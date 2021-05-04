by Greg Holt

Finally Joe Biden’s handlers let him out of the closet they keep him locked up in. Biden addressed a joint session of Congress (with hardly anyone there), and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott provided the GOP response to Biden.

Scott’s response was heavily criticized by the Democrats, media and the Leftists on Twitter. Senator Scott summed up what is wrong in this country very well, read it for yourself:

“Today, kids again are being taught that the color of their skin defines them — and if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor. From colleges to corporations to our culture, people are making money and gaining power by pretending we haven’t made any progress. By doubling down on the divisions we’ve worked so hard to heal. You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Watch Senator Scott’s complete remarks below.

Kamala Harris response to Senator Scott

Kamala Harris seemed to agree with Scott’s remarks. Except that she really didn’t.

“Well first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today. And I applaud the president for always having the ability and the courage frankly to speak the truth about it.

He spoke what we know from the intelligence community, one of the greatest threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists. And so these are issues that we must confront. It doesn’t, it does not, help to heal our country, to unify us as a people, to ignore the realities of that.” (Source)

The Biden and Harris philosophy

So America isn’t racist, and yet Biden and Harris talk about it all the time. Harris “applauds” Biden’s willingness to speak the truth about racism in this country. Except that Harris’s version of the truth is no truth at all. Either something is true, or it isn’t.

Let me explain. According to Biden-Harris, a white cop shooting a black person is racially motivated, and police need reeducation and new rules to handcuff them while on the job. Biden even suggested that police officers should have a psychologist or psychiatrist with them at all times.

BIDEN: If a police officer “goes on a 911 call, it’s better if he or she has with them a psychologist or psychiatrist.”

As president, I'll do what I've always done in the past: bring people together. Peaceful protesters, police officers, unions, and civil rights groups — we'll all sit down at the White House. pic.twitter.com/qk4Nh65UIC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Furthermore, Harris had the unmitigated cheek to say that one of the greatest threats to national security is white supremacists. And just who might these “white supremacists” be you ask? If you ever attended a Donald Trump rally, you are domestic terrorist and a threat to U.S. national security, being a white supremacist is just an added bonus.

Would you be considered a domestic terrorist?

I wrote this back in January a day after Biden took office:

“From Conservative Treehouse:

Former CIA Director John Brennan, the man who weaponized the CIA to target Hillary Clinton’s political opposition, appears on MSNBC to outline the intention of the JoeBama administration to identify political enemies; label them domestic terrorists; and remove them from the population.

Are you a conservative or conservative Christian? How about a Libertarian? Do you love the Constitution and/or support the right to bear arms? Are you a law and order guy or gal?

According to former CIA director John Brennan, you are a danger to America.

And –

‘Criminalize any oppositional ideology to the ruling class.’ This statement, or concept of criminalizing any and all opposition to the ruling party, that being the Democrats should seriously alarm all people in this nation. Actually it should literally scare the Hell out of you. This is extremism on steroids guided by authoritarianism, fascism, anti-Constitutionalism, globalism, communism, Nazism, and a side dish of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.”

Biden and Harris aim to guide this nation into socialism, and wipe out the American spirit. In essence, that is what all of this is about. Pitting black against white, defunding police, constant talk of racism, denying the Constitution, swinging ever more far-Left and endorsing the principles of socialism etc., winking at riots that destroy sections of cities, while looking upon a Trump rally as white supremacism and domestic terrorism.

American exceptionalism

I wrote this at the end of January, think about the following for a moment:

“If you (anyone) are not taught the exceptional history of America, if we are not taught that this country was founded on godly principles – instead we are indoctrinated into the belief that America is racist, a former slave nation, an oppressor of people (like the Palestinians – a people group that actually do not even exist), like the Black people, Native Americans, and LGBTQ people, that white people are evil (don’t laugh, this is happening) – then why would anyone rise up to defend this country?

If you believe that your country isn’t worth the effort to defend it, then you will not do so. If you believe that our country is historically bad (insert your definition of bad here), if you are taught that the new way of doing things (socialism) is good for society and will benefit you personally (like universal basic income, free insurance for all), then you will likely not fight the changes. Instead you will welcome them.

The Democrats pander to people’s self interest at the expense of America’s collective well-being. No I’m not talking of a collective, or anything even remotely resembling socialism. But when we as a people are inspired to do that which only benefits our own person, that which is in line with our own personal greed and selfishness – then there is no concern for the nation. When we are fully focused on self, we are not focused on preserving our nation’s ideals, we are not focused on preserving our rich history, we are not focused on being a unified and strong nation of free people. We are not focused on the collective good of ALL people.”

Senator Scott was attacked for calling out the Democrats

Back to Senator Scott: Leftists on Twitter were quick to attack Senator Scott over his comments, where was Harris while this was going on? Absent and silent as usual.

"Uncle Tim" is trending on Twitter right now because apparently it's okay to use racist epithets as long as they're directed at a Republican. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 29, 2021

So what exactly is all the hoopla about anyway?

Senator Scott, a Republican who dares to actually think for himself, and disagrees with Biden and his nation destroying policies. In his remarks, Scott mentioned his mom praying and mentioned God, another black mark against him. Oh and Scott also committed the unimaginable crime of being black, and well, how dare he not be a Leftist! The NERVE!

Here is just a fraction of Scott’s comments, see if they resonate with you. I encourage you to listen to the entire video (above):

“becoming a Christian transformed my life”

“locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom, is locking adults out of their future”

“all five bills got ninety votes in the Senate” (referring to COVID legislation under President Trump, there are one hundred Senators in total)

“less than six percent of the president’s plan goes to roads and bridges, it’s a liberal wish list of big government waste. Plus the biggest job killing tax hikes in a generation” (Infrastructure bill)

“your tax dollars should fund abortions” (Biden)

“my friends across the isle seem to want the issue, more then they want a solution”

Despite the media talking heads and the Twitter pundits who think that they are wise and all knowing, this speech did not even remotely sound like “desperation,” in fact it sounded like exactly what Senator Scott named it, common sense and cooperation.

Conclusion

But the Democrats and their staunch allies the media and Big Tech don’t want We the People to understand, they don’t want the truth to come out. Because through understanding what the Democrats truly stand for – We the People will soundly reject them and their destructive policies, race baiting, inciting of violence to serve their purposes, open borders, government handouts that are designed to enslave us, lockdowns and masks that are designed to condition us to obey Big Brother, and the move to eventually devalue ALL people and subject them to socialism/communism.

America we need to be involved, we need to understand what is truly going on. We cannot afford to be silent any longer. Let your voice be heard with your Senators and Representatives. Speak the truth to anyone willing to listen. Write about it. Make your voice heard at the polls. Support those who speak for us.

Not everybody can do everything, but everybody can do something.

