Now Yale University Is Attempting To Manipulate People Into Taking The Vaccinations

“You never let a good crisis go to waste. And what do I mean by that; it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” —Rahm Emanuel

For anyone that is paying attention to the perpetuated fear and fraud that is being pushed on the American people by special interest groups operating through corrupt politicians in American government today, you can see clearly that they have lost the narrative no matter how hard they push their propaganda through the “useful idiots” found in the mainstream media (Luke 22:48).

It took a little bit for the people to begin to put the pieces together in exposing this preplanned agenda (Isaiah 28:18).

First, they attempted forced compliance through their unconstitutional edicts in hopes that no one would know the difference. Then they got a major kick back by the people across the country (Psalm 94:20).

This, of course, happened because people were, in fact, paying attention to the doctors that were telling us the truth in contrast to what the mainstream media and big tech companies were promulgating.

People also considered the source, namely Bill and Melinda Gates, who are NOT licensed doctors nor are they elected representatives in America. Also, bringing into the equation was Bill Gates call for depopulation on a global scale (John 10:10), which only makes sense considering that Bill’s father was the head of Planned Parenthood, which is responsible for the murder of over 60 million babies in America alone (Proverbs 6:17).

This now brings me to Ben Swan and his discovery of Yale’s recent study to manipulate Americans into taking a COVlD Vaccine.

In conclusion: I started off with former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel’s quote: “You never let a good crisis go to waste. And what do I mean by that; it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before,” even when they have to create it themselves.

