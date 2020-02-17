By: Devvy

Headlines over the Coronavirus continue to dominate only second to the political rot and grandstanding by Democrats, massive flatulence from the Hollywood crowd and this past week, yet another Russia hoax major player, Andrew McCable, walks while Gen. Michael Flynn and Roger Stone continue to suffer courtesy of the Federal Department of Injustice.

In the meantime, many of us have been trying to warn the American people that the economy is not what’s being sold by President Trump. As I have written many times, I know he wants Americans to have jobs and hope for the future.

But I also know Trump is no dummy when it comes to economics and business. Playing with high rollers all this life and fully understanding issues like currency manipulation, he has to be very worried. Unless he’s being sheltered from the truth, Trump must be aware of all the danger signs out there.

Before I get to the Coronavirus, individuals who Trump should be listening to have been sounding the alarm for close to a year. This is SO like 2008. Myself [1] and others like my dear friend, Harvey Gordin (who passed away several years ago and was a precious metals dealer) and Dr. Edwin Vieira [2] began warning in 2005 what was underway. Few listened.

On June 20, 2007, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson delivered a real stinker when he informed Congress that the global economy was “stronger than any time in the past two decades.”

A familiar ring. Shortly before the 4-day October 1929 stock market crash bloodbath, popular Yale economist Irving Fisher swore everything was wonderful and that if any correction happened it would be a small hiccup. Small? The Dow lost 90% of its value.

I continue to encourage you to check with Shadowstats every Monday if you want a good overview of real numbers and not those massaged by government officials. 6.1 million Americans are now off food stamps since President Trump took office which is great. But, as I wrote on Jan. 6th, it takes time for people to recover from not having a job or hard times. Today, as we warned two decades ago, when America went from unheard of wealth because of our manufacturing, industrial and ag sectors to entertainment-based jobs or pushing paper for foreign countries, middle-class good, permanent jobs vanished.

And, no. The retail sector isn’t getting better and it’s not all Amazon’s fault.

Macy’s to close 125 stores and cut 2,000 corporate jobs

Retail Apocalypse: 1,700 Stores and Counting to Shutter in 2020

AT&T Laying Off Americans, Forcing Them to Train Their Foreign Replacements: “AT&T is reportedly laying off thousands of American workers after forcing them to train their foreign replacements who have been imported through the H-1B visa program.” Thank your congress critter for continuing to vote to kill jobs for AMERICANS for cheap labor for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and greedy corporations.

The Mainstream Media Admits We Are In “An Auto Recession” – And It Just Continues To Get Worse, Jan. 20, 2020

12 Signs That the Economy Is Seriously Slowing Down As 2020 Begins, Jan. 12, 2020 (When the perception things aren’t so rosy employers stop hiring or lay off)

I was a guest of Dunagan Kaiser who heads up ReluctantPreppers.com and has great guests. This interview is with a trucker who explains the situation with the trucking industry and how serious the down turn is compared to what’s being promoted as the greatest economy in 50 years. Without trucks, goods don’t move and last year more than 600 trucking entities shut down. Do listen:Economic Red Alert From Inside the Trucking Industry, Feb. 10, 2020

“Paper is poverty,” Jefferson in turn observed in 1788. “It is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.”

Egon von Greyerz is described as “the man who has become legendary for his predictions on QE and historic moves in currencies and metals, wrote This Is “The Most Important Article I’ve Ever Penned” on February 2, 2020. Take the time to read it because von Greyerz has decades of experience and a track record of being right.

As well as Charles Hugh Smith. Like von Greyerz, Smith is spot on in his analysis and predictions. These people as well as others are calling out for you to listen.

The Fed Can’t Reverse the Decline of Financialization and Globalization, January 9, 2020

Instability Rising: Why 2020 Will Be Different, January 14, 2020: “In 2020, increasing monetary and fiscal stimulus will be the equivalent of spraying gasoline on a fire to extinguish it.”

No Matter How Much Money the Fed Prints, We Still Can’t Afford Nice Things, January 15, 2020: “Despite the best efforts of the government’s “suppress all evidence of runaway cost inflation” functionaries, a few facts have slipped through.”

Smith must grocery shop where I do because every week the same products I purchase on a regular basis have gone up every week. Ten cents here and there or a $.45 increase for another product. I buy Royal Canin dog food as my Tibetan Mastiff has a ‘delicate’ tummy; also because none of the ingredients come from commie China. I just re-ordered and the price of a 25# bag jumped another $5.00 from my last purchase.

U.S. Inflation Calculator, January 14, 2020: U.S. Inflation Advances 2.3% in 2019 For Quickest Rate Since 2011

U.S. Inflation Calculator, Feb. 13, 2020: U.S. Annual Inflation Pops To 2.5%

That’s because the purchasing power of the dollar thanks to the “Fed” continues down. If you purchased an item for $5.00 in 1913, the same product today will cost you $130.29. A cumulative rate of inflation of 2,505.8%. THAT is what the “Federal” Reserve has done to this country with the blessing of YOUR congress critter.

Real experts are trying to warn the American people. On top of Coronavirus the debt created by your congress critter is going to sink this country into a financial nightmare that will make 2008 look like prosperity.

Egon von Greyerz’s Shocking Warning About The Coming Global Collapse, Jan. 19, 2020

We Are In The Endgame, Plus A Look At Silver, Jan. 15, 2020

“Let’s call a spade a spade – the US banking system is on full life support. Without the massive government subsidies, there would be no banking profits, no management bonuses, no functioning finance. What free market capitalism? I don’t see it. Do you? When people say that this can go on for a long time, they forget that this has been going on since 1971 when the USD went full fiat. After that, consumption has been subsidized w/debt borrowed at ever-declining rates. Since rates stopped declining, we have been in the end game.”

As the saying goes around the financial world: You can’t print your way out of debt. True and what we have is all government spending is debt because most is borrowed from the magical money machine called the “Fed”.

The Fed “Just Let The Cat Out Of The Bag”, Admits Being Forced To Fuel Asset Bubble, Jan. 16, 2020 (And like all bubbles, this one is going to burst.)

Remember this one: “No one knows what to do. We are in new territory here. This is a different game. We’re not here playing soccer, basketball or football, this is a new game and we’re going to have to figure out how to do it.” Sen. Harry Reid [D-NV], September 17, 2008

What do you think the U.S. Congress will do when this massive bubble explodes this time around?

World’s Richest Are Stashing ‘Large Sums’ Of Cash In Vaults As Swiss Bankers Rage Against Negative Rates, Jan. 24, 2020 – They’re doing this because the “Fed” and central banks around the world have no place left to go except down.

The Biggest Stock Market “Melt Up” In U.S. History Has Pushed Stock Prices To The More Overvalued Levels Ever, Jan 19, 2020

Moving on to Coronavirus. Click-bait headlines flooded the Internet as well as stay calm from government officials in various countries. One thing to remember: Communists always lie. Always. We know at this point several weeks into the outbreak the Communist Chinese knew what was going on and have done everything in their power to crush the real number of deaths. Crematoriums in Wuhan are running 24/7 and can’t take any more bodies.

Anyone who doesn’t think the outbreak of that virus can have a huge impact on their way of life, our economy and the world economy is truly ignorant of the situation. They listen to garage on the nightly news and go on about their business. Author Colleen McCullough summed up perfectly what TV really is: “The opiate of the uncultivated herd.”

Since NAFTA (No American Factories Taking Applications), the communist Chinese have had a stranglehold on pharmaceuticals. Supplements, medicines (like heart, kidney, etc) and things like pain killers. China is virtually shut down with 400 MILLION people quarantined and few factories producing.

The vast majority of our pharmaceuticals, vitamins and supplements are made in China – is coronavirus the black swan event that will collapse it all?

“Even if it never becomes a full-blown pandemic here on our soil, the novel coronavirus is right now interfering with the production of all sorts of things that most of us take for granted every single day. Everything from pharmaceuticals to dietary supplements, and car parts to kitchen appliances, are all mostly made in China these days – which means if they’re not making them, we’re not getting them.

“Since hundreds of millions of Chinese people aren’t being allowed to go back to work due to mandatory quarantines, and the factories they work at aren’t opening as planned post-Chinese Lunar New Year, then it’s only a matter of time before we start to see the horrific impact of this in the form of empty shelves at the big box stores and no more vitamins at the health food shops.”

What happens when there are no ships bringing over tons of those medications and ingredients? The Baltic Dry Index which tracks shipping has already cratered.

Their tourist traffic as well as other countries are being slammed badly. China is losing billions of dollars a day and they were in trouble even before this outbreak: 3M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide after rough year for maker of everything from Post-it notes to touchscreens – that’s on top of the 2,000 they let go a year ago. China.

Doctors working on the front lines say you can get re-infected and that virus can cause a sudden heart attack. So far, it’s not hit America too hard. As of today, 15 known cases but that could change for the worse: Harvard Expert Warns, Coronavirus Likely Just Now “Gathering Steam”, Feb. 14, 2020

Chinese Government Keeping Coronavirus Infection Numbers Artificially LOW by Limiting Supply of Medical Testing Kits

Important read: REVENGE of the 12 MONKEYS: Nature Science Journal Warned about “Pathogens Escaping” Wuhan Level-4 Biosafety Lab (BSL-4) Before Coronavirus Outbreak; Infected Monkeys Bite, Scratch Researchers

“The UK Daily Mail also writes that a SARS virus “escaped in a leak from another [Chinese] lab in 2004…Chinese officials worked to improve safety, but also to expand the country’s capacity to continue to study the very virus its lab had let out.”

“Did you catch that? The lab allowed SARS to escape so they could study its pandemic effects on the population at large.

“In these Chinese labs, scientists there are intentionally infecting monkeys with the coronavirus to see what happens. As the UK Daily Mail writes, this is a very dangerous endeavor, since monkeys often attack researchers (which is understandable, considering they are being murdered by the unethical scientists there):” Rest at link.

The communists are God-less with 1.2 billion people. They care nothing for human life. So a few thousand die while they experiment on their own people.

Chinese Scientist Finds “Killer Coronavirus Probably Originated From A Laboratory In Wuhan”

Chinese factory employees forced to return to work amid widening coronavirus outbreak, then get QUARANTINED – Making products shipped to the U.S. Are you buying?

And, as crazy as it sounds, patients in Russia are escaping so they don’t have to be quarantined!

If this is the case, the U.S. economy will also get hit bad – tourism, overloaded hospitals, not enough medicines since most are made in communist China. You name it.Apple supply chain braces for disruption from coronavirus outbreak

The CDC appears to be preparing America for announcement that coronavirus outbreaks are happening in the USA… will Hawaii be the first?

“Case in point: We now have both CDC scientist Dr. Nancy Messonnier and the head of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, revealing they know coronavirus outbreaks in America are inevitable. As Dr. Redfield explained on a CNN interview (see video below):

“So far we’ve been able to contain it, but I think this virus is probably with us beyond this year, and I think that eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will have community based transmission, and you can start to think of it in a sense like seasonal flu, the only difference is we don’t understand this virus.”

“Importantly, when he says “you can start to think of it in a sense like seasonal flu,” what he means is that a new mutation of the coronavirus will hit us every year, and it will keep coming back. He doesn’t mean it’s weak like the seasonal flu. Most journalists are completely misinterpreting his statement. He means this virus will become endemic in the human population and never fully eradicated.

“His admission that “we don’t understand this virus” is a cry for help, essentially. China is still refusing to grant the CDC access to their data, which means the CDC is crippled in any attempt to understand virus transmission, recovery rates, mortality rates and whether draconian quarantines are even working (hint: they’re not).” Rest at link.

California lab says it discovered coronavirus vaccine in 3 hours, Feb. 13, 2020. Whether this is true or not, I won’t take a vaccine. Of course, it’s a personal choice unless “our” government decides to force every American to get one but on that I wouldn’t hold my breath. With more than 300 million people and with the virus mutating, that vaccine like so many other would be worthless.

My personal opinion is to keep your natural immune system at highest working levels. I cannot prescribe anything as I’m not a physician but I can tell you I take Allicin-C every day. It is truly a product that produces amazing results and I speak from experience on this one.

I have been a prepper since 1994. What that means is that if there’s a worst-case scenario and nothing to ship on trucks, my doggie girls and I are prepared in every way. Sadly, “Not Ready For Economic Collapse: Only 41 Percent Of Americans Have $1000 To Cover An Emergency

Likely they do not have food storage, outdoor stove, propane, medical supplies, fire arms and adequate ammunition and so forth. And, water. ALWAYS make sure you have a week’s worth of water storage at a minimum. I have a Berkey water filtration system (for more than 25 years). Purchase the big water containers at someplace like China Mart aka Walmart, get them filled up and stored out of the heat and sun. Use them up every three months and replace with new water.

What should you do?

First, people should not panic or become hysterical over this virus. Ignore the click-bait headlines meant to get you on some web site. Just because you may not have an Asian population or even a small one where you live doesn’t mean it hasn’t been passed to any human regardless of race who might start spreading it where you live. With 5 million people running from Wuhan before they locked down that city, all of those poor folks no doubt came in contact with people all over the world which is why it’s spreading.

This web site tells you where and how many — scroll way down until you see the boxes. Not good.

Second, as I brought up in a previous column, assess your financial situation. MILLIONS were caught off guard in 2008 even though by summer of 2007 the hand writing was on the wall. Because our economy is so huge is takes time for a melt-down to affect the country. But, if the Coronavirus does take hold and goods coming from China (especially pharmaceuticals, electronics and clothes) don’t arrive, it will be a domino effect.

The time to purchase gold and silver is now while it’s still low. Gold should be $5,000 an ounce but those of us who follow the markets and precious metals know gold has been manipulated to keep it way, way below what it should be lest we peasants get a whiff of how bad things are and getting worse.

Remember all those poor Enron employees who lost everything? All their retirement accounts besides losing their jobs? 401(k) money invested in the insane stock market? Do you know where your money really is?

I’m not a precious metals dealer but my friend, Rob Westfall is and he knows what’s best and what to stay away from. Give him a holler in Florida at: 813.977.7200

Pray for America. Pray Trump isn’t assassinated because right now he’s all that’s standing between us and the Destroyers. They are going to do everything they can to cheat in the November election. From vote fraud to electoral college delegates. It’s going to get very ugly over the next few months. Schiff Tells Senators They Must Not Allow Trump to Run for Re-Election

What scares the Democratic/Communist Party USA is likely two, perhaps, three vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump continuing to load federal benches with conservative judges and getting the wall fully completed in the next year or so. They will do anything to stop him.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

