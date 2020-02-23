Roger Anghis

The Democrats have been laying this foundation for a case against Trump for a while. I’m sure that they even have another ‘insurance’ scheme in the works as we speak when this attempt to remove him because of ‘mental instability’ fails.

As I documented last week, mainstream media is helping with this cause by publishing articles that reference Trump’s mental state. Though they are so far off base with their opinions they are attempting to show a pattern of instability so they have a reason to execute section 4 of the 25th Amendment: President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President.[1]

Pelosi continues to make comments that make its way into the print of the mainstream media that references Trump’s so-called unstable mental condition. On May 23, 2019, she told a press conference: “Let me be very clear: the president’s behavior, as far as his obstruction of justice, the things that he is doing, it’s in plain sight, it cannot be denied — ignoring subpoenas, obstruction of justice,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference Thursday following the closed-door meeting.

But she continued to stress a focus on process. “I do think that impeachment is a very divisive place to go in our country,” she said. “Get the facts to the American people in our investigation … it may take us to a place that is unavoidable in terms of impeachment, but we’re not at that place.”

Thirty-two members of the House Democratic caucus have so far voiced support for opening an impeachment inquiry against Trump, many of whom came out in support of such a strategy just this week.[2]

She went on to discuss went on a Trump had a ‘temper tantrum’ and ‘stormed’ out of the meeting. She also failed to mention that the reason he left the meeting was because she had told him that there would be no funding for the wall. Hard to provide for national security at the border when the only effective means, a wall, Congress refuses to fund. The president later cut short a previously scheduled White House visit with Democratic leaders including Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that had been planned to discuss infrastructure policy.

Pelosi said Thursday that the president pulled a “stunt” at the White House on Wednesday and “stormed out” of the room, throwing “another temper tantrum again.”

“I pray for the president of the United States,” she told reporters. “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”[3] Notice she brought ‘intervention for the good of the country’. This is another subtle mention of her opinion of his mental state. All false and only done to give credence to a later charge of not being able to execute the office. This event was also carried by Politico[4] another outstanding news provider in the gutter just like the New York Times.

Then on December 5, 2019, a group of so-called ‘psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals’ petitioned the House Judiciary with a letter signed by over a dozen of these psychiatrist wanna-be’s that they had grave concerns about the president’s mental health. My guess is if you checked their party affiliation, they’re all democrats. Keep in mind this all happened without a single one doing an actual required analysis, not one. We believe there are important mental health issues that need to be understood and addressed with regard to the president, who we believe poses unique dangers to the country and the world. Our concerns transcend politics and are brought forward in accordance with the American Psychiatric Association’s ethical guidelines for our profession “to serve society by advising and consulting with the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches of the government” (Section 7.1), as we “recognize a responsibility to participate in activities contributing to the improvement of the community and the betterment of public health” (Section 7).

A group of us first outlined our concerns at a conference at Yale School of Medicine in April 2017, when the majority of the public believed the president was “settling in.” This was followed by a public-service book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, which many say predicted the course of this presidency. Thousands of others joined us to form a professional association known as the World Mental Health Coalition.

In March of this year, top experts from 13 different fields joined us at the National Press Club with the unanimous conclusion that the president was unfit from each of their perspectives. Our mental capacity evaluation, based on a standard procedure using extensive coworkers’ and associates’ reports in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, showed that the president lacked the ability to make rational decisions. These are some of the reasons why we believe our perspective is important for the impeachment proceedings.[5]

Then on December 17, 2019, another brick in the foundation for removal via the 25th Amendment is put in place when the Inquisitr published an article about a letter Trump wrote to Pelosi concerning her attack on American democracy, which is exactly what the bogus impeachment was. The letter was called “deranged, unhinged and insane”. The day before the House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against him, Donald Trump fired off what the host of one popular political podcast called a “deranged, unhinged” six-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Shortly after the document — which was also described as “insane” by New York Magazine — was released to the public, the phrase “25th Amendment” started to trend on Twitter.

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution gives Congress — or even the president’s cabinet members, in some cases — the authority to strip a president of his power in the event that he is deemed physically or mentally unfit to hold office. In such cases, the vice president immediately assumes the role of president, at least until the commander-in-chief is once again deemed fit.

But the bizarre letter to Pelosi — in which Trump accuses the speaker of “declaring open war on American Democracy” — has again raised questions about whether he has the mental competence to hold the nation’s highest office.

“Trump’s deranged, unhinged letter makes a pretty compelling case that the President is unfit for office,” wrote Pod Save America host and former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau on his Twitter account.[6]

I’m sure that you can see just how Pelosi, one of the most crooked politicians in Washington, has been laying this groundwork for what she hopes to be the death knell for the Trump presidency. I believe she will be shocked at just how this will backfire on the Democrats.

