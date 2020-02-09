Rob Pue

How is your vision today? Proverbs 28:18 tells us, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” If you look at this same verse in the ESV verson, it says, “Where there is no PROPHETIC vision, the people cast off restraint.” Another version says, “Without REVELATION the people run wild.” And in yet another translation, we read, “When people do not accept divine guidance, they run wild.”

I like all of these translations of God’s Word and all of them can teach us a part of what we need to know regarding Vision. We need vision. I dare say, in this year of 2020, we need it more than ever. Indeed, we need 20/20 Vision! Without it, as we have read from just this one verse of Scripture, 1) the people perish; 2) the people cast off restraint; and 3) the people run wild. Yes, we need vision — GOD’s vision — His PROPHETIC vision and HIS revelation and His divine guidance. Sadly, most in this world today seem to have poor vision, suffering from near-sightedness, if they’re not completely blind.

I am not one to engage in fear mongering or date setting regarding the last days. But I have eyes to see, I can think and I have God’s prophetic revelation in His Word, the Bible, as my divine guidance. It’s the VISION upon which I base my understanding of the times in which we live and the urgency of the hour. I see all that is happening in this world, and we have been warned, many times throughout the Bible what to watch for, coming upon the earth in the last days.

Surely many generations before ours have seen frightful things, the inhumanity and debauchery of those who chose to remain separated from God, even signs and wonders in the heavens and on the earth. We have seen many wars and rumors of wars. All those things that we are tempted to point to as signs that the Lord’s return is near, men and women before us have already seen, and still Jesus has not yet returned for His own. Yet we are assured that ONE day, He absolutely will… and He will not be returning as a Lamb. He’ll be coming back as One who makes war on the enemies of God and God’s people, as a Righteous Judge.

Revelation 19 describes what our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, will look like when He comes again: “His eyes are like a flame of fire, and on His head are many diadems, and He has a name written that no one knows but Himself. He is clothed in a robe dipped in blood, and the name by which He is called is ‘The Word of God.’ And the armies of heaven, arrayed in fine linen, white and pure, were following Him on white horses. From His mouth comes a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations, and He will rule them with a rod of iron. He will tread the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty. On His robe and on His thigh He has a name written, ‘King of kings and Lord of lords.’” There will be no doubt; you’ll KNOW Him when you see Him. And every inhabitant of this earth WILL see Him… It will be the most fearful sight some have ever seen, and the most glorious sight for others.

As we just begin to get into the year 2020, already we are seeing the things Jesus warned about in Luke 21: “And there will be signs in the sun and moon and stars, and on the earth, distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Yes, depending on where you stand, your redemption OR your judgment.

Do you realize how many earthquakes are now taking place all around the world every day? Do you realize there has been a marked increase in volcanic activity worldwide recently? (By the way, this is NOT man-made ‘Climate Change!’) The earth seems to be convulsing under the weight of the prideful sin of men and women in this world. Have you heard about the locusts in Africa? Hundreds of MILLIONS of them, swarming, eating everything in their path — and their numbers are expected to increase by 50% by early summer. Plagues of locusts have always been associated with God’s judgment.

What about the Caronavirus that originated in China? While we can’t get any accurate numbers, it’s clear that thousands there have died of this pestilence — probably thousands more than we will never know. Entire cities have been quarantined. China is said to have built a hospital for victims of the virus — in only ten days… But from what I’ve seen, this is more of a concentration camp for victims of the virus than a hospital; bars on the windows and doors, surrounded by armed guards in HazMat suits, the entire perimeter surrounded with walls and fences — not to keep people out — to keep them IN.

Details from China are sketchy but rumors abound. It’s said that officials there are shooting the victims, and that the bodies are then burned to prevent the disease from spreading. But all their caution is in vain; the virus has already gotten out and it’s spreading across the world. One scientist speculated that this virus has the potential to kill 1/3 of all human beings on earth. Where have we heard THAT before?

Yet here in America, we take little notice of these things. If it doesn’t directly affect us, then, to us, it doesn’t matter. We continue on as if nothing is wrong. We choose to remain willfully ignorant to the judgment of God being poured out on our country and our world in so many forms. We continue on as usual. We turn on the TV and watch the latest fake news, the latest sitcom, and of course, the Super Bowl, complete with the Luciferian half-time pornography show. Whatever’s going on OUT THERE doesn’t affect us — yet. Nothing to see here. Move along.

Meanwhile, our US Constitution is being trampled underfoot and lawlessness abounds. The Leftists have declared war on those who hold to biblical, patriotic and traditional family values. They’re no longer even trying to hide the fact that their goal is now full-on socialism, which we all know, always leads to communism, which we all know always leads to tyranny, death and destruction.

We are welcoming into our country hoards of invaders who worship a false god and whose goal is to rule over us if we comply, or kill us if we don’t. Our young people are being so indoctrinated and confused, many are unsure whether they’re boys or girls — and their Godless “parents” are encouraging this confusion. Christians are being prosecuted and persecuted for their faith, some losing everything — yes, right here in “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” We ought to change that. It would be better stated, “the home of the cowardly and unbelieving in the land of the apathetic slaves.”

Our institutes of “higher learning” have become mere indoctrination centers for this New World Order, teaching students to hate their country, their heritage and history and to embrace everything wicked, evil and perverse. Our libraries, once filled with books of knowledge are now gathering centers where parents bring young children to sit on the laps of pedophiles while being read stories about men pretending to be women and women pretending to be men. And we’re told, by the news media, the entertainment world, the government, the schools, the courts, and even the churches that should we fail to pridefully celebrate under the rainbow battle flag, that we are hateful bigots who must be severely punished — as an example to others who might dare defy the devil’s deceptions.

But most of us don’t see what’s happening, and most of us don’t care either. We go about our lives as if nothing really matters — and we will continue this way — until the chickens come home to roost in OUR OWN lives. Luke 17: “…as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and then the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded. But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.” That’s the judgment of God Almighty on a people whose every imagination of the thoughts of their hearts is only evil continually.

2 Peter 3 reminds us, “…that scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, ‘Where is the promise of His coming?’” Friends there ARE those bold, courageous preachers of God’s Word who go out on the streets of America and warn the wicked. There they find scoffers who spit on them, scream at them, beat them up and then the GODLY are arrested by police. This doesn’t deter God’s Watchmen, but it does grieve their hearts, knowing that the vast majority of people they come across are walking dead men — and women. Controlled by their appetites for lust and hedonism, self-indulgence, with no restraint, and no fear of their Creator and ultimate Judge. They don’t know God and they don’t WANT to know God. Claiming themselves to be wise in their own eyes, their foolish hearts are darkened, and so for many, I believe, it’s already too late. God has given them over. And as we read in John, Chapter 3: “…he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”

It’s not up to us to convert hearts, but it IS up to us, as true Christ-followers to proclaim the truth, to restrain evil, to preach the Word in season and out — and yes to fight and make war with the lies, deceptions and schemes of the devil and those who worship him. We are to love our neighbors enough to tell them the truth and warn them of the judgment that is surely coming soon, while at the same time having nothing to do with the unfruitful works of darkness but rather, reproving them. Because there are MANY who are the children of their father the devil, and they like it that way.

The year 2020 is just beginning now, and already we are seeing sheer chaos in our country. What will things be like in November, at election time? We’re at the place where we EXPECT our government leaders and “public servants” to be deviants, liars, cheaters and frauds.Here’s some more, by the numbers: After nearly 50 years, we are still killing 3,000 of our own precious babies EVERY DAY in America. The pornography industry generates $12 billion dollars in annual revenue – larger than the combined annual revenues of ABC, NBC, and CBS.But that pales in comparison to the $150 BILLION made on human trafficking — in THIS COUNTRY ALONE. People are also hooked on legal drugs, pumped out and promoted by Big Pharma, which rakes in $450 BILLION every year.

The time for Political Correctness and non-offensive, ear-tickling sermons has long since past. The time for willful apathy is over. If you are a true follower of Almighty God, the Holy Spirit MUST be prodding you in your soul to OBEY the words of Jesus and enlist among His Holy army of saints in this spiritual battle for the hearts, minds and souls of mankind… we MUST be working now, while there’s still time.

I don’t know what the rest of this year holds, nor do I know what the rest of my life will hold. MY life may end at any time. But I’ve been called according to His purpose and I will fulfill my duty to my Lord, my Savior and my King. What about you?

If you want to get engaged, you first must learn how. You cannot do what you’ve never done before, and you cannot teach what you’ve never learned. On March 13 and 14, we’ll be holding the most important event of the year: our 20/20 Vision Ministry Expo and Conference, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. We have some of the most informative, inspiring and sought-after speakers and presenters in the entire country coming together in one place to bring you life-changing information, testimonies and messages of truth and encouragement, TO PREPARE YOU for what is surely coming. If not THIS year, then certainly, VERY soon. Because while the Lord is patient and kind, and not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance, we know the road is narrow that leads to life and few will ever find it. Even FEWERif we continue to do nothing.

Plan now to be there. Our speakers are incredible. You may not recognize all of their names but I ask you to TRUST ME, knowing that I have put together a program designed to educate and equip you and send you out with the tools — and the courage — you need to be a witness for your Lord in these last days. Sound scary? Well… not as scary as hearing our Savior say, “Depart from Me. I never knew you.” So COME, from no matter where you may live. Come. Our events are so powerful we have people from all over the United States attend every year…. so even if you need to fly across the country to get here, this truly is THAT important. This is of UTMOST urgency. You need only look around to know what I’m saying is true. The sand is running out of our hourglass. Given the current state of affairs in this world, this may well be our last chance. And when you come, please bring your children and grandchildren. They NEED this information desperately. March 13 and 14, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Call me for more details. You’ll get the 20/20 Vision you NEED as you prepare for these last days — days that MANY are, RIGHT NOW, walking into blindly. One more thing: though your heart may be convicted that you NEED to be here for this, the enemy is, RIGHT NOW, planting seeds of doubt in your mind, giving you a thousand reasons why you CAN’T come. Don’t listen to that voice. Instead, hearken to the voice of the Holy Spirit, and do why He says.

Audio CDs and transcripts of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066. Or email Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com and ask for message number 281.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com