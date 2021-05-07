By TCP News Staff

(TCP News) We and many others have been saying for quite some time now that the mask mandates and lockdowns are wholly ineffective. For those who still believe this kindergarten subterfuge – it’s time to wake up.

From Zero Hedge:

“During a recent MSNBC interview Fauci expressed confusion and wasn’t “quite sure” as to why Texas was experiencing falling cases and deaths an entire month after lifting its mask mandates and capacity restrictions.”

No one who is capable of thought should be giving any validity whatsoever to what Dr. Fauci has to say. You know, the preeminent flip flop artist.

As TCP News previously reported, six people MAY have developed blood clots from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CDC and FDA paused the vaccine, and Fauci supported this.

“Fauci has been seen as an not only an idiot by many, but a self-serving opportunist who is clearly not concerned with the people’s welfare to begin with. Anyone who was concerned with We the People’s welfare certainly would not flip flop on important positions constantly. Fauci is way to obsessed with the limelight and the sound of his own voice.

Your health is a secondary consideration, if it is even considered at all.”

CNN also admitted, although inadvertently that the network played on people’s fears, embellishing the info including COVID death rates. You know the old saying, “if it bleeds, it leads.” Indeed.

From New York Post:

“Charlie Chester, a technical Director at the cable network, was filmed by Project Veritas during a series of fake Tinder dates as he explained how ‘Fear really drives numbers.’

‘COVID? Gangbusters with ratings,’ Chester told the unidentified PV staffer.

‘Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side,’ he continued, making reference to the coronavirus death tracker that would appear on the screen. ‘It would make our point better if [the COVID death toll] was higher.’”

Shocking? Not really.

This has all been a game, a game of power and control. There is no worry about your health as you don’t even matter. This is all about controlling the Sheeple. Mask mandates came about, and most people were only too eager to obey. If you don’t wear one, you are scum, a criminal, a Nazi. One problem, masks don’t work. People lined up willingly to receive the vaccine, which by the way is killing people, and oh whoopsy – we forgot to tell you that you will have to keep on getting the injections, like forever.

According to Zero Hedge, 90% of media coverage of COVID is negative, hmmm, sounds like what was done to Donald Trump.

This is all a bunch of baloney. COVID is real all right, but the danger from it was and is vastly inflated. Consider the following:

“Contrary to what the public health experts have been telling us for more than a year, there is no correlation between the strength of a state’s lockdown measures and total covid-19 deaths. In fact, notorious lockdown states such as New York and New Jersey have some of the worst mortality numbers to date.” (Source)

Lockdowns save lives along with wearing masks we were told, except that is completely untrue, and the powers that be continue to push this false narrative. Never forget, this is about conditioning, so that when the move comes to make America a part of the globalist world nation, it will be accepted without question by most, the Sheeple.

How does one come to the conclusion that a mask helps anything at all? Simple, we were lied to. The following is from an article written by our publisher back in October 2020 –

CDC: Says No Mask Needed, Then it Was Wear a Mask – Now Masks Are Seen as Ineffective

“‘Most viruses vary in diameter from 20 nanometres (nm; 0.0000008 inch) to 250–400 nm; the largest, however, measure about 500 nm in diameter and are about 700–1,000 nm in length.’ (Source)

Lets put that into proper perspective shall we?

1,000 nm equals 0.0000393701 inches. Keep in mind that number is the size of the largest virus. To further elucidate this check out the following set of numbers:

1/32″ of an inch is 0.0313 in decimal form. Way larger than the largest virus. It is also a very reasonable measure of space between a face mask and your face.

1/32″ of an inch in nm = 795,020.

So, 1/32″ is over 794,000 times LARGER than the largest virus.

Any questions on why face masks don’t work?”

