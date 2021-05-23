by Roger Anghis

Everybody is talking about America needing a reset and I agree. We need to go back to what made America great not shift over to what has proven through all six thousand years of man’s history as a total failure . . . socialism/communism. All we have to do is look at Greece, Venezuela, Cuba, the old USSR to understand that that political ideology is nothing but an excuse for the self-proclaimed elite to lord it over the average person. We have seen that behavior among the Democrats for decades.

A look at Senator Diane Feinstein shows that she agrees that Congress should ‘Restrict our right to bear arms’ 1 but she has a conceal carry permit. Understand what she is saying is ‘I have the right to protect myself but you don’t’. She wants to ban ‘assault rifles’ and high-capacity magazines. What she’s not capable of understanding is criminals don’t pay attention to laws. That’s why they are criminals. These foolish, not to mention idiotic, laws only disarm the innocent, a criminal’s dream. Keep in mind that it was Biden that pushed for ‘Gun-Free Zones’ and that since 1950 virtually all mass shootings have occurred in gun-free zones. But the most important aspect of disarming the populace that they never talk about is what is the real reason for them to demand that we disarm? My belief is because they intend to do something that we will want to shoot them for.

The 2nd Amendment protects all the rest of our Bill of Rights and the Constitution. If we can’t defend ourselves, we lose it all. In a list of 193 countries the United States is 3rd in murders but take out the Democrat-controlled cities of Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., St. Louis, and New Orleans and we are 189th. Those five cities also have very strict gun control laws which prove that gun laws only embolden criminals and force the population to be gun violence victims. Prove me wrong. Democrats require chaos so they can come in as saviors but they don’t actually solve the problem. They created it and will only ensure it continues. Like Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Chavez, and Maduro they disarm the people and then shoot them when they protest. That is the MO of the socialist elite and I firmly believe that that is the goal of the Democrat Socialists of America of which there are about 70 members of Congress that belong to that organization ALL from the Democrat Party. Look at Venezuela, Cuba, and all the other socialist countries and that is where the Democrats demand that we go.

Marxism is being touted among the traitors in the Democrat Party these days as the form of government that they want America to emulate. No personal property, no right to keep and bear arms, no different political viewpoint allowed. Many Americans say that that will never happen in America. For those that make that pathetically uneducated and uninformed claim, it is happening right under your noses and you’re either too busy with soccer games or too stupid to see it unfolding. Take state Rep. Shane Stringer of Alabama for example. He is also a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office captain and when he introduced House Bill 618 allowing law-abiding Alabama residents would no longer need to get a permit from the state in order to exercise their Second Amendment right to bear arms, he was removed from his law enforcement position. Alabama state Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office captain until his support for constitutional carry allegedly led Sheriff Sam Cochran to relieve him of his law enforcement position.

AL.com reported that Cochran’s spokeswoman, Lori Myles, said, “Sheriff Sam Cochran made the decisions Wednesday, May 12, because of different political views held by his administration.”

Myles indicated “Stringer’s sponsorship of legislation supportive of constitutional carry ran afoul of the Sheriff’s views on the issue,” the outlet noted.

WALA pointed out that Stringer claims Cochran told him his termination was tied to constitutional carry legislation he is currently sponsoring. 2 Here the Sheriff, who has sworn to uphold the Constitution which includes the Bill of Rights, disapproved of that Constitutionally protect provision to keep and bear arms. Here’s my question. Why was that sheriff not removed from his office about five minutes after he fired Rep. Stringer? He violated his oath of office and should be removed. Sheriff Cochran’s ideology is opposite to that of our Constitution and perfectly in line with the Marxist ideology. Right under your nose.

Here’s another example of a right under your nose slap in the face of the American ideology of freedom and justice. Alan Keyes and I discussed this on his Let’s Talk America program yesterday pointing out that the fake president Biden is putting people in places of authority that hate America, just like what Obama did. After granting interviews in which he discussed his book on the spread of critical race theory (CRT) and Marxism and the United States military, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier was shockingly relieved of his Space Force duties, as Breitbart reports, in a move that seems to confirm the very concerns he highlighted.

Lohmeier was reportedly dismissed from his post as commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron by Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting after at least two appearances meant to promote the book he authored, titled, Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military. A Space Force spokesperson said Whiting had launched a probe of whether Lohmeier’s remarks “constituted a prohibited partisan political activity.”

During a discussion on the Information Operation podcast last week, Lohmeier outlined the main points of his book and leveled criticism at Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, as Fox Business noted. As part of that push, back in February Austin ordered a “stand down” in which commanders were charged with investigating and addressing “extremism” in their ranks, a move largely seen as targeting conservative servicemembers. 3

Let’s understand what this fool, Defense Secretary Austin, believes that to uphold your oath to defend the Constitution, which he swore that oath too as did Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, is now referred to as ‘extremism’. Obama attempted to recategorize what a domestic terrorist is. He had a list of 72 groups that he had classified as possible terrorists.4 Here are a few: Those that talk about “individual liberties”

Those that advocate for states’ rights

Those that are interested in “defeating the Communists”

Those that believe “that the interests of one’s own nation are separate from the interests of other nations or the common interest of all nations”

“Anti-Immigrant”

Members of the Family Research Council

Members of the American Family Association

Members of the Christian Action Network

The list gets more disturbing and you’ll find that anyone that believes in the sovereignty of the United States and the veterans who defend her and even evangelical Christians are the biggest threat to America. All those groups may be a threat to what they want to do to America but they are the groups that made America great in the first place. Their ‘reset’ is only a setback to the dark ages of dictatorships and rogue regimes

Prepare for a civil war that will soon determine what kind of nation we will be in four years.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

