The Democrat’s blatant push to establish a Marxist/socialist form of government will not sit well with the American people. I understand that our places of higher indoctrination have been painting a picture of sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows concerning socialism/communism for the last forty years or more and they are producing the least educated generations America has ever had. I have an 8th-grade final exam that seniors in high school the year I graduated couldn’t pass and that seniors in college today couldn’t pass.

We’ve come to a point where everything, for some reason, needs to be redefined. There is idiocy on steroids in that philosophy. Take Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) for example. This poorly educated person seems to think that pregnant black women need to be protected, which they do, they are targeted by Planned Parenthood and black men don’t have the guts to stick around and be a real father. Sixty-two percent of all black pregnancies end up in abortion and seventy-three percent of live births are born into a single-parent home. But Rep. Bush’s form of protection is to call them black birthing persons. You can’t make this stuff up. In an effort to combat maternal mortality among black women during childbirth, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) refers to expectant mothers as “birthing people.” Speaking on Thursday on a hearing about “Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health,” Bush upheld the new language erasing mothers from childbirth.

“I am committed to doing the most to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, and to protect black birthing people,” Bush said.

The hearing, intended to “examine the maternal mortality and morbidity crisis experienced by [b]lack birthing people in America,” made use of congress’ new rules to not allow terminology that denotes sex-based relationships, and Bush followed suit.[1] This is more proof that the Democrats are simply stupid beyond belief.

This kind of idiocy is not just in America either. Spain has its fair share of reality deniers too. Francisco José Contreras, deputy to Spain’s far-right Vox Party, was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours last week after saying “a man cannot get pregnant” because they have “no uterus or eggs.”

Contreras’ comments were in response to an article he shared on the social media platform about a transgender male who announced they were a father after giving birth to a baby girl.

Contreras said in a Facebook post on May 11 that he had received a message from Twitter which informed him that he had violated its policies on “hate speech” for the remarks.”

“The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ′′A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs”,” Contreras wrote in response to the move. “You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.”[2]

Of course, we have Big Tech helping the Democrats out by silencing anyone who posts anything that goes against the left’s narrative. I posted on Facebook an article containing information taken directly from Pfizer’s website and I was banned from posting or commenting for 24 hours for ‘violating community standards’ by posting false information.[3] Keep in mind the information was taken directly from Pfizer’s website. This is the new America that Democrats are trying to establish. The only information they deem publishable will be allowed to be disseminated whether it is the truth or not is irrelevant to them. It only has to further their agenda.

Privacy has become a thing of the past. Our 4th Amendment went by the wayside with the Patriot Act signed into law under G.W. Bush. We now have the government looking at every post we make, every email we send, every Tweet we post, and all other social media posts. Our phone conversations are being recorded and archived as well. No warrants, no court orders, nothing! They simply threw the 4th Amendment in the trash. Most Americans don’t pay enough attention to even know this has happened. They try to hide it but remember the 30,000 emails that Hillary ‘deleted’? The NSA has them. They just don’t say anything because it would give them away as to just how intrusive they have become since 911.

Biden has instructed the military to surveil the social media posts of the members of the military to identify ‘extremists’ like those that support the Constitution, believe in states sovereignty, support 2nd Amendment rights, 1st Amendment rights. AS PART OF the Biden administration’s crackdown on domestic extremism, the Pentagon plans to launch a pilot program for screening social media content for extremist material, according to internal Defense Department documents reviewed by The Intercept, as well as a source with direct knowledge of the program.

An extremism steering committee led by Bishop Garrison, a senior adviser to the secretary of defense, is currently designing the social media screening pilot program, which will “continuously” monitor military personnel for “concerning behaviors,” according to a Pentagon briefing in late March. Although in the past the military has balked at surveilling service members for extremist political views due to First Amendment protections, the pilot program will rely on a private surveillance firm in order to circumvent First Amendment restrictions on government monitoring, according to a senior Pentagon official. Though the firm has not yet been selected, the current front runner is Babel Street, a company that sells powerful surveillance tools including social media monitoring software.[4]

This is not the America I grew up in but this is where the Democrats are attempting to take us and if we do nothing to stop them, they will succeed. I believe that Americans will not allow them to roll us into a banana republic. I don’t believe that God will allow them to do that. I can see God giving them enough rope to hang themselves. He has been exposing them here and there since the November election. Things are happening that we can’t see but I believe will decimate the Democrats long before the 2022 election. I believe that it will be swift and the turnaround will be in a 24-hour period and I believe that it will be soon. God doesn’t recognize an election that was stolen and when His people are praying for this to be corrected, which they are like I have never seen it, He will correct it.

Our faith must be in Him and His hand and not ours.

