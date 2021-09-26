By Roger Anghis

What the Present illegal administration is doing to America is nothing short of treason. If you disagree with that statement you are part of the problem, This administration is trying hard to make elections irrelevant. Their demand to use mail-in ballots guarantee they never lose another election. Look at California’s recent recall election. Exit polling showed 95% of the people voting to recall but election ‘results’ showed a figure of 36%. Pelosi did say they had insured Newsome would be retained. Voter fraud was that insurance. Devvy Kidd with NewsWithViews.com wrote an excellent article about this fraud: The Gavin Newsom’s, a long string of them just with different names, along with a state legislature dominated by socialists (liberals) and communists (progressives) for forty years have destroyed the state where I was born and raised. But, over the past couple of decades, I believe a large number of Californians, regardless of party, have finally begun waking up to see the carnage and destruction – especially when it touches their lives.

Newsom, like other Democrat Communist Party USA governors, choked the people of California nearly to death with all the bogus COVID-19 restrictions along with locking down the state for many months. And, he’s not letting up just like his Comrades in other states. As time has worn on, even Democrats who’ve become educated on the planned pandemic, wanted Newsom gone.

The only way to keep Newsom in office was to ensure vote fraud controlled that recall vote last Tuesday . I don’t give a damn what the paid liars at the LA Times or ABC or any of the prostitute media print or vomit up on the nightly news.

This is the same steal method that’s been used for decades. I’ve been writing and exposing vote fraud since 1993. When the Motor Voter Act came up in Congress, so many of us tried to slap a sleeping population and warn what would happen if it became law – which it did. The biggest door for vote fraud was now opened and here we are today.[1]

I can attest to the fact that the Motor Voter bill creates an excellent opportunity for fraud. I live in Colorado and we have been taken over by liberal Democrats. I renewed my driver’s license a couple of years ago and they asked me if I wanted to register to vote, I asked them if they needed to know if I was a legal citizen and I was told that it was illegal for them to ask that question! Seeing that it is illegal for a non-citizen to vote in a federal election one would think that verifying citizenship would be a good thing. Not in a Democrat-controlled state. If verification is required then voter fraud is much more difficult which is why democrats fight it so hard.

Democrats have made it more profitable to hold patents in foreign countries than in America. Profits from that Intellectual Property is taxed differently. You can see that here[2] and here[3]. As is typical of the democrat party this is a direct attack on the American entrepreneur. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t believe for one minute that Biden is the one behind this. He doesn’t have the cognizance to go to the bathroom by himself let alone set these kinds of directives. He is nothing but a puppet for, I believe, Obama and his anti-American crowd. That’s my opinion but I have rarely been wrong on these kinds of things.

Biden has proposed the so-called Equity Act which is anything but. This bill eliminates your right to your opinion that certain lifestyles are an abomination as the Bible states they are. This is an attack on our religious freedoms something the democrats want to eliminate in its entirety.

This bill also requires that everyone accept and embrace these lifestyles that for all of history have been called an abomination by God. Virginia high school teacher Peter Vlaming lost his job for something he did not say.

A county school board voted unanimously to fire the veteran teacher over the objections of his students after he refused to comply with administrators’ orders to use masculine pronouns in referring to a female student who identifies as transgender.

Vlaming did his best to accommodate the student without violating his religious belief that God created human beings male and female, using the student’s new name and simply refraining from using pronouns altogether.[Read] No one should have to accept or embrace something that is obviously unnatural and perverted.

This bill would put many charities in jeopardy because under this bill you have to embrace the perverted thinking of someone who cannot discern the obvious. In Philadelphia, just days after the city put out an urgent call for 300 additional families to foster children, the city halted child placements by Catholic Social Services because of the organization’s belief that every child deserves both a mother and a father.[Read] In even more insanity it would force social service organizations to allow men in women-only facilities; In Anchorage, Alaska, a biological male born Timothy Paul Coyle goes by the name of Samantha Amanda Coyle. On two occasions, Coyle tried to gain access to the city’s Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center, a shelter for homeless, abused, and trafficked women.

In one attempt, authorities said, Coyle was inebriated and had gotten into a fight with a staffer at another shelter, so Hope Center staff paid Coyle’s fare to the emergency room to receive medical attention. Coyle sued the center for “gender identity discrimination.”

A federal sexual orientation and gender identity law could force any social service organization to open up private facilities—including single-sex bathrooms, showers, and sleeping areas—to members of the opposite sex.[Read]

All of this idiocy is being pushed on us by the Democrat Party and their ‘all inclusive’ policies that refuse to include moral common sense. The democrats think that it’s okay for males to compete in female sports events. Female sports events are not places for failed male athletes to continue their attempts to win their events.

The insanity of these policies is nothing more than a slap in the face to people who live moral lives by moral principles. The is no equality in the Equality Act. It is a forced acceptance of immoral principles on a moral society. If a child decides that there are the opposite sex of what they were born and the parent attempts to work with the child to correct their confused thinking the state could take all parental rights away from the parents. This has already happened. In Ohio, a judge removed a biological girl from her parents’ custody after they declined to help her “transition” to male with testosterone supplements.

After the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Health Clinic recommended these treatments for the girl’s gender dysphoria, the parents wanted to pursue counseling instead. Then the county’s family services agency charged the parents with abuse and neglect, and the judge terminated their custody.

Similar cases are proceeding through the courts with children as young as 6 years old.[Read]

If the democrats are allowed to continue on the path they have America on, America will be a failed experiment. I don’t believe that God is done with America. I don’t believe that He will let this party of the anti-christ take America away from Him. He will do a suddenly that will find the democrats trying to figure out what happened. Our work for God is not finished and that work will not be delayed.

