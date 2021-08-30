By: Devvy

I highlighted a web site in a recent column regarding victims of the experimental injections being passed off as vaccines. Here is their short introduction and letter begging for help. (Bold emphasis mine). How many more don’t we know about as tens of thousands of Americans are suffering?

“We are a large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).

“We have all shared very similar adverse reactions to these vaccines…leaving the majority of us disabled and unable to return to our jobs as medical and other healthcare professionals, parents, teachers, scientists, etc. We have been pulled away from every aspect of life to advocate for our own health. Enduring now for weeks and months… WE NEED HELP…”

FDA: Janet Woodcock, Peter Marks

CDC: Rochelle Walensky, Jay Butler, Daniel Jernigan

The White House

May 24, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

We are a large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States). We are pro-vaccine, pro-science and were excited for the opportunity to be vaccinated and to do our part in helping to end the pandemic.

Our search for much needed medical care after suffering these vaccine injuries has been largely fruitless. The majority of us have been dismissed by the medical community and have been told that the vaccine could not have caused these reactions. Doctors tell us over and

over again that if this is happening, they would have been informed of these reactions by the FDA and drug companies.

After months of suffering alone without adequate medical care, answers or acknowledgement, a few of us have found each other online. Our numbers are growing more than we ever would have expected. The initial group membership consisted largely of physicians and other medical professionals. As the vaccines have become available to the general public, our membership has swelled.

We have searched far and wide for help from any medical or scientific research entity. We have consistently received the same message back…that this isn’t really happening. We have reported our injuries to VAERS, the FDA, CDC and the vaccine manufacturers with very few of us receiving follow-up or even acknowledgement. This lack of acknowledgement has left us as further collateral damage from the pandemic.

We have all shared very similar adverse reactions to these vaccines. We were previously healthy individuals. Our reactions occurred within minutes to a few short days after receiving the vaccines. There is no doubt that the vaccines caused our reactions.

Our reactions have included nausea, weight loss, heartburn, diarrhea/constipation, sleep disturbances, chest pains, headaches, facial and sinus pressure, dizziness, severe weakness and fatigue, painful paresthesias throughout the body, severe painful paresthesias focused on the face, tongue and scalp, internal vibrations and tremors, muscle twitching and muscle spasms, brain fog and mental status changes, memory loss, tinnitus, impaired/blurred vision, elevated blood pressure and heart rate, bulging veins, heart issues and weakness. Several in

our group have experienced paralysis of the lower extremities and to this day remain paralyzed. Many of us have been ill for beyond 5 months.

As mentioned above, none of us had any of these symptoms prior to receiving the COVID vaccines. In our search for medical care, various diagnoses including small fiber neuropathy, other types of neuropathy, dysautonomia and mast cell activation syndrome have been made.

So far, treatment is lacking and we are not receiving the care to improve our condition or cure us. These illnesses are not just impacting our lives as a mere annoyance. They are leaving the majority of us disabled and unable to return to our jobs as medical and other healthcare professionals, parents, teachers, scientists, etc. We have been pulled away from every aspect of life to advocate for our own health. Enduring now for weeks and months, we are tirelessly spending more time on our computers, looking for answers, having many days robbed away for appointments, tests, and pharmacy lines. Not only have we been impacted physically, but mentally and financially as well. Most of us are unable to work or are on a reduced work schedule. This is continuing for us without any end in sight.

WE NEED HELP.

The constant messaging that the vaccines are safe and with zero acknowledgement of these adverse neurological reactions has made it impossible for us to obtain medical treatment.

We are “collateral damage” in the effort to stop the pandemic. We are all honest, hard-working Americans who genuinely believed we were doing our part by getting this vaccine. We are suffering, we are alone, we have been silenced and brushed aside by our medical providers, many of whom are our own colleagues in the medical fields. Time and time again, we are being sent home from ERs and hospital stays with no answers or guidance whatsoever. We are the blind leading the blind.

We deserve and strongly request transparency and acknowledgment of these vaccine reactions so that there can be a beginning to the discoveries and developments in the care that we desperately need. Until acknowledgement of these adverse reactions exists, it will be impossible for people to receive care. We are pleading that you make the medical community aware of these reactions so we can get the medical care that we need and hopefully recover and return to our previously healthy lives.

Sincerely,

[Names, Vaccine Brand, Vaccination Date(s),] Redacted.

Fully signed document was sent to the CDC and FDA

*End* I took the time to read a healthy amount of testimonials. So sad. Developed Lupus and autoimmune diseases. Tons of tests, money spent going doctor to doctor.

“Doctors tell us over and over again that if this is happening, they would have been informed of these reactions by the FDA and drug companies.” Sadly, trusting, well meaning, unsuspecting Americans really have no idea the level of deceit between the FDA, CDC and those injection manufacturers. As for doctors out there, those still supporting ‘get your COVID vaccine’ either have done zero research or have taken one themselves and do not want to hear the truth.

“The initial group membership consisted largely of physicians and other medical professionals. As the vaccines have become available to the general public, our membership has swelled.” Of course your numbers have grown because they are NOT vaccines. You’ve had gene editing technology now made part of your body which cannot be reversed. J & J & Astra Zeneca are major culprits for blood clots that have been fatal and will continue to take lives or cause serious, permanent heart damage.

Because of total ignorance by the majority of Americans as to what those experimental injections are, what they do to the human body and the fact that they do NOT work is going to lead to an even bigger shortage of nurses, doctors, firefighters, police officers, teachers.

Prior to the deliberate deception, August 23, 2021, by the Federal Death Administration (FDA) ‘Pfizer COVID Vaccine Now Approved’, tens of millions of Americans weren’t sure if they should get one of those “vaccines”. As predicted following approval, people began lining up.

At our local HEB pharmacy over the past eight months I would see no one getting the shot or one person. I go to the store frequently to buy fresh fruit &veggies. I am not there during all pharmacy hours, but since the 23rd, I’ve been four times and the line to get shot up is down the isle. I say a pray for all of them as I walk by.

Absolutely reprehensible. From Liberty Council:

“All existing Pfizer vials (in the hundreds of millions), remain under the federal Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) (meaning people have the “option to accept or refuse”); The third or “booster” Pfizer shot is identical to the above and remains under the EUA with limited use to certain categories of people; BioNTech received FDA approval for people ages 16 and above under the name Comirnaty, but there are no Comirnaty doses available in the United States; In other words, there is currently NO FDA approved COVID-19 injection available anywhere in the United States. Every COVID shot in America remains under the EUA law and thus people have the “option to accept or refuse” them; and Even when an FDA approved COVID shot becomes available, individuals are protected by federal law and many states laws from being forced to get these shots based on their sincere religious beliefs or conscience rights.

Rest at link above. Again, a reminder:

The Lawyers and the Judge got it Wrong: The Law, the COVID-19 Injections and Houston Methodist Hospital v Jennifer Bridges et al., Case.

“In addition to the above cited failures, the lawyers failed to cite 18 U.S. Code § 2441 – War crimes 18 U.S. Code § 2441 – War crimes | U.S. Code | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute (cornell.edu). When presented with the demonstrably provable injuries and adverse reactions post COVID-19 injection, and that the pharmaceutical counter measure itself declares that ‘illness’ will be a direct effect of the product, the following must be considered as part of a legal challenge … (C)Performing biological experiments. — “The act of a person who subjects, or conspires or attempts to subject, one or more persons within his custody or physical control to biological experiments without a

legitimate medical or dental purpose and in so doing endangers the body or health of such person or persons.”

“Judge Hughes also failed in his capacity as a Judge. Ironically, Judge Hughes added in his dismissal that vaccine safety and efficacy were not considerations in adjudicating this case but specially stated that Bridges et al., refusal to accept inoculation would – in the hospital’s

judgement “…make it safer for their workers and the patients in the Methodist’s care”.

Which is bull crap as we know from the number of deaths, injuries and testimony from victims. In that analysis, reference is also made to the NLRB, National Labor Relations Board: “They further failed to address the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) rulings on coercion Coercion of employees (Section 8(b)(1)(A)) | National Labor Relations Board (nlrb.gov). Congress enacted the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”) in 1935 to protect the rights of employees and employers, to encourage collective bargaining, and to curtail certain private sector labor and management practices, which can harm the general welfare of workers, businesses and the U.S. economy. Coercion of employees (Section 8(b)(1)(A)) and (4)(i) is key to the issue of the Methodist Employees and their right to decline, free from coercion. Again, the lawyers failed to introduce this argument.”

File a complaint with the NLRB here.

I’ve brought this up repeatedly to our governor, Greg Abbott, here in Texas as well as other elected officials. What is going to happen a year from now when you have an astronomical number of nurses, doctors, fire fighters, law enforcement, teachers, truck drivers, farmers and ranchers who took one or more doses of those experimental injections who’ve developed autoimmune diseases for which there are no cures (80 of them)? Who are now permanently disabled and unable to work?

Big corporations have given employees short drop-dead dates to take one of those injections or face termination. For the tens of thousands who don’t know their rights under NLRB or what’s going on will likely take the shots because they need their paychecks. Those who don’t will leave like thousands of nurses across the country already have adding to the severe shortage.

All jobs are essential for Americans because their job is the source of money to feed themselves and their families. But, we can acknowledge without belittling anyone who works for an honest day’s pay, some jobs you might say rank a little more critical. A surgeon to set broken bones, put a body back together after a car accident, saving your home from a raging fire, law enforcement trying to keep cities and towns safe from two-legged predators, truckers who bring the food to your local stores, our super hard-working farmers and ranchers. You get the picture.

As of August 28, 2021:

“The biggest vaccination campaign in history is underway. More than 5.2 billion doses have been administered across 183 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 39.9 million doses a day.In the U.S., 368 million doses have been given so far. In the last week, an average of 889,615 doses per day were administered.”

If only 10% of the predicted number of deaths by highly qualified doctors and research scientists who’ve spoken out over the past eight months, we are talking 4-5 million either now unable to work or are battling their own immune system attacking vital organs such as brain, liver, kidneys and lungs.

Who is going to take care of all those Americans if you have tens of thousands of nurses, doctors from pediatricians to brain surgeons, lab technicians to critical physical therapy specialists helping stroke victims who themselves cannot function because they took those injections? Who will their care givers be if care givers for private sector companies who send individuals to homes to help with the elderly and people recovering from a surgery also become severely ill or disabled or die?

Who will care for the bread winner in a home where both are now incapable of working because they were forced to take one of those injections to keep their job? Who will stock the store shelves when there’s actually a shipment that came in despite a shortage of sick or dying truckers? The list is endless. And, don’t forget active duty military.

Military Doctor: “The COVID Vaccine Program has Killed More Young Active Duty People Than COVID Did”, August 27, 2021

Montana is the only state so far that bans private sector employers from firing anyone from their job who refuses one of those injections. Right now, special interest groups who claim to understand science are doing their best to get the GOP controlled legislature up there to over turn that law. If you live in Montana, count your blessings and get on the phone everyday to your state rep and senator – Republican – and tell he/she do NOT cave to pressure or all the lies from the CDC, so-called state health experts and special interest groups. You know the talking points and be sure to stress those injections are not vaccines, the FDA did not approve ‘the COVID-19 vaccine’ and the approximate number of deaths.

TEXANS: Once again, we must call everyday and demand HB 39 which will ban private sector employers from requiring their employees to take any vaccinations, injections, or immunizations or else be fired. Our legislature is in special session, but only for so long. HB 39 is stuck in committee. Only a massive push by us is going to get this done. Our legislature is GOP controlled but is also littered with too many RINOs. Remind them the primaries are next year and you’ll be out if this bill doesn’t become law.

Legislative action. ‘Relating to protecting the medical freedom and bodily autonomy of employees with respect to immunization or vaccination status’. Need to get it out of committee and to the floor for a vote. Here’s the list of House members, so please start calling today and everyday. It only takes two minutes. Find yours on the list. There’s NO reason this should not already be out of committee and brought to the House floor now that there’s a quorum again. Here are sponsor and co-sponsors: Toth, Hefner, Metcalf, Patterson, Tinderholt, Vasut Wilson, Biedermann.

The “conservative” think tank that gave us NAFTA: Heritage Foundation: COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe, Effective

CDC: Vaccine Efficacy Tanking. So Now What? / Because they don’t work and never will: ENDLESS SHOTS: Canada Just Ordered 7 Doses of Covid Vaccines for Every Man, Woman and Child / CDC flip-flops AGAIN, now admits “fully vaccinated” people are spreading COVID-19

CDC Director Admits Those Who Were ‘Vaccinated Early’ At ‘Increased Risk Of SEVERE Disease,’ Vaccine Effectiveness Is ‘Waning’ – The government is now confirming earlier reports by National File regarding ineffective and unsafe COVID-19 vaccines and “booster shots.”

This is the latest data on number of deaths which is just more deception due to the chess game the CDC is playing with statistics: VAX FRAUD: CDC listing fully vaccinated COVID-19 deaths as unvaccinated if they die within 14 days of second dose, August 26, 2021

Trust the Science? CDC Counts People Who Died Within 14 Days of Jab as “Unvaccinated”, August 25, 2021 – “This means if someone was hospitalized, admitted to ICU, required mechanical ventilation or died within two weeks of getting the jab they are being counted as “unvaccinated.”

As of August 20, 2021, 1% number of deaths: 13,627. Adverse events: 623,341. In the last five months the average is 124,668 injuries per month. Permanently disabled: 17,794. August 16th after skipping two weeks, deaths: 12,366. August 20th: 13,627 or an increase of 1,261 and I have some farm land on Pluto I can give you a good deal on.

We know the numbers are much, much higher. The lawsuit filed July 18th brought against the CDC, the whistleblower Jane Doe swears under oath the number of deaths is approximately 45,000. Her declaration is dated July 13,2021. It’s now August 30th. The “fact checkers” and prostitute media have been spinning this faster than a spider going full speed ahead. I don’t have an update on motions and briefs.

Lawsuits take time as we all know, and in this case, Americans continue to die everyday while governors and legislatures do NOTHING to stop distribution of those lethal injections in their states, mine included.

As for the EUA lawsuit, this is the update:

Defendants’ consolidated motion to dismiss and brief in opposition to Plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction is due on or before Sept. 16,2021. Not to exceed 45 pages.

Court will hold a telephone status conference, Sept 21. Plaintiffs shall file a consolidated brief in opposition to Defendants’ motion to dismiss and reply brief in support of Plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction on or before Oct 15, 2021, not to exceed 45 pages.

Defendants shall file a reply brief in support of their motion to dismiss on or before Nov. 5th. Not to exceed 25 pages. *End*

In the meantime, thousands more Americans will die, if not tens of thousands. Watching more recent interviews with some of these scientists and doctors who’ve been on this for over a year, the next big spike in deaths will be Oct – Dec. God only knows how many more Americans will become permanently disabled; the list of injuries will continue to rise.

In my July 19th column, I wrote: “Claim: CDC Removes 150k Deaths from VAERS Database. I watched the video. The narrator referred to cases; notvery case resulted in death. However, after watching the video I decided I needed to look at the cases posted. The issue is missing case ID numbers. ID numbers are seven, i.e., 1442734.

“Anyway, the narrator in the video uses one CDC posting, I used this one, also CDC. I initially started looking for date of onset and death not aware yet of the missing ID cases. Prof. Dolores Cahill and other scientists have given us their frightening explanations regarding what happens after someone takes one of the experimental gene editing injections: Development of auto-immune diseases; there are 80 with no cures. 3-6 months, perhaps as long as 6-12 months your natural immune system will start attacking kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, brain and then premature death.

“Using Open VAERS the number of adverse events is done by 10 case ID numbers per page. With 463,456 cases posted, that’s tens of thousands of pages to examine by ID number. I did 315 pages looking only for the red dot which indicates death. Just a minuscule sample.

VAERS ID: 1441603. Injected Jan. 29, 2021. Died May 6, 2021, 98 days after injection. 75 days from injection to death. 71 days until death. Different ID, 75 days until death. 127 days until death. Many months after getting the injection just as Prof. Cahill, Dr. Tenpenny and others said was going to happen.”

Safe?New: This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

17,518 total adverse events, including 1,047 rated as serious and 18 reported deaths. Two of the 18 deaths were suicides.

“The most recent reported deaths include a 15-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1498080) who previously had COVID, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in May 2021 and died four days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on June 18, when he collapsed on the soccer field and went into ventricular tachycardia; and a 13-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1505250) who died after suffering a heart condition after receiving her first dose of Pfizer.

Other deaths include two 13-year-old boys (VAERS I.D. 1406840 and 1431289) who died two days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine, a 13-year-old boy who died after receiving Moderna (VAERS I.D. 1463061), three 15-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1187918, 1382906 and 1242573), five 16-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1420630, 1466009, 1225942, 1475434, and 1386841) and three 17-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1199455, 1388042 and 1420762).

2,609 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds with 99% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

444 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 438 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

89 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.” *End*

If you have not seen this 17-minute video (highlighted below) by molecular biologist/microbiologist, Prof. Dolores Cahill (bio here) who has been attacked and excoriated by not just media here and abroad, but by the same colleagues and institutions that gave her awards and couldn’t say enough about how brilliant she is – until she started explaining the problem with those experimental injections. Do take the time to watch.

In the video she says the spike in deaths will start to occur between March and April 2021 and she was right if you look at just the few cases I found above. Those injected each month thereafter, well, you can count the months. From all the courageous scientists: a very large number of crippling medical conditions between 12-18 months and then premature death within 2-5 years, some maybe shorter. Of, course, the “vaccines” will be cleared as the culprit.

Prof. Cahill, Jan 5, 2021

Dr. Charles Hoffe (8 minutes) Heart Failure from mRNA Jabs “Will Kill Most People”

The CDC and media have been lying about this for months and yet, hospitals and doctors who know NOTHING about what’s going on continue to repeat the same lies about variants:

Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals – Covid Vaccine is ‘Creating Variants’

Keep fighting back. In France, England and many counties around the world they’re marching and protesting by the hundreds of thousands. That’ not going to do it. My next column is going to deal with targeting one specific state government agency. Go back to the genesis.

Reminder: The nine-part docu-series, Vaccine Secrets, starts today. Sign up for free. Will be interesting to see the content.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

