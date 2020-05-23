By Greg Holt

(TCP News) The Susan Rice email is simply more conformation of what is already known – the Obama Administration targeted General Flynn.

With the full text of the Susan Rice email having been declassified we come away with a couple of important conclusions.

Barack Obama knew about, and participated in the targeting of General Michael Flynn. Joe Biden lied – he not only did have knowledge of the Flynn affair, he actively participated in it.

While the liberal Left is quick to dismiss this as just another “nothingburger,” it is anything but.

As noted, Obama and Biden both knew about and participated in this sham operation against General Flynn. Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he knew nothing about Michael Flynn. Sounds a lot like Hillary Clinton who knew nothing about 33,000 missing emails.

In a recent interview, Biden stated: “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn…,” then Biden stammers and backtracks saying he did know that there was an investigation. But don’t take my word for it, watch and listen:

Joe Biden should immediately drop out of the presidential race. He is not only a liar, a thief, and a conman – he is not mentally fit for the rigors of the office of president, see here, and here. This isn’t about picking on Biden, or even disrespecting him, this is about a man that unfortunately may have some rather serious dare I say mental issues. This is about this man being seated in the most powerful office in the world, making decisions that affect all Americans – not just the Bidens.

Besides all that, Biden has demonstrated his willingness to lie time and time again. Money and power mean more to the Bidens than America or America’s people do or ever will.

Let us not forget that it was recently revealed that over thirty individuals requested the unmasking of Flynn, and that included Joe Biden.

Back to the declassified email: Susan Rice in her infamous (I would say stupid) email to herself, stressed three timesthat the investigation of Michael Flynn was to proceed “by the book.” So “big deal” you say. Yes actually, it is avery big deal – because then Susan goes on to mention that from a “national security” prospective, things are different.

“From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.” (Source)

That sounds like a clear and precise command to not share information with the Trump administration – of course phrased so as to give then President Obama an “out.”

Traitor Comey said he had “concerns” about Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Kislyak – which by the way are perfectly legitimate and occur during all incoming administrations. When asked by Obama if the NSC should not pass along sensitive information concerning Russia to Flynn, Comey replied “potentially.”

It needs to be understood here that General Flynn was the incoming National Security Advisor for President Trump. Obama and company was clearly planning on withholding intelligence from Flynn. That is pretty serious. That would be like the Joint Chiefs of Staff advising the president on military matters – without any solid information or intelligence.

It was not rightfully Obama’s or any other member of his administration, right or duty to withhold information from anyone on the incoming “team.”

I wonder if “by the book” included setting up General Flynn and ignoring statements from FBI agents that Flynn did not lie. Sure seems that way now doesn’t it.

Flynn’s attorney just filed a motion to have corrupt Judge Emmet Sullivan booted from the case, yet another Leftist looking to unfairly persecute Michael Flynn. Sullivan you will remember accused Flynn of treason.

Haven’tMichael Flynn and his wife suffered enough? The case against him needs to be dismissed, and those responsible for this travesty of justice need to be brought to justice themselves.

This is only my opinion, but those involved should also be made to reimburse Flynn for the complete costs of his defense and all other monies involved in this case. The Flynn’s have lost their good name, and even their home among other things.

You can donate to Mike and Lori Flynn here.

