By: Devvy

We are now a year and a half into a manufactured nightmare. All of my previous columns on COVID-19 for new readers are found in my archives. Most of the ones this year are letters to the Health & Safety Committees (House & Senate) at our state legislature (Texas). Most recent are only to Sen. Bob Hall as he was a participant during a hearing May 14, 2021, on the safety of the experimental injections being passed off as vaccines. Below is my latest and the last to him. Please help get the truth out to America using email lists and social media.

June 28, 2021

Senator Bob Hall (Sent to his district office as our legislature is now out of session but all of them are ‘still on the job’.)

Dear Senator Hall:

Here are the latest numbers from VAERS, June 18, 2021. Dead: 6,136, up 248 since their last weekly report. Permanently disabled: 5,194, up 611. Adverse reactions: 387,288, up 58,267.

This will be my last letter to you. It’s now too late to put the genie back in the bottle. People of the world have learned about all the lies from their governments from day one.

Here in the U.S., the prostitute media continues to toss out numbers like rice at a wedding with zero science to back up their inflated numbers. 600,000+ Americans have died from COVID-19. A provable, bald faced lie. 26,000,000 “cases” is another bait and switch game full of holes like a spaghetti sieve.

I want to go back to April 2020. By then I’m trying to find out what’s really going on while the paid whores on the nightly snooze (news) and the Internet were screeching 24/7 everyone was going to die, creating panic resulting in monstrous edicts from governors, mayors and the CDC stripping Americans of their God-given rights. Fauci was on his way to stardom vomiting up his lies while Dr. Debra Birx became the brain-dead zombies new scarf model.

What I started seeing and reading were microbiologists with 25, 30, 40 years of experience refer to COVID-19 as a very bad strain of influenza flu. I’ve already sent all of that history to your Health & Safety Committee members so I won’t waste paper doing it again now. Last year the criminally corrupt CDC announced they would not be estimating annual influenza flu data for 2020-2021. Only the second time in their history. Estimating Is the key word not many catch on to. The CDC’s methodology of ‘estimating’ as well as their VAERS reporting systems are absurdly antiquated which is the fault of Congress.

What I’m bringing forth to you right now will cause you to think I’m either a conspiracy nut or delusional. I can assure you, I’m neither. Let’s go back in history when everyone believed the earth was flat, period, end of discussion. It was heretical to even think the earth was a sphere. Most people in the time of Christopher Columbus believed he was the one responsible to spreading such lies!

The claim the earth was round got a lot of new attention because Columbus was actually going to sail off the face of the earth! Going way back to ancient times, Greek astronomer, Eratosthenes of Cyrene, started his experiments posturing the earth was not flat. Thousands of years later, Columbus reached the New World.

What I’m presenting to you in this last letter, the first knee jerk reaction is “That’s preposterous!” along with a litany of questions for which I provide answers. My December 28, 2020, column, No Governments Have Isolated COVID-19 Virus–What Does That Mean? explains quite a bit so I’ve printed it out for you. You see, by that time I had concluded without any doubt in my mind the CDC was playing word games and they absolutely could not provide evidence COVID-19 was scientifically identified as a new virus.

It’s the links in that column that are critical in understanding how the American people have been cruelly lied to by the CDC as have people around the world by their governments. To view the links, simply go to devvy.com, click on Newswithviews which goes straight to my archives and scroll down. That column has two Appendix, also with critically important information.

In that column I link to Christine Massie’s web site: Freedom of Information reveals Public Health Agency of Canada has no record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation performed by anyone, anywhere, ever, Dec. 7, 2020. All 40 government health agencies – not one has a purified isolated particles sample. Now, for lay people like me all these scientific terms are new and can be very confusing. However, of all the issues I’ve researched and written about, COVID ranks number 3 with 9/11 and the unconstitutional, privately owned “Federal” Reserve at the top of the list. Major and seemingly never-ending research hours.

On Massie’s site as with so many others, I hit on every link, did background digging, deep research which takes endless hours, weeks which turned into months. Anyone can slap anything up on the Internet but it doesn’t make it true.

Here’s how the CDC sold their lie. Dated Dec. 29, 2020:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/grows-virus-cell-culture.html

“SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was isolated in the laboratory and is available for research by the scientific and medical community.

“One important way that CDC has supported global efforts to study and learn about SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory was by growing the virus in cell culture and ensuring that it was widely available. Researchers in the scientific and medical community can use virus obtained from this work in their studies.”

Well, it sure sounds convincing, doesn’t it? I mean ‘isolated’ is important. The only problem is that bothersome thing called purified in identifying a new virus. No wonder the CDC referred to COVID as a ‘new novel’ coronavirus. A fictional novel. There’s another problem. CDC document “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” July 13, 2020, page 42 where the CDC is instructing the use of a PCR test, it says:

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

The CDC is explaining how to test for a virus for which they have no quantified virus isolates available using a test that doesn’t test for any virus. Does that make any sense to you?

The man in the state of Washington who became identified as Patient Zero had returned from Wuhan, China and became ill. Now, there’s something novel for you considering what those people eat. Yes, these images are real, not photo shopped.

China’s Yulin Dog Meat Festival Survives Celebrity Activism, ‘Wet Market’ Fears, June 20, 2020

Flu viruses have come out of China many times. In December 1993 I was traveling from California back to my home in Lakewood, CO, a suburb of Denver. When I got home, I was really sick with a high fever. My late husband took me to Swedish Medical Center. The doctor told me I had the Beijing flu, it was killing people all over the place. I’m going to give you a shot and pills.

I said no, I just wanted to know what I had; that doctor was visibly angry with me because I refused whatever the shot was he wanted to stick in my arm. Went home, was terribly sick for 8 days. Thanks to God and my efforts to keep my natural immune system boosted daily, I recovered fine and haven’t had the flu since, 28 years ago. Haven’t had a vaccine since I was 5 years old, no flu shots, nothing.

Anyway, going back to Patient Zero, who in my opinion became pin the tail on the donkey patsy, was sick with the same symptoms as influenza flu. China wasn’t going to let a manufactured crisis go to waste. For show, China in bed with the corrupt World Health Organization, locks down the city of Wuhan. Now we have a plandemic. One that enriches the Communist Chinese a few trillion Yuan.

But, let’s stick to the science. You cannot identify a new virus by examining a petri dish full of red money kidney cells and other goo. No, the scientific procedure is called Koch’s Postulates. Was this done by the CDC’s scientists? I can’t find any proof.

As you can see, this package I’ve sent you has a stack of articles I’ve taken the time to print out for you. I’ve been a dedicated “bookworm” since I was 12 years old. I frequently print out complicated articles as it’s easier for me to read, highlight and research. And, believe me, as someone not trained in virology, microbiology, bioweapons and so forth, it’s taken months to get to this letter. I also did my research on you and while the legislature is out of session until the special session to come (perhaps Sept), you are likely busy with your business enterprises. But, I do believe you want the truth and are in a position to do something about it. In order to do that, you have to read the material I’ve provided.

Patient Zero in Washington State arrives at a clinic on January 19, 2020. Like other victims of nasty influenza flu strains, he’s in bad shape; don’t know his healthy history. Tens of thousands of Americans die every year from Influenza flu strains. Now, read this from Bloomberg, emphasis mine:

“The 35-year-old had seen a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alert about the virus and decided to get checked. He put on a mask in the waiting room. After learning about his travel, the clinic drew blood and took nasal and throat swabs, and called state and county health officials, who hustled the sample onto an overnight flight to the CDC lab in Atlanta. The patient was told to stay in isolation at home, and health officials checked on him the next morning.

“The test came back positive that afternoon, Jan. 20, the first confirmed case in the U.S. By 11 p.m., the patient was in a plastic-enclosed isolation gurney on his way to a biocontainment ward at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, a two-bed unit developed for the Ebola virus. As his condition worsened, then improved over the next several days, staff wore protective garb that included helmets and face masks. Few even entered the room; a robot equipped with a stethoscope took vitals and had a video screen for doctors to talk to him from afar.

“Ultimately, Seattle’s experience shows the futility of travel bans in the face of a pathogen that’s sickened more than 110,000 people and killed more than 3,800 since authorities in China on Dec. 31 reported a mysterious viral pneumonia linked to an open-air seafood market.” The first piece of propaganda.

Know what this reminds me of? On Sept. 11, 2001, amidst the massive horror, confusion and no one knowing what was going on, bin Laden was identified as the mastermind behind the attack the same day. How could the FBI and WH know that? The FBI had bin Laden on their Most Wanted List in 1998. But we find out later not for 9/11 because they could not link bin Laden to 9/11. That is a fact.

Patient Zero said he saw a CDC alert about “the virus”: January 7, 2020: CDC issues travel notice for Wuhan, China due to pneumonia cluster – “The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel notice Monday for travelers to Wuhan, Hubei province, China due to the cluster of cases of pneumonia of an unknown etiology.” (Etiology: Pathology – the study of the causes of diseases, the cause or origin of a disease.)

This starts what history will record as the worst crimes against humanity. How could the CDC’s scientists develop a purified isolated particles specimen overnight to pin that tail on Patient Zero?

If you’re going to solve a problem, you have to go back to the beginning. China didn’t have scientific proof of this ‘new novel coronavirus’ as I’ve pointed out in previous columns: “Ten days ago I watched a video that absolutely caused my jaw to drop. This interview on Jan. 23, 2021, was between an NBC reporter in Wuhan, China and Dr. Wu Zunyou, Chinese Center for Disease Control. In response to the reporter’s question about why they haven’t shared data, Zunyou said, “They didn’t isolate the virus.” And, there you have it. Computer models are not specimens.

Besides, they already knew it was likely viral pneumonia caused by a bad strain of influenza flu which, unfortunately, is common because both are respiratory infections.

Exhibits enclosed

First is a FOIA request made on my behalf by a dear friend who is a constitutional attorney. Exhibit 1. Anyone familiar with filing FOIA’s to any one of the fed’s alphabet agencies can usually expect a response months down the road. Sometimes a year or more before you threaten to sue.

So, imagine my shock (and Larry’s) when he received an electronic response a couple days later. This told us someone else (or many others) were asking the same questions. Exhibit 2 is their response. Arrogantly their “final response”.

Not so fast. As you can see, out of the chute it’s about detecting COV-2 by diagnostic tests. On April 8, 2020, investigative reporter, Jon Rappoport with over 30-years of experience, addressed that in his column: ‘Corona: creating the illusion of a pandemic through diagnostic tests’. Going back to Exhibit 2, click on diagnostic tests and we find the PCR test mentioned. I’ve already sent a mountain of information on this to you and six Republicans on the Health & Safety Committees; House and Senate.

The only other pertinent link in their response was Pathology and Pathogenesis of SARSCoV-2 Associated with Fatal Coronavirus Disease. None of the links answered the two questions in my FOIA. Two simple questions completely ignored. Why won’t they provide the proof I requested?

All these scientists who have put their reputations on the line are some of the most highly respected in the world. Many, like Prof. Dolores Cahill, a molecular biologist/microbiologist with 40-years of experience in her field has received more awards than you can count – pre COVID. Now they’re all maliciously attacked, some losing their jobs. Now, why do you suppose that is? As Dr. Michael Yeaton, former Chief Scientist for decades at Pfizer recently said, more doctors and scientists are afraid to speak out for fear of losing their paycheck and research grants. Welcome to Communist USA.

Exhibit 3. The most comprehensive report ripping the Drosten PCR testing method to shreds. Drosten is the one responsible for developing what magically became the gold-standard throughout the world to detect “cases”. One of the biggest frauds ever perpetuated on the world.

Exhibit 4: The Invented Pandemic, the Lack of Virus Isolation and the Invalid COVID-19 Test by Dr. Stefano Scoglio. A brilliant scientist nominated for a Nobel Prize in Medicine who could spin circles around Anthony Fauci 30 years ago.

Exhibit 5: Phantom Virus: In Search of Sars-CoV-2 by Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Stefano Scoglio & Konstantin Demeter, OffGuardian, January 31, 2021

Exhibit 6: Leading Corona Researchers Admit That They Have No Scientific Proof for the Existence of a virus, July 31, 2020 – Again, it takes a lot of time to go through all the links and references in all these exhibits but it had to be done.

Exhibit 7: Where is the Evidence for the Existence of the ‘Novel Coronavirus’, SARS-CoV-2? By Dr. Kevin P. Corbett, May 8, 2020

Exhibit 8 – Which I did manage to verify the letter is in fact real. The letter is from a group of scientists to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson dated June 22, 2020, challenging their public health gurus prove that alleged virus actually exists.

Exhibit 9: A news item, What Do Doctors Really Think About the COVID Jab? A huge number are not getting one of those experimental injections.

Either we get to the truth – does COVID-19 exist – or will the big lie continue in order to execute the ‘Great Reset’ so carefully planned by the evil doers to finally bring America to her knees permanently?

Questions:

How can this be? People have died by the hundreds of thousands from COVID. No, they haven’t. One death is too many, but the CDC eventually copped to only 6% – then lowered it to 5% a few months ago – people died from this phantom COVID. The others died with COVID. America has a major health crisis of unhealthy people who don’t seem to want to get healthy. When “this” happened, boom! That means 95% had comorbidities and would likely have died anyway. Especially, sadly, the elderly.

In-depth studies have proven the world’s population pretty much didn’t change the past year or so. The annual Influenza flu season all but disappeared. Sure it did – right into the cash cow called COVID-19. But, the upside is we now know Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and other treatments can save thousands of lives every flu season.

What about people who’ve lost their sense of taste & smell? I do not have an answer for that. Will it come back? I don’t know.

What Must be Done

Track down some of scientists and doctors and get them interviewed. America needs lawmakers willing to get to the truth and then blast it to the world. Heed these words from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie. One word of truth outweighs the world.” And, even if our wimp governor has to call a special session: Stop employers from firing Texans who refuse to get one of those experimental injections. It’s morally wrong, Senator.

The number of deaths must be investigated which our Howard County GOP Club sent a request for this to be done by your Health & Safety Committees last March. Never received a response from any of the six reps and senators on both committees. Investigate the deliberate over-inflated number of deaths all about $$$ and controlling the herds.

Second, Number of ‘cases’ using a PCR test is fraud and this must also be investigated.

Third: Someone has got to get Gov. Abbott to Listen: Stop all COVID injections in this state. The new propaganda about boosters being needed and so-called variants is nothing but more damn lies which will kill even more Americans while enriching manufacturers of those injections.

It isn’t just – and this just breaks my heart to even write about – the more than 6,000 who’ve died along with permanent disabilities and horrible side effects like strokes, etc – it’s what is going to happen a year or so to the person after the injection.

There’s no refund on those injections. Once a person has taken the shot there’s no going back which is frightening for those who’ve taken one. Molecular Biologist/Microbiologist, Prof. Dolores Cahill, as well as Dr. Sherry Tenpenny (who testified in front of a committee in Ohio against mandatory COVID “vaccines”) – you must listen to them and so many others despite their reputations being stomped on by the tech-giants and the prostitute media.

If a person doesn’t die within a few months, they are lucky – for now. Four to eighteen months for the technology inserted into your body via those injections and your immune system will start to attack vital organs, heart, lungs, kidney brain and then premature death. Of course, none of this massive increase in Americans developing auto-immune diseases will be attributed to those injections. Just throw more billions at NIH and the CDC to study computer models.

We’re talking tens of millions of Americans, Senator, who will get sicker, who can’t work and within a year or two will die. Want to talk about a collapse in our work force across the board? For those who live at the poverty level given a ‘free vaccine’ at the expense of the taxpayer, who is going to pay their massive hospital bills?

I hope to God all of those scientists and doctors are wrong, but if only 10% of those shot up die, well, the numbers are too horrifying to think about. But do think about it. Lawmakers had better because tens of millions have received one of those injections since January. The clock is ticking. I’ve received six emails from your constituents who all have great respect for you and tell me you listen and aren’t afraid to stand up for the truth. I saw that watching you during that hearing on May 14th.

As for the exhibits enclosed – what? – about an inch or so high? A lot of reading but are critically important. This nightmare cannot be fully explained in 2-3 pages. One can come away with only one conclusion: COVID-19 does not exist as a new virus and two, the use of a PCR test is massive fraud which helped destroy the lives of tens of millions of Americans. The EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) is 100% bogus as there never was an emergency. Only hysteria hyped by the prostitute media.

Now, if all those world renown scientists are wrong and somehow the CDC comes up with proof they have a purified isolated particles sample – not a computer model and not a petri dish goop soup – using Koch’s Postulates to detect a new virus, let’s see it. I only want the truth; I don’t take sides. Truth has no political party.

Yes, the media and Internet have been ablaze with all the accusations China either deliberately let loose a bioweapon or it accidently escaped. “We can trace the virus back to the lab in Wuhan” and dozens of variations. Saber rattling and bellicose political rantings. But it still all comes down to the genesis of this nightmare and that means actual scientific proven existence of the virus.

The reason this is my last letter to you is because there’s really nothing else to say or write about this in columns. Either COVID-19 exists having proven by using Koch’s Postulates or it doesn’t. Either the CDC or ANY government health agency can provide documentation showing they have a purified isolated particles sample (not a computer generated one) or they can’t so far. If they can, well, that settles the issue but the way the CDC lies, it will take experts to examine their proof. The one you need to grill under oath is Dr. Robert Redfield, former Director of the CDC as this all happened under his watch.

I counted nearly 100 scientists, tops in their fields of molecular biology, virology and microbiology who all have concluded no one has proven COVID-19 exists. Are they all conspiracy nuts? Delusional? Are they all wrong? Not even the crème de la crème Koch Institute in Germany has a purified specimen. This is criminal, Senator Hall and it needs to be exposed or this nightmare will continue only more draconian.

Your office can keep track of the carnage at: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

This web site is dedicated to truth and contains videos of many of the top scientists. https://www.oraclefilms.com/

And this new bombshell. Video, use a search engine: FDA Cover-Up! – They Knew About Deadly Vax Side Effects – https://www.bitchute.com/video/9SRnnDblhWR4/

Cordially, Devvy Kidd

Link: Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets in London to Protest And Fight for Their Children (Against those “vaccines”. 500,000 strong; video and photos. Should be happening here.)

