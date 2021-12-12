by Roger Anghis

December 12, 2021

In the seven decades that I have been on this planet, I have had the privilege to live in the greatest country the world has ever seen. There will never be another nation like America. America has shown the world what mankind can do when we allow God to work through us. He has blessed this nation beyond measure and I believe that He will continue to because He is not done with us. That day will come, but it isn’t now. I also believe that no one, democrats, republicans, socialists, or communists will take this nation away from Him. Are we perfect? By no means are we perfect but then neither was Abraham, David, or any of the other patriarchs we find in scripture.

There are those that say that God’s hand of judgment is long overdue in America. We have murdered over sixty million babies in the womb. Yes, we have but the church has stood by and done very little to stop it. One thing that we all have to remember is that God always works with the remnant. Remnants are not big. Always the extreme minority. I believe that America was founded to be the launching place for spreading the gospel throughout the world. Israel is the apple of God’s eye even though the majority of the Jews don’t believe in Jesus. The Jews have ‘backslid’ more times than most of us can count but that is still His nation and since 1948 He has protected it from her enemies even when Israel was outnumbered many times over.

America has pockets of strong churches. Some are known and some are not but they are people that God can work with and He can use. He can change the heart of the hardest anti-god person on Earth. He can use the ungodly to accomplish His will. He used King Xerxes in the time of Ester and Mordecai to save the Jews. I am convinced that He is working to defend America from the socialists/communists that are attempting to take over America. It will not be good for those that oppose God. They will fall and fall hard.

Many people don’t believe that the present fake and illegitimate administration is taking us down the road to socialism. These people are not paying attention. Those that don’t pay attention to history tend to repeat it. Real history is not taught in our places of indoctrination for that very reason. When you see the people that Biden and his handlers are attempting to put into positions of authority it is as plain as the nose on your face that socialism is their goal. Take for instance Biden’s choice for a position at the FCC, Gigi Sohn. She thinks that all conservative voices need to be silenced. Sounds a little Hitlerish to me. But some on the right, including Tucker Carlson, also have seized on some of her past tweets to claim that she would use her position to try to stifle conservative voices.

In the Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Sohn responded to queries over some of her past tweets, including one from last year in which she wrote, “For all my concerns about #Facebook, I believe that Fox News has had the most negative impact on our democracy. It’s state-sponsored propaganda, with few if any opposing viewpoints. Where’s the hearing about that?” The tweet was cited by The Wall Street Journal editorial page as a reason to oppose her nomination.[1]

We also have to remember that Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Propaganda Minister, forbid any opposing political opinions and used the media to bolster the government’s position while silencing any opposition. Not every item of news should be published. Rather must those who control news policies endeavor to make every item of news serve a certain purpose.[2] Hitler used the media very heavily. Nothing was allowed in print that Goebbels hadn’t approved. Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.[3] This is just what we are seeing from this illegitimate administration. Sohn believes that FOX News is a threat to our democracy when it is the policies of the illegitimate party that is doing everything to turn America into a socialist nation. Silence all opposition to the government’s policies keeps the masses in line. We need certain information to make critical decisions and they don’t want that information to be made available. They call it proper information. This was a tactic used by Goebbels in 1930s Germany. There are no parliamentary parties in Germany any longer. How could we have overcome them had we not waged an educational campaign for years that persuaded people of their weaknesses, harms, and disadvantages? Their final elimination was only the result of what the people had already realized. Our propaganda weakened these parties. Based on that, they could be eliminated by a legal act.[4]

Some historians, if that’s what you can call them, have stated that the Nazis were right-wing politicians which is an outright lie. Everything they did was left-wing ideology. That erroneous teaching is why college students today think Republicans are Nazis. Remember if you don’t study history you will repeat it. Our places of indoctrination today do not teach our kids how to think, they teach them what to think. That is why we have anarchy in the streets, riots in the streets, and cancel culture. These are all left-wing policies and the ones doing the rioting don’t even know those actions are the actions of Hitler. I guess they aren’t told that the Nazis were national socialists.

This is what happens when you let the government take control of education or anything without strict oversite and accountability. We’ve gone from education to indoctrination into a socialist ideology. You can vote your way into socialism but you have to shoot your way out. Things to ponder.

