of The Greats Warns “The Central Bank Put Is Now Worthless”, Feb. 28, 2020

US Durable Goods Orders Show 6th Straight Month Of Annual Declines

Gold, Bonds And Coronavirus, Only Time In 30 Years, Plus A Trapped And Desperate Fed

Unsold Class 8 Inventories Balloon To Second Highest In Industry History (When consumers get spooked they stop buying.)

$5 Trillion Wiped Out From World Stocks Amid Fastest Collapse In History

Despite Pullback, Gold Will Continue Exponential Rise, Coronavirus And Stock Market Plunge, Plus Gold, Silver And Miner Update, James Turk (Listen)

Sitting on a corn fake, waiting for the banks to blow:

Wall Street Banks, Insurers Sell Off — Dangerously Linked by Derivative Trades, Feb. 25, 2020

Why Would Goldman Sachs and BofA Throw Gasoline on the Stock Market Fire Yesterday? Feb. 28, 2020: “But the declines among the mega Wall Street banks pale in comparison to the losses of the life insurance companies that serve as counter parties to Wall Street banks’ derivative trades. Losses in shares of Lincoln National, Ameriprise Financial, Prudential Financial and Voya Financial have far exceeded the big banks’ losses. Lincoln National, for example, has lost 20.14 percent since last Friday’s close.” DISATROUS.

Fed Repos Have Plowed $6.6 Trillion to Wall Street in Four Months; That’s 34% of Its Feeding Tube During Epic Financial Crash, Jan. 27, 2020: “Why is it essential to report on the cumulative tally that the New York Fed pumped during the crisis and is doing once again to Wall Street’s trading houses? As L. Randall Wray wrote in 2011 to explain Levy’s calculations: “The cumulative lending by the Fed contributes to our understanding of the depths of their [the Wall Street banks’] problems.”

Jamie Dimon’s Remarks on Discount Window Add to Market Panic, Feb. 27, 2020

Fed’s Stress Tests on Banks Should Have Factored in a Pandemic, Feb. 26, 2020

There Was a Flash Crash in the Stock Market Yesterday: Here’s Why You Should Be Very Concerned, Feb. 21, 2020

We Are Watching The Stock Market Do Things That It Has Never Done Before – Read what happened in just six days.

I know this column is long but I have to get this last one in as I want you to be as informed as possible. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams issued a statement asking people to stop buying face masks. Because there is a shortage, hospitals and health care workers across the spectrum will not have them putting themselves and patients at further risk.

Yes, the U.S. government has ordered millions of them but having been a contracting specialist for the U.S. Air Force, government procurement is very slow but under emergency declarations, the normal route is set aside.

WATCH this 4-minute video and get facts about those masks. You’ll be surprised. I won’t waste my money.

Americans are resilient and We the People have made it through many health scares as well as 9/11. Panic only makes things worse. Make a plan whether as an individual or if you are a business owner. Be sure to monitor elderly parents or grandparents. And above all, pray to our Heavenly Father for strength, guidance and mercy.

(I’m not a precious metals dealer but my friend, Rob Westfall is and he knows what’s best and what to stay away from. Give him a holler in Florida at: 813.977.7200 – Like DNA, gold and silver don’t lie and now is the best time to protect what you have – unlike investors seeing trillions go up in smoke. Remember a lot of pension funds are in the market.)

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net