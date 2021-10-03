By Roger Anghis

For the last two years, all we’ve heard was how dangerous COVID-19 is. I had it in October of last year. Every cold I ever had was worse than my bout with COVID-19. That was not the case with a friend who ended up in the hospital twice because of it. I also had a friend die who had COVID-19 but he had other health problems including diabetes. I am not saying that it isn’t dangerous but it does have a 99.998% survival rate. The H1N1 virus in 2010-2011 had a mortality rate of 1%-4%[1] But COVID-19 has been dismal in comparison. Data on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination were obtained from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from December 11, 2020, through January 8, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Data Tracker was used to identify the total number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines during the same period to estimate the mortality rate. Stratified analysis was conducted by the location of vaccination. Results: As of January 8, 2021, 55 deaths were reported (.00005% mortality rate), and the mortality rate of COVID-19 vaccination was 8.2 per million population (.000008% mortality rate). A total of 37 deaths were reported among long-term care facility residents, and the mortality rate was 53.4 per million population. Top reported comorbidities associated with deaths included hypertension, dementia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, and heart failure. In addition, dementia was more likely to be associated with deaths vaccinated at long-term care facilities than at other locations.[2]

I never believed the numbers they gave out on the amount of COVID-19 cases we experienced. Its symptoms are quite similar to the regular flu. People that died of heart failure were listed as COVID-19 victims. One thing I noticed was the flu simply disappeared. From 2012 to 2020 the average annual number of cases of influenza was 33,250,000, but the 2020-2021 season only saw 1822 cases. If you believe that, I have a bridge I’d like to sell you. Here is information straight off the CDC website:

Age Group: Infection Fatality Rate: Survival Rate:

0-19 0.00003% 99.997%

20-49 0.0002% 99.998%

50-69 0.0054% 99.5%

70+ 0.054% 94.6%

The H1N1 virus was much worse than this and there were no lockdowns, no mask mandates no vaccine mandates. One has to ask what is the difference. I have my theories and I doubt that I am wrong. Democrats are trying to take advantage of the chance they have to grab as much power as they can. They stole the 2020 election, the special Senate election in Georgia, and the recall election in California. It is only Democrat-run states, with few exceptions, that are still pushing lockdowns, mask mandates, and forced vaccines. I would like to remind my readers that in 2011 Bill Gates called for depopulation through forced vaccination. You have to remember that democrats actually believe in climate change and that the world is too populated. The Georgia Guidestones calls for the reduction of the world’s population to around what they consider ‘sustainable’, 500,000,000 people,[3] the same figure that Bill Gates thinks we need to reduce the population to.

There are hundreds of articles that address the dangers of this vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are what is called mRNA technology. The inventor of the technology, Dr. Robert Malone, says that no one should take the shot: Dr. Robert Malone invented the mRNA technology, which has been used to create the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. He has been speaking out about the dangers of the COVID shot, such as the damages the Coronavirus spike protein causes in the body. In this interview with Del Bigtree, Dr. Robert Malone calls for a stop of COVID vaccines. He explains that the COVID vaccine can cause an enhanced immune response, which creates a worse reaction when exposed to the natural coronavirus. He says that it can create autoimmunities in the the body. Dr. Robert Malone also said that the spike protein is the most dangerous part of the virus (which is in the COVID vaccine) is similar to spike proteins in our bodies, and can open up (not just pass through) the blood brain barrier. This has very dangerous implications for the human body, and why there have been so many adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine.[4] This explains why Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world has a massive amount of people vaccinated yet still get COVID-19: “95% of the severe patients are vaccinated”. “85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people.” “We are opening more and more COVID wards.” “The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out”.[5] Just what good is a vaccine that doesn’t protect you from the virus unless it wasn’t intended to be a vaccine. One doctor, Dr. Mercola, says that this vaccine is not a vaccine at all but gene therapy. mRNA “vaccines” created by Moderna and Pfizer are gene therapies. They fulfill all the definitions of gene therapy and none of the definitions for a vaccine. This matters because you cannot mandate a gene therapy against COVID-19 any more than you can force entire populations to undergo gene therapy for a cancer they do not have and may never be at risk for

mRNA contains genetic instructions for making various proteins. mRNA “vaccines” deliver a synthetic version of mRNA into your cells that carry the instruction to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the antigen, that then activates your immune system to produce antibodies

The only one benefiting from an mRNA “vaccine” is the vaccinated individual, since all they are designed to do is lessen clinical symptoms associated with the S-1 spike protein. Since you’re the only one who will reap a benefit, it makes no sense to demand you accept the risks of the therapy “for the greater good” of your community

Since mRNA “vaccines” do not meet the medical and/or legal definition of a vaccine — at least not until the CDC redefined “vaccine” — marketing them as such is a deceptive practice that violates the law that governs advertising of medical practices

SARS-CoV-2 has not even been proven to be the cause of COVID-19. So, a gene therapy that instructs your body to produce a SARS-CoV-2 antigen — the viral spike protein — cannot be said to be preventive against COVID-19, as the two have not been shown to be causally linked

This information came from Mercola’s site but has been forced to remove information concerning the truth about this vaccine within 48 hours of posting it. Nice how our government treats people who attempt to inform us of the truth.

