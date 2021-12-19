by Roger Anghis

December 19, 2021

Gigi Sohn is not the only one that is a blatant socialist. Saule Omarova has been nominated for Comptroller of the Currency and this person is a full-blown communist. She wants to eliminate all personal bank accounts and bankrupt the oil and gas and coal industries for the sake of global warming a non-existent threat to the world. Saule Omarova, a Cornell University law professor, has raised eyebrows for comments she has made, which include saying the banking industry is the “quintessential a—— industry,” as well as calling for an end to banking “as we know it” by “the complete migration of demand deposit accounts to the Federal Reserve.”

Omarova made headlines again this week when footage reemerged in which she seemed to support energy industries going “bankrupt” for the sake of tackling climate change.

“Saule Omarova is eminently qualified and was nominated for this role because of her lifetime of work on financial regulation, including in the private sector, in government, and as a leading academic in the field. The White House continues to strongly support her historic nomination,” the White House said in a statement to FOX Business this week.

If she is confirmed, Omarova will head a branch of the Treasury Department that polices more than 1,000 banks.

Omarova was born in 1966 in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, which was part of the Soviet Union. She told MSNBC host Chris Hayes during an interview in October that she grew up “in a small, tiny Kazak provincial town on the outskirts of the Soviet Empire.”

Omarova excelled as a student, going on to study philosophy at Moscow State University in 1989, where she won a V.I. Lenin Scholarship for academic excellence.[1] This woman is no more qualified to control America’s currency than Biden is qualified to be president.

She may be educated but she isn’t qualified. Education has nothing to do with intelligence. People with PHDs after their name are some of the dumbest people I know. This nomination is an attempt to take a giant step towards socialism. Let me assure you that if we didn’t have the 2nd Amendment, we’d already be there.

Biden’s nominee for the ATF, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, has radical socialist ideas. His nomination was withdrawn because he refused to cooperate with Congress on definitions of assault weapons[2] and his disdain for gun owners is appalling. In a recent opinion piece on Fox News, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) laid it out pretty succinctly as to the reason, “Confirming Chipman would be the most significant victory for gun control activists in decades, which is why they are pushing so hard for him to be confirmed.”

Letting Chipman run the ATF would be putting the proverbial fox in charge of the hen house.

As GunsAmerica previously reported, Chipman currently serves as the senior policy advisor for the anti-gun organization Giffords. This guy literally makes his living pushing policies to restrict the 2A rights of law-abiding citizens.

Apart from maybe Shannon Watts and Michael Bloomberg, the Biden Administration couldn’t have selected a more anti-gun prospect for the position.

As Tillis noted, “when advocating for background checks, Chipman implied that background checks could be used as a way to ‘arrest people before committing crimes.’ On top of that, Chipman has said under oath that the federal government should require the registration of all existing ‘assault weapons’ and ban the future manufacture and sale of ‘assault weapons,’ yet during a hearing to consider his nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee he refused to define an ‘assault weapon.’”

Chipman refused to define an “assault weapon,” Tillis posited, because he wants to create a regulatory environment where the goalposts are always moving, thus the list of banned firearms has the potential to expand indefinitely.

SEE ALSO: CCRKBA Demand ‘Investigate Chipman’s Alleged Racial Bias or Drop Nomination’

“And the fact that Chipman supports a national firearms registry for these lawful weapons is extremely concerning and could open the door to a national registry for all guns in this country,” added the Republican senator from North Carolina.

As extreme as Chipman’s positions are, what’s even more unsettling is his apparent contempt for gun owners. Like many D.C. insiders, he has a “rights for me, but not for thee,” mentality.[3]

Nominees like Chipman, Sohn, and Omarova are not nominees you want if you want to hold to the Constitution and individual freedoms. These are the nominees you want when you are trying to flip a nation towards socialism/communism. I’m sure you’ve heard that elections have consequences. They do and those consequences are not good when you let anybody hold an office and you don’t know the background of that person. Even party affiliation doesn’t mean that much. Though I am an independent I tend to lean towards the Republican party but not all Republicans are good conservatives and support the American experiment.

Take Henry Kissinger from the Nixon administration and even Nixon himself. Nixon set aside the principles of America’s prosperity to try to gain global dominance of the food supply supported by Kissinger. The Nixon Administration began the process of destroying the domestic food production of developing countries as the opening shot in an undeclared war to create a vast new global market in “efficient” American food exports. Nixon also used the post-war trade regime known as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) to advance this new global agribusiness export agenda.

In Henry Kissinger’s 1974 report “National Security Study Memorandum 200” (NSSM 200), he directly targeted overseas food aid as an “instrument of national power.” The policy shifts during the 1970s were toward increased deregulation, which meant increased private regulation by the large and powerful global corporations. This led to an increase in corporate mergers and the rise of transnational corporations (which today often have larger gross domestic products than many nation states).[4] There may not be a major problem trying to be the world’s biggest supplier of food which is actually a natural result of the freedoms we have but, when it destroys the individuals who actually make it happen, that is a problem. President Calvin Coolidge commented on those that don’t vote but what he said also addresses those that don’t pay attention to who they vote for: “If the people fail to vote, a government will be developed which is not their government… The whole system of American Government rests on the ballot box. Unless citizens perform their duties there, such a system of government is doomed to failure.”

We now have an administration that doesn’t just want us to go down the path towards communism but demands that we do. If we didn’t have the 2nd Amendment we would already be there. Look at Australia if you doubt that. The plan to do this goes back a hundred years and we were warned by Republican Senator George Malone from Nevada in a speech on the Senate floor in 1957: “I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the past forty-nine years, they would move on Washington. It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States.” It is time we wake up and say, enough!

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes