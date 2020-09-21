By: Devvy

I’m going to mention the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as it’s germane to this column. Her death has thrown the Democrat/Communist Party USA into indescribable shock, although it shouldn’t. Ginsburg spent the last several years battling cancer and other serious health issues not to mention sleeping on the bench. Their panic is reverberating across this country like a massive tsunami.

Her death isn’t just a shock because she died but rather because of when she went.

Our voting system, because of the usual electronic and human vote fraud is now even worse with the massive mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. Both parties know it and both parties are preparing their legal teams for a show down with the expectation it likely will end up in the U.S. Supreme Court. Unless, it’s such a landslide for Trump the Democrats have no choice but to accept defeat. Which they won’t, of course, just as when Hildebeast was declared the loser.

The Bush v Gore 2000 vote count disaster was settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. Right now,there are eight justices. Allegedly four are conservative, the other four are liberal. No tie-breaker on the court right now unless Roberts decides to kick it back to a district court which I doubt he’d do, although with him one never knows.

It’s being reported Ginsburg’s last words were: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Well, Ruthie may have screwed the pooch as they say: Liberal America Had an Epic Meltdown Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death, But They Have Only One Person to Blame

“Again, it’s not very nice to say or suggest such things regarding someone who has recently died, but Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last night at the age of 87, probably screwed over Democrats by refusing to retire during the Obama administration…

“Still, “Notorious RBG” made a serious miscalculation by not retiring during the Obama years. If she had, there probably would be a much younger jurist holding the line for the liberal wing of the Supreme Court right now. No hassle. Alas, that didn’t happen, and for all these liberals who are going ballistic—this battle was really RBG’s choosing. I think she, like many, thought Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election.

“She would then ride off into the sunset and that would be it. Instead, Trump won in arguably the biggest political upset of all time, certainly within the last generation, and she got stuck. It’s an unpopular opinion among liberal circles for sure, maybe more agree but keep it to themselves.”

There is a time table involved with getting a candidate declared winner. No doubt the Democrats will try every dirty trick in the book to drag out a recount with the goal being Trump is not declared the winner in time.

Republicans are going to try and push through a nominee before the election. Considering the disgusting political dog shows we’ve seen over appointments in past decades it will be ugly. Democrats know this is their Waterloo and they will fight to the death.

The GOP Senate Damn Well Better Confirm Whoever POTUS Appoints

SCOTUS battle prompts threats, calls for arson: ‘Burn Congress down’ – ‘If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f—–g thing down.’ All those people sending threats need to get a visit from the Secret Service.

Michael Moore Urges Pelosi to Shut Down Government to Block GOP from Filling Ginsburg’s Seat

Pelosi on Using Impeachment to Stop SCOTUS Nomination: ‘We Have Arrows in Our Quiver‘ And, she’s got bats in her belfry. Miss Nancy needs to read the Constitution, Art. II, Section 2, Clause 2: “He [president] shall have power, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, to make treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, judges of the Supreme Court.

Throw their hypocrisy right back in their faces:

Here’s What RBG Said About Filling a SCOTUS Vacancy in an Election Year

“When a similar scenario occurred four years ago, following the death of Antonin Scalia, the Republican-controlled Senate blocked Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. It was a controversial move, and Ginsburg had something to say about it: Ginsburg publicly called on the Senate to go through with the nomination.

“That’s their job,” she said in July 2016. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the President stops being President in his last year.”

“Eight is not a good number for a collegial body that sometimes disagrees,” Ginsburg said on the issue a few months later during an event at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington.Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was with her, agreed. “I think we hope there will be nine as quickly as possible.”

Barack Obama, Joe Biden perform total 180 on filling Supreme Court vacancy in election year

“What did Biden say in 2016? “In response to Republicans who vowed to not consider Obama’s nominee — Appellate Judge Merrick Garland — Biden said it is acceptable to move forward with Supreme Court hearings even just months before an election.

“What did Obama say in 2016? “Obama stated plainly that the Constitution requires the Senate to consider Supreme Court nominees, declaring that no rule exists stating that such consideration may only happen in non-election years.

“When there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the president is to nominate someone, the Senate is to consider that nomination, and either they disapprove of that nominee or that nominee is elevated to the Supreme Court,” Obama said in February 2016, just days after Scalia’s death.

“Historically, this has not been viewed as a question,” he continued. “There’s no unwritten law that says that it can only be done on off-years. That’s not in the constitutional text.”

Hillary Clinton: Quickly filling RBG’s seat would be ‘monument to hypocrisy,’ ‘greatest travesty’

Biden in 2016: SCOTUS confirmation can happen ‘a few months before a presidential election’ if Senate is involved in pick

Not just Democrats but RINOs in the Senate need to be shouted at as they say they won’t vote for a nominee until after the election. Call and tell those parasites: Confirm and stop playing your damn games with our country’s future.Melt their phone lines and pass the word.

The four bottom feeders who could stop confirmation are: sore loser, Mitt Romney [Utah], District office: (801) 524-4380; wretched witch, Susan Collins [Maine], District office: (207) 622-8414); brain dead, Lisa Murkowski [Alaska], District office number: (907) 271-3735 and long past his sell date, Chuck Grassley [Iowa] who has also stated he will not vote for a nominee in 2020, District office: (515) 288-1145. Those four RINO’s ARE the make or break.

Ted Cruz Offers a Solid Reason for Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Vacancy Now – “So, can it be done? Well, the late Justice John Paul Stevens’ Supreme Court nomination lasted all of 19 days. Sandra Day O’Connor’s lasted 33 days. So, there is precedent, but a deep dive into our history goes even further to support the move for McConnell, Trump, and the GOP to fill this vacancy as soon as possible.”

Many times, I have written about one of the most prolific writers of the 20th Century, Taylor Caldwell. Just a short back story so people know a little about that remarkable woman. Caldwell wrote books of fiction (1930’s – 1985 before she died) and used them to warn the American people about the architects of the global ‘new world order’. Thirty-three books, not all of them contained her warnings. Great Lion of God about St. Paul and Dear and Glorious Physician about St. Luke are superb but they don’t deal with the destroyers of ‘modern times’.

Indeed, she did and most of her books were on the NY Times best seller lists for 7, 8 months to years. They are that good. Caldwell reached millions with the truth woven into her stories; she planted the seeds. She warned about the Council on Foreign Studies; of course, she was referring to the Council on Foreign Relations formed in 1921. At the end of her epic work, Captains and Kings published in 1972, is a Bibliography listing these references – a short list:

A Primer on Money – Subcommittee on Domestic Finance, Committee on Banking & Currency – She consistently hits on the “Federal” Reserve in most of her books. Former Congressman Louis T. McFadden – On the Federal Reserve Corporation, remarks in Congress, former Congressman Wright Patman, Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope, Gary Allen, None Dare Call It Conspiracy, Cleon Skousen – The Naked Capitalist, Report from Iron Mountain.

She wrote about mankind, human nature, greed, hatred, jealousy. Several of her biggest sellers are about family dynasty’s who made their massive wealth from the rails to lumber to selling war. I believe Americans think the term ‘social justice’ only came about in the last decade after the Trayvon Martin shooting.

In her earlier works (1938 forward) she wrote about “social justice” and other catch phrases used by the Communist Party International. She warned about creeping communism and how it’s wrapped up in pretty bows and sold to the American people as the fight for worker’s rights. Nothing could be further from the truth. How Americans were being deceived even way back then. This was many, many decades before Trayvon Martin.

Caldwell isn’t the only author to use her powerful reading base to educate Americans. Iris Johansen is another. In her fictional book, Body of Lies published in 2002, she called what I call the Unseen Hand or more popular today, the Deep State, Johansen used The Cabal because it is international in treachery and treason.

Almost every one of Johansen’s dozens of books are NY times Best Sellers for months. Caldwell reached several generations; Johansen reaches all those new generations. Mind you, these are works of fiction. I know Caldwell knew the truth. I have no idea about Ms. Johansen’s personal beliefs regarding the Masters of the Game but she did not have to include what is ridiculed by “the establishment” in that book to make the story work. From Body of Lies, pages 144 –146 :

“What’s The Cabal?”

“It’s a secret society that’s been in existence since the early 1900s.”

“Secret Society?” Galen said, “Be for Real.”

“I couldn’t be more serious.”

“And the society is named The Cabal? For God’s sake, that means secret society. They must be seriously lacking in imagination.”

“They’re called that because their members are drawn from the top echelon of other organizations. And they think of themselves as the ultimate secret society.” Galen snorted.

“That was my reaction until I did my homework. There are hundreds of secret societies around the world, and the U.S. has taken them to its heart. The Freemasons, the Odd Fellows, Skull and Bones. I know. They all sound a little ludicrous unless you study the membership lists…

“But there are also members in positions of power in the CIA and on Wall Street and practically every level of the business world. It’s not only Skull and Bones. The Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations have always been influential. The Bilderberg Group is supposed to be so powerful it can influence worldwide politics itself. Margaret Thatcher’s career took off like a rocket after she attended a Bilderberg meeting. The same thing happened to Tony Blair after he was invited to a meeting in Vouliagmeni, Greece. In 1991, David Rockefeller invited Arkansas governor Bill Clinton to a meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany.”

Dialogues with the Devil in my opinion is Caldwell’s most important novel. Not only is it unique, it explains a lot that mirrors what we’re seeing today. Actually, the last few decades. A growing percentage of our population so filed with hate – especially against Donald Trump and those who voted for him and will do so again. We deplorables.

Maine cops hunt woman leaving dog poop in Trump supporters’ mailboxes; ANGRY LEFTIST Smacks 84-Year-Old Female Trump Supporter Across the Face at Trump Rally in Aliso Viejo — Beats Another Senior (VIDEO); Angry Liberal Caught on Video Telling US Veteran in MAGA Mask He Should Have Died in Afghanistan (VIDEO); Portland Woman to Reporter on Murdered Trump Supporter: “Tough Luck. Don’t Be a F**king Trump Supporter in Portland” (VIDEO); College professor is suspended for saying she hopes ‘Trump supporters catch COVID-19 and die before the election’ during a virtual class in West Virginia

It’s not just the political swamp, it’s everywhere you look. The self-proclaimed Marxist, communist organization called Bolshevik Lies Movement and the very violent ANTIFA useful fools. Watch: Triggered Woman Repeatedly Screams ‘F**cking Racist Dirty C**t’ at BLM Philly Protest & “Hail Satan”: After Terrorizing Churches, BLM Witchcraft Exposed & Evidence Mounts That BLM Works With Demons

The academic world spewing their hate. Americans hate you because your opinion differs from theirs – any excuse they can think of to hate. The America I grew up in was not filled with such hate – except during the civil rights movement back in the 60s. The ugliness and hate which rolled across the south made one sick to their soul.

But why, why the hate?

Dialogues with Devil, A Novel, 216 pages was published in 1967. I am not one to go on that we are in the last days as only God knows His plan for mankind – you’ll understand why I say that if you read the book. What makes that book so important, I feel, is it answers the questions so many Americans have today about the spiritual earthquake that’s rocked this country for decades.

Why does man hate so much? Because he/she hates themselves. They hate for what they are not; they are not worth anything in their own eyes so they let envy, greed and jealousy eat them alive. Their days are dismal because there is nothing in their souls. The joy of God and our Lord, Jesus Christ, doesn’t exist for them – even for many lukewarm Christians. They hide their denial because it’s to their advantage whether work related or because of family. Those who call themselves Christians – in particular Catholics – who vote for candidates and incumbents who support murdering the unborn listen to Lucifer, not God.

Pew: 77 Percent of Catholic Democrats Support Legal Abortion – You cannot be Catholic if you support killing the unborn. Period.

Dialogues with the Devil is not about abortion, it’s is about mankind. The gift God gave to mankind which separates us from the beasts and temptation. Man (and woman) has been seduced by the siren song of Satan in greater numbers today than ever in the history of mankind. The entire novel is an exchange of letters between Archangel Lucifer and Archangel Michael.

Pg37, Lucifer, who hated that God created mankind, responding to a letter from Archangel Michael. A man who went to Hell believes it’s nothing but a bad dream. Lucifer sets him straight.

“But lately I asked of a newly descended soul which had much acclaim on Terra: “What was your greatest desire on your world, you who were applauded by rulers and admired by your fellowmen?”

He replied, “Justice for all,” and put on a very righteous expression. That was admirable, for who does not admire justice, even I? But I probed him. He declared that in his earthly view all men deserved what all other men possessed, whether worthy or not. “They are men, so they are equal, and being born they have a right to the fruits of the world, no matter the condition of their birth or the content of their minds, or their capacities.”

“I conducted him through the pleasures of my hell, and he was delighted that no soul was lesser in riches than another, and that every soul had access to my banquets and my palaces, no soul was distinguishable from another, none possessed what another did not possess. Every desire was immediately gratified, he discovered. He smiled about him joyfully. He said, “Here, justice is attained!”

“Then he saw that no face was joyful, however mean or lofty its features…But, as there is no challenge in hell, and no mystery, there can be no philosophy. That night he came to me on his knees and begged for death. I struck him with my foot, and said, “O man, this was the hell you made and this was the desire of your heart, so eat, drink and be merry.”

“He attempted to hang himself, in the manner of Judas, and I laughed at his futility. I meditated that above all futility is the climate of hell. He said to me in tears, “Then, if you are, then God exists.”…

“I replied to him, “But did you not deny Him on Terra? Did you not speak of supraman, and man-becoming and the ultimate glorification of man on earth, without God?”

“I did not see God among men,” he said, wringing his hands. “You did not look,” I said. “You were too dull in your human arrogance and too enamored of humanity. You never denounced your fellows for their lusts and their cruelties. You told them they were only ‘victims.’ You refused to look upon their nature, for you denied the infinite variety and capacities of nature. To you, one man was as good as any other man, and equally endowed, for the foolish reason that he had been born. You saw no saints and no sinners. It was only a matter of environment, though the proof was all about you that environment is a mere shading or tint on the soul, and is not destiny.

“You denied that men have gifts of the spirit, often above those of other men. In truth, you denigrated those gifts of striving and wonder. You denied free will. Everything evil that happened to a man was only the result of his fellow men’s lack of justice. You denied the reality of good and evil, the ability to make a choice. In short, you denied life, itself.”

“Then God in truth does exist?” he asked, after a moment’s miserable thought. “That you will never know,” I said.”

Pages 141 – 142, Archangel Michael’s letter in response to Lucifer’s last one: “But the needs of their souls are boundless, and only Our Father can satisfy them. There is no necessity for ornament, for gold, for large possessions, for downy beds, for treasure. These never content, and those who demand them for all of mankind are fools. They have degraded their brothers to the levels of mindless beasts who want only to fill their bellies and oil their skins and satisfy their animal desires.

“But man, though soothed with the sweet words of the wicked, instinctively rebels against this degradation. He will eat the unearned bread which is given him, and sleep in the soft bed for which he has not worked, and he will cavort in the stupid, mean little pleasures offered him – but a vast uneasiness grows in the silent places of his spirit, and he says to himself, “Is this all the world holds for me?” Invariably, he has asked, and will again ask, that question and Our Father waits patiently for the asking.

“The young of Terra, are, this very hour, asking that desperate question, and are wondering why they were ever born, and to what purpose. They call this wonder “the search for identity.”…Man’s questions invoke God’s answer, and it is always forthcoming. Empty days of happy irresponsibility – which the evil consider a very heaven for mankind – lead to the query: “But must I then die, when I have not really lived? What is this that trembles so hungrily in me, that I am not content?”

Page 145, Archangel Michael in response to Lucifer’s last letter: “You have raised up an anthropomorphic-centered philosophy called “Humanism,” which has declared that man is god, that man’s works are of everlasting importance on the planet, that he, himself, is his own saviour.

“This feeds his pride, especially if he is humble. But inevitably what he sees with his own eyes refutes Humanism: disease, age, death – the inexorable result of the scanty years of living. Especially death. No matter how long physicians labor to increase the span of life of man, the day arrives when he must confront the nothingness of Humanism, the grave of endless silence and darkness. Does he rejoice, in that hour, that “man is all”? I have seen among the blessed, and you have seen among your damned, that man knows in his heart that man, as simply man – no matter how wise, successful, and honored in his lifetime – is nothing. There is no consolation at the hour of death for those who have been denied a more dignified destiny in eternity.

“The purse of Humanism is very pretty on its surface, but there is no gold within it. It is flat with intrinsic emptiness. It contains no coin to buy peace at the end of life. It contains to key to anywhere. It is gaudy cloth and ravels in the hand which seized it.

“You have spread confusion among even the faithful lately, so that multitudes now question if the Christ ever was born, lived was crucified and then rose from the dead. And ranks of the stupid – who call themselves wise! – are even declaring that certainly, they accept Christ – but not the Father Who sent Him and that His Resurrection is only Symbolic. What a dinner of husks you have offered to replace the life-giving Bread!” (End of excerpts.)

Millions of Americans have been seduced by Lucifer as easily as a seductress lures the weak. Academia, highly intelligent men and women of industry, law and commerce to the ‘common man’. In exchange for riches or a bastardization of “equality” they have traded eternity filled with love to one filled with nothingness.

Oh, make no mistake, I am a true capitalist at heart. It’s not the love of money that is evil but what one does with the money. Think George Soros. Pastors, priests, bishops, ministers and deacons have betrayed their flocks to keep their tax- exempt status instead of reinforcing that God hates sin. Heck, many just skip ‘religion’ and have feel-good, self-help sessions in their mega churches on Sunday and sin on Monday.

Think God is pleased with those ‘men (or women) of the cloth’ who teach sin is just fine and God loves you just the way you are? Murdering the unborn and promoting the choice by males and females to engage in deviancy will bring God’s wrath.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of Lucifer’s most prominent influencers with her defending abortion, sexual deviants and presiding over the “marriage” of same sex deviants. How can I say such a thing? I just did because it is truth.

God gifted his children with free will. Instead of living by His Commandments, His children (not just here in the US) have instead chosen to break so many of them. Thou shalt not kill, steal, bare false witness. Looting, rioting, killing. Empty, dead souls who are enjoying themselves now but their hate will eat them alive in the here and now and after death.

His children have traded decency and virtue for licentious “lifestyles” that spit in His face. The seeds planted by Lucifer; they have bitten into the apple poisoned by Satan.

Millions of His children have been seduced into believing they are more powerful than their Creator. That they can become a god themselves. That there is no God, only government can see to their needs. “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Defy God with your craven images and worship of Lucifer but God’s wrath upon your soul will make the fires of Hell seem like winter.

How they laugh at us but in the end, it will be Lucifer who laughs last. Lucifer who hates you and baits you into believing his lies. Lucifer who whispers hate disguised as sweet nothings on gossamer wings. He is not the one who chooses sin, he only presents sin as a scrumptious feast.

Lucifer who has been collecting souls for thousands of years has stepped up his game over the last few decades. Sadly, too many who believe his lies can’t wait to devour the exquisite, earthy pleasures he teases with while luring you into believing socialism and communist are good. That sin is good and that God is nothing more than a fairy tale or mythological figure.

Man’s behavior and rejection of God and Jesus Christ and the predictable result – which we are seeing all across this country today – is masterfully presented in Dialogues with the Devil – A Novel. Amazon carries it in paperback as well as Kindle and hard copy.

[I hope you can listen to my Devvy’s Commentary audio recordings; here on front page of NWVs. My 9.19.2020 commentary: FDA, COVID-19 vaccine & Sean Hannity. I do them on a regular basis so if you’re signed up for free email alerts from NWVs, you’ll get notification when one is published.]

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

